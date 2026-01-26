Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
23.01.26 | 09:39
2,160 Euro
+0,19 % +0,004
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1342,19209:20
2,1382,18409:19
PR Newswire
26.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FirstGroup Plc - Cancellation of Treasury Shares

FirstGroup Plc - Cancellation of Treasury Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 26

26 January 2026

FirstGroup plc

Cancellation of Treasury Shares

FirstGroup plc (or the 'Company') announces that its Board has agreed to reduce the number of shares held in Treasury and will cancel 180,000,000 Treasury shares today.

The Company currently has 188,164,166 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury. Following the cancellation, the Company's share capital will consist of 570,695,015 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each, and the Company will hold 8,164,166 shares in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights will be unchanged at 562,530,849. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify FirstGroup plc and the FCA of the percentage of voting rights they hold, or a change in this percentage, in accordance with the FCA's DGTR.

Contacts at FirstGroup:
David Blizzard

General Counsel and Company Secretary

Marianna Bowes

Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick Group:

Simone Selzer

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Panmure Liberum Limited:
Nicholas How / Satbir Kler
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:
James Agnew / Elliot Thomas
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Notes

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc (LSE: FGP.L) is a leading private sector provider of public transport services. With around 29,000 employees, we reported revenue of £5.1 billion and transported almost 2m passengers a day in FY 2025. We create solutions that reduce complexity, making travel smoother and life easier. Our businesses are at the heart of our communities and the essential services we provide are critical to delivering wider economic, social and environmental goals. Each of our divisions is a leader in its field: First Bus is one of the largest bus operators in the UK, serving more than 25% of the population in the UK with a fleet of c.6,000 buses and coaches, and carrying more than a million passengers a day. First Rail is one of the UK's most experienced rail operators, with many years of experience running long-distance, commuter, regional and sleeper rail services. We operate a fleet of c.1,800 locomotives and rail carriages through two DfT contracted train operating companies: WCP (incorporating Avanti West Coast and West Coast Partnership Development) and GWR, and two open access routes (Hull Trains and Lumo). We are formally committed to operating a zero emission First Bus commercial fleet by 2035, and First Rail will help support the UK Government's goal to remove all diesel-only trains from service by 2040. During FY 2025 FirstGroup received MSCI's highest possible ESG rating of AAA, was named one of the world's cleanest 200 public companies for the sixth consecutive year and holds an Industry Top-Rated status with Sustainalytics and Sustainability Yearbook membership with S&P Global. We provide easy and convenient mobility, improving quality of life by connecting people and communities. Visit our website at www.firstgroupplc.com and follow us on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/first-group.


© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.