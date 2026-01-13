Anzeige
FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

13 January 2026

Director/PDMR Shareholding

On 9 January 2026, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified by the Trustee of the Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan") that on 7 January 2026 that they had acquired 113 shares at £1.8947 per share on behalf of Ryan Mangold (Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer) following the investment of the final dividend in respect of his shares acquired through the Plan.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries

Vanessa Estella

Deputy Company Secretary

020 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ryan Mangold

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares as a result of the reinvestment of dividend income

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.8947

113

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

113

£214.10

e)

Date of the transaction

7 January 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

