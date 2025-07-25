FirstGroup Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25
FirstGroup plc
Result of 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) - 25 JULY 2025
FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL
WITHHELD
Number of Votes
% of Vote
Number of Votes
% of Vote
Number of Votes
Number of Votes
1
To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the 52 weeks ended 29 March 2025
407,825,924
99.99
23,339
0.01
407,849,263
1,088,724
2
To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration
401,951,144
98.33
6,826,622
1.67
408,777,766
160,221
3
To declare a final dividend of 4.8 pence per ordinary share for the 52 weeks ended 29 March 2025
408,839,003
99.99
21,444
0.01
408,860,447
77,540
4
To re-elect Sally Cabrini as a Director
395,274,871
96.71
13,426,206
3.29
408,701,077
233,636
5
To re-elect Myrtle Dawes as a Director
396,433,435
97.00
12,280,931
3.00
408,714,366
223,621
6
To re-elect Claire Hawkings as a Director
395,272,819
96.71
13,451,787
3.29
408,724,606
210,107
7
To re- elect Jane Lodge as a Director
393,807,772
96.35
14,911,637
3.65
408,719,409
215,304
8
To re- elect Peter Lynas as a Director
395,268,634
96.71
13,442,223
3.29
408,710,857
227,130
9
To re-elect Ryan Mangold as a Director
404,535,422
98.98
4,183,852
1.02
408,719,274
218,713
10
To re-elect Graham Sutherland as a Director
408,150,028
99.86
573,655
0.14
408,723,683
214,304
11
To elect Lena Wilson as a Director
406,092,405
99.36
2,635,198
0.64
408,727,603
210,384
12
To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors
408,624,394
99.96
155,579
0.04
408,779,973
158,014
13
To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors
408,638,695
99.97
141,932
0.03
408,780,627
154,086
14
To authorise the Directors to allot shares
400,513,252
97.97
8,297,473
2.03
408,810,725
127,262
15
To authorise the Directors to disapply
pre-emption rights
402,738,042
98.55
5,930,529
1.45
408,668,571
265,489
16
To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments
393,864,704
96.37
14,842,670
3.63
408,707,374
230,613
17
To authorise the Directors to make market
purchases of the Company's shares
390,458,865
95.75
17,342,018
4.25
407,800,883
1,133,830
18
To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure
402,319,169
98.42
6,441,775
1.58
408,760,944
173,116
19
To approve the rules of the Sharesave Plan 2025
407,853,516
99.76
976,310
0.24
408,829,826
108,161
20
To authorise the calling of general meetings
on 14 clear days' notice
398,667,989
97.52
10,158,416
2.48
408,826,405
111,582
Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 408,860,447 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 71.11% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at close of business on 25th July 2024 which was the voting record date for the meeting was 750,695,015 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. On 25th July 2025 the Company held 175,795,497 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 14, and 18 to 19 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 15 to 17 and 20 as Special Resolutions.
Contacts at FirstGroup:
Marianna Bowes Head of Investor Relations
Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354
Contacts at Brunswick PR:
Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.