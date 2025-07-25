

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to a 9-day low of 173.18 against the euro and a 3-day low of 147.50 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 172.49 and 147.01, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 2-day lows of 199.06 and 185.20 from Thursday's closing quotes of 198.59 and 184.94, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 174.00 against the euro, 148.00 against the greenback, 200.00 against the pound and 186.00 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News