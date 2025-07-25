Anzeige
Freitag, 25.07.2025
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173
PR Newswire
25.07.2025 10:00 Uhr
FirstGroup Plc - Buyback update

FirstGroup Plc - Buyback update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25

Date 25 July 2025

FirstGroup plc

On-market Share Buyback Programme of £50m

Completion of First Tranche and Commencement of Second Tranche

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its on-market share buyback programme announced on 10 June 2025 (the "Buyback"), RBC Europe Limited completed the first tranche of £25m on 24 July 2025, with a total of 11,202,012 ordinary shares purchased and now held in Treasury.

Panmure Liberum Limited will now commence the second £25m tranche of the Buyback and this will continue to be conducted as set out in our announcement of 10 June 2025.

Contacts at FirstGroup:
David Blizzard, Company Secretary

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Panmure Liberum Limited:
Nicholas How / John More
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:
James Agnew / Elliot Thomas
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements included or incorporated by reference within this announcement may constitute 'forward-looking statements' with respect to the business, strategy and plans of the Group and our current goals, assumptions and expectations relating to our future financial condition, performance and results. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No statement in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast for any period. Shareholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Except as required by the UK Listing Rules and applicable law, the Group does not undertake any obligation to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

Notes

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.4.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc (LSE: FGP.L) is a leading private sector provider of public transport services. With around 29,000 employees, we reported revenue of £5.1 billion and transported almost 2m passengers a day in FY 2025. We create solutions that reduce complexity, making travel smoother and life easier. Our businesses are at the heart of our communities and the essential services we provide are critical to delivering wider economic, social and environmental goals. Each of our divisions is a leader in its field: First Bus is one of the largest bus operators in the UK, serving more than 25% of the population in the UK with a fleet of c.5,800 buses, and carrying more than a million passengers a day. First Rail is one of the UK's most experienced rail operators, with many years of experience running long-distance, commuter, regional and sleeper rail services. We operate a fleet of c.1,800 locomotives and rail carriages through two DfT contracted train operating companies: WCP (incorporating Avanti West Coast and West Coast Partnership Development) and GWR, and two open access routes (Hull Trains and Lumo). We are formally committed to operating a zero emission First Bus commercial fleet by 2035, and First Rail will help support the UK Government's goal to remove all diesel-only trains from service by 2040. During FY 2025 FirstGroup received MSCI's highest possible ESG rating of AAA, was named one of the world's cleanest 200 public companies for the sixth consecutive year and holds an Industry Top-Rated status with Sustainalytics and Sustainability Yearbook membership with S&P Global. We provide easy and convenient mobility, improving quality of life by connecting people and communities. Visit our website at www.firstgroupplc.com and follow us @firstgroupplc on X.


