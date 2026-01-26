FirstGroup Plc - Cancellation of Treasury Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 26

26 January 2026

FirstGroup plc

Cancellation of Treasury Shares

FirstGroup plc (or the 'Company') announces that its Board has agreed to reduce the number of shares held in Treasury and will cancel 180,000,000 Treasury shares today.

The Company currently has 188,164,166 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury. Following the cancellation, the Company's share capital will consist of 570,695,015 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each, and the Company will hold 8,164,166 shares in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights will be unchanged at 562,530,849. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify FirstGroup plc and the FCA of the percentage of voting rights they hold, or a change in this percentage, in accordance with the FCA's DGTR.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

David Blizzard General Counsel and Company Secretary Marianna Bowes Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354 Contacts at Brunswick Group: Simone Selzer Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959 Contacts at Panmure Liberum Limited:

Nicholas How / Satbir Kler

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:

James Agnew / Elliot Thomas

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Notes

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93.

About FirstGroup