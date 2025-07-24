TRATON SE: TRATON SE: TRATON GROUP adjusts full-year 2025 outlook downwards

TRATON GROUP adjusts full-year 2025 outlook downwards

Munich, 24 July, 2025 - Based on the business performance of TRATON GROUP in the first half of 2025 and in light of the persistently challenging market conditions in the second half of 2025, the TRATON GROUP adjusted its 2025 full-year outlook downwards. The primary reasons for this are uncertainties related to US tariff policy, the continuing weak economic situation in Europe, and growing challenges in Brazil, all of which are leading to more pronounced customer caution than expected. In particular for the North American truck market (>6 t) the TRATON GROUP is now anticipating a significant decline.

Adjusted 2025 full-year outlook for the TRATON GROUP:

Unit sales development of TRATON GROUP is expected in a range of ?10 to 0 (previously ?5 to +5)%.

Sales revenue of the TRATON GROUP and of TRATON Operations is also expected in a range of ?10 to 0 (previously ?5 to +5)%.

The operating return on sales (adjusted) of the TRATON GROUP is now forecast between 6.0 and 7.0 (previously 7.5 and 8.5)%; for TRATON Operations between 7.0 and 8.0 (previously 8.5 and 9.5)%

The Net cash flow of TRATON Operations is now expected to come in between €1.0 and €1.5 (previously €2.2 and €2.7) billion.

In the first half of the year, the TRATON GROUP generated a revenue of €21.9 (€23.4) billion, which was 6% lower year-over-year. Operating result (adjusted) was €1.4 (€2.1) billion. The operating return on sales (adjusted) declined to 6.3% (9.1%) compared with the first half of 2024.

The adjusted forecast is subject to further macroeconomic and geopolitical developments. With regard to the business performance in North America, it assumes that International's tariff situation and compliance with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) as of the end of the first half will remain unchanged in the second half of 2025. Therefore, there is continued uncertainty about the future impact of US trade policy.

The TRATON 2025 Half-Year Financial Report will be published on July 25, 2025, at 7:15 a.m. CEST. It will be available here: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications/

All key performance indicators mentioned in this release are defined in the TRATON GROUP 2024 Annual Report on pages 38 and 39.

Contact

Ursula Querette

Head of Investor Relations

M +49 152 02152400

ursula.querette@traton.com

TRATON SE

Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 München / Deutschland

www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group's product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. "Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.": this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.