FirstGroup Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25

FirstGroup plc

Result of 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) - 25 JULY 2025

FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.

FOR AGAINST TOTAL WITHHELD Number of Votes % of Vote Number of Votes % of Vote Number of Votes Number of Votes 1 To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the 52 weeks ended 29 March 2025 407,825,924 99.99 23,339 0.01 407,849,263 1,088,724 2 To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration 401,951,144 98.33 6,826,622 1.67 408,777,766 160,221 3 To declare a final dividend of 4.8 pence per ordinary share for the 52 weeks ended 29 March 2025 408,839,003 99.99 21,444 0.01 408,860,447 77,540 4 To re-elect Sally Cabrini as a Director 395,274,871 96.71 13,426,206 3.29 408,701,077 233,636 5 To re-elect Myrtle Dawes as a Director 396,433,435 97.00 12,280,931 3.00 408,714,366 223,621 6 To re-elect Claire Hawkings as a Director 395,272,819 96.71 13,451,787 3.29 408,724,606 210,107 7 To re- elect Jane Lodge as a Director 393,807,772 96.35 14,911,637 3.65 408,719,409 215,304 8 To re- elect Peter Lynas as a Director 395,268,634 96.71 13,442,223 3.29 408,710,857 227,130 9 To re-elect Ryan Mangold as a Director 404,535,422 98.98 4,183,852 1.02 408,719,274 218,713 10 To re-elect Graham Sutherland as a Director 408,150,028 99.86 573,655 0.14 408,723,683 214,304 11 To elect Lena Wilson as a Director 406,092,405 99.36 2,635,198 0.64 408,727,603 210,384 12 To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors 408,624,394 99.96 155,579 0.04 408,779,973 158,014 13 To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors 408,638,695 99.97 141,932 0.03 408,780,627 154,086 14 To authorise the Directors to allot shares 400,513,252 97.97 8,297,473 2.03 408,810,725 127,262 15 To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights 402,738,042 98.55 5,930,529 1.45 408,668,571 265,489 16 To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments 393,864,704 96.37 14,842,670 3.63 408,707,374 230,613 17 To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's shares 390,458,865 95.75 17,342,018 4.25 407,800,883 1,133,830 18 To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure 402,319,169 98.42 6,441,775 1.58 408,760,944 173,116 19 To approve the rules of the Sharesave Plan 2025 407,853,516 99.76 976,310 0.24 408,829,826 108,161 20 To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 clear days' notice 398,667,989 97.52 10,158,416 2.48 408,826,405 111,582

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 408,860,447 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 71.11% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at close of business on 25th July 2024 which was the voting record date for the meeting was 750,695,015 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. On 25th July 2025 the Company held 175,795,497 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 14, and 18 to 19 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 15 to 17 and 20 as Special Resolutions.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Marianna Bowes Head of Investor Relations

Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:

Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.