FirstGroup Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25

FirstGroup plc

Result of 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) - 25 JULY 2025

FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL

WITHHELD

Number of Votes

% of Vote

Number of Votes

% of Vote

Number of Votes

Number of Votes

1

To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the 52 weeks ended 29 March 2025

407,825,924

99.99

23,339

0.01

407,849,263

1,088,724

2

To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration

401,951,144

98.33

6,826,622

1.67

408,777,766

160,221

3

To declare a final dividend of 4.8 pence per ordinary share for the 52 weeks ended 29 March 2025

408,839,003

99.99

21,444

0.01

408,860,447

77,540

4

To re-elect Sally Cabrini as a Director

395,274,871

96.71

13,426,206

3.29

408,701,077

233,636

5

To re-elect Myrtle Dawes as a Director

396,433,435

97.00

12,280,931

3.00

408,714,366

223,621

6

To re-elect Claire Hawkings as a Director

395,272,819

96.71

13,451,787

3.29

408,724,606

210,107

7

To re- elect Jane Lodge as a Director

393,807,772

96.35

14,911,637

3.65

408,719,409

215,304

8

To re- elect Peter Lynas as a Director

395,268,634

96.71

13,442,223

3.29

408,710,857

227,130

9

To re-elect Ryan Mangold as a Director

404,535,422

98.98

4,183,852

1.02

408,719,274

218,713

10

To re-elect Graham Sutherland as a Director

408,150,028

99.86

573,655

0.14

408,723,683

214,304

11

To elect Lena Wilson as a Director

406,092,405

99.36

2,635,198

0.64

408,727,603

210,384

12

To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors

408,624,394

99.96

155,579

0.04

408,779,973

158,014

13

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors

408,638,695

99.97

141,932

0.03

408,780,627

154,086

14

To authorise the Directors to allot shares

400,513,252

97.97

8,297,473

2.03

408,810,725

127,262

15

To authorise the Directors to disapply

pre-emption rights

402,738,042

98.55

5,930,529

1.45

408,668,571

265,489

16

To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments

393,864,704

96.37

14,842,670

3.63

408,707,374

230,613

17

To authorise the Directors to make market

purchases of the Company's shares

390,458,865

95.75

17,342,018

4.25

407,800,883

1,133,830

18

To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure

402,319,169

98.42

6,441,775

1.58

408,760,944

173,116

19

To approve the rules of the Sharesave Plan 2025

407,853,516

99.76

976,310

0.24

408,829,826

108,161

20

To authorise the calling of general meetings

on 14 clear days' notice

398,667,989

97.52

10,158,416

2.48

408,826,405

111,582

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 408,860,447 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 71.11% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at close of business on 25th July 2024 which was the voting record date for the meeting was 750,695,015 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. On 25th July 2025 the Company held 175,795,497 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 14, and 18 to 19 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 15 to 17 and 20 as Special Resolutions.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Marianna Bowes Head of Investor Relations

Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:

Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.


