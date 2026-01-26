FirstGroup Plc - Cancellation of Treasury Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 26
26 January 2026
FirstGroup plc
Cancellation of Treasury Shares
FirstGroup plc (or the 'Company') announces that its Board has agreed to reduce the number of shares held in Treasury and will cancel 180,000,000 Treasury shares today.
The Company currently has 188,164,166 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury. Following the cancellation, the Company's share capital will consist of 570,695,015 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each, and the Company will hold 8,164,166 shares in Treasury.
The total number of voting rights will be unchanged at 562,530,849. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify FirstGroup plc and the FCA of the percentage of voting rights they hold, or a change in this percentage, in accordance with the FCA's DGTR.
Notes
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93.
About FirstGroup
FirstGroup plc (LSE: FGP.L) is a leading private sector provider of public transport services. With around 29,000 employees, we reported revenue of £5.1 billion and transported almost 2m passengers a day in FY 2025. We create solutions that reduce complexity, making travel smoother and life easier. Our businesses are at the heart of our communities and the essential services we provide are critical to delivering wider economic, social and environmental goals. Each of our divisions is a leader in its field: First Bus is one of the largest bus operators in the UK, serving more than 25% of the population in the UK with a fleet of c.6,000 buses and coaches, and carrying more than a million passengers a day. First Rail is one of the UK's most experienced rail operators, with many years of experience running long-distance, commuter, regional and sleeper rail services. We operate a fleet of c.1,800 locomotives and rail carriages through two DfT contracted train operating companies: WCP (incorporating Avanti West Coast and West Coast Partnership Development) and GWR, and two open access routes (Hull Trains and Lumo). We are formally committed to operating a zero emission First Bus commercial fleet by 2035, and First Rail will help support the UK Government's goal to remove all diesel-only trains from service by 2040. During FY 2025 FirstGroup received MSCI's highest possible ESG rating of AAA, was named one of the world's cleanest 200 public companies for the sixth consecutive year and holds an Industry Top-Rated status with Sustainalytics and Sustainability Yearbook membership with S&P Global. We provide easy and convenient mobility, improving quality of life by connecting people and communities. Visit our website at www.firstgroupplc.com and follow us on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/first-group.