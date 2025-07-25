FirstGroup Plc - Buyback update
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25
Date 25 July 2025
FirstGroup plc
On-market Share Buyback Programme of £50m
Completion of First Tranche and Commencement of Second Tranche
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its on-market share buyback programme announced on 10 June 2025 (the "Buyback"), RBC Europe Limited completed the first tranche of £25m on 24 July 2025, with a total of 11,202,012 ordinary shares purchased and now held in Treasury.
Panmure Liberum Limited will now commence the second £25m tranche of the Buyback and this will continue to be conducted as set out in our announcement of 10 June 2025.
