FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

13 January 2026

Director/PDMR Shareholding

On 9 January 2026, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified by the Trustee of the Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan") that on 7 January 2026 that they had acquired 113 shares at £1.8947 per share on behalf of Ryan Mangold (Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer) following the investment of the final dividend in respect of his shares acquired through the Plan.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries

Vanessa Estella

Deputy Company Secretary

020 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them