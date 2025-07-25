Hexagon AB: Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2025

Second quarter 2025

- 3% organic revenue growth (using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure)

- Net sales increased by 1% to 1,370.7 MEUR (1,353.4)

- Net sales including the reduction of acquired deferred revenue amounted to 1,369.9 MEUR (1,353.4)

- Adjusted gross margin of 67.0% (67.3)

- Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) decreased by -10% to 360.6 MEUR (399.5)

- Adjusted operating margin amounted to 26.3% (29.5)

- Earnings per share, excluding adjustments, amounted to 9.8 Euro cent (10.8)

- Earnings per share, including adjustments, amounted to 8.4 Euro cent (9.6)

- Operating cash flow before non-recurring items increased to 270.8 MEUR (248.5)

- Cash conversion amounted to 104% (85)

- Recurring revenue grew 4% organically and amounted to 571.0 MEUR (560.7)

