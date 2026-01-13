FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13
FirstGroup plc
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
13 January 2026
Director/PDMR Shareholding
On 9 January 2026, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified by the Trustee of the Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan") that on 7 January 2026 that they had acquired 113 shares at £1.8947 per share on behalf of Ryan Mangold (Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer) following the investment of the final dividend in respect of his shares acquired through the Plan.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
Enquiries
Vanessa Estella
Deputy Company Secretary
020 7291 0505
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ryan Mangold
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
FirstGroup plc
b)
LEI
549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares as a result of the reinvestment of dividend income
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.8947
113
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
113
£214.10
e)
Date of the transaction
7 January 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
