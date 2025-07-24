Anzeige
WKN: A1T9R8 | ISIN: US78408D1054 | Ticker-Symbol: 9KH
Frankfurt
25.07.25 | 08:01
16,600 Euro
+0,61 % +0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SB FINANCIAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SB FINANCIAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,10017,60011:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2025 22:18 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SB Financial Group, Inc.: SB Financial Group Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights compared to the second quarter of the prior year include:

  • GAAP net income and Diluted Earnings per Share ("DEPS") were $3.9 million, or $0.60 per DEPS, well above the $3.1 million, or $0.47 per DEPS in the prior year quarter. Net Income, adjusted for Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR"), was $3.7 million, up 20.9 percent compared to $3.1 million for the prior-year period. Adjusted DEPS of $0.58 was also up 25.4 percent, from the prior year.
  • Net interest income of $12.1 million increased by 25.6 percent from $9.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter.
  • Loan growth of $89.3 million, or 8.9 percent from the prior-year quarter, with growth from the linked quarter of $6.4 million, or 0.6 percent. This marks five consecutive quarters of sequential loan growth. Loan growth adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition, was $71.3 and $7.0 million, from the prior year and linked quarters, respectively.
  • Deposit growth of $134.6 million, or 12.1 percent from the prior-year quarter, with a decline from the linked quarter of $21.4 million, or 1.7 percent. Adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition, total deposits increased $83.8 million from the prior year.
  • Tangible book value ("TBV") per share ended the quarter at $16.44 up $1.18 per share or 7.7 percent from the prior year quarter.

Six months ended June 30, 2025 Highlights compared to the same period of the prior year:

  • Mortgage banking revenue totaled $3.6 million for the first half of 2025, reflecting an increase of 6.9 percent compared to $3.4 million for the first half of 2024.
  • Net interest income rose to $23.4 million, representing a year-over-year improvement of 24.3 percent from $18.8 million for the six months ending June 30,2024.
  • Total interest expense came in at $12.4 million, up slightly by 2.6 percent from $12.1 million in the prior year period.

Earnings HighlightsThree Months Ended Six Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)Jun. 2025Jun. 2024% Change Jun. 2025Jun. 2024% Change
Operating revenue$17,176 $14,045 22.3% $32,562 $27,176 19.8%
Interest income 18,467 15,654 18.0% 35,840 30,954 15.8%
Interest expense 6,339 5,995 5.7% 12,432 12,115 2.6%
Net interest income 12,128 9,659 25.6% 23,408 18,839 24.3%
Provision for credit losses 597 - N/M
 984 - N/M
Noninterest income 5,048 4,386 15.1% 9,154 8,337 9.8%
Noninterest expense 11,852 10,671 11.1% 24,262 20,953 15.8%
Net income 3,852 3,113 23.7% 6,010 5,481 9.7%
Adjusted Earnings per diluted share 0.58 0.46 26.1% 1.00 0.79 26.6%
Earnings per diluted share 0.60 0.47 27.7% 0.93 0.82 13.4%
Adjusted Return on Avg. Assets 1.00% 0.92%8.7% 0.85% 0.81%4.9%
Return on average assets 1.03% 0.93%10.8% 0.82% 0.82%0.0%
Adjusted Return on Avg. Equity 11.29% 10.12%11.5% 10.54% 8.45%24.7%
Return on average equity 11.67% 10.22%14.2% 9.19% 9.02%1.9%

"Our second quarter results highlight the execution of our growth strategy and disciplined operational management, and their positive impact on our results," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. "Net income for the quarter was $3.9 million, a 23.7 percent increase from the prior-year quarter, with the GAAP DEPS of $0.60 up 27.7 percent from the prior year. Our solid second quarter performance reflects the first full quarter of contribution from the Marblehead acquisition which strengthened our liquidity position and further expanded our market presence in Northern Ohio."

Net interest income for the quarter grew by 25.6 percent to $12.1 million compared to the previous year, driven by continued strong loan growth and stabilization of funding costs. Total loans increased by $89.3 million, compared to the prior year, and by $6.4 million from the linked quarter. Adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition, total loan growth would have been $71.3. Deposits rose $134.6 million, or 12.1 percent, to $1.25 billion, reflecting the impact of the acquisition and the strength of our new and existing client relationships. Adjusted for the acquisition, deposits increased $83.8 million from the prior year.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

In the second quarter of 2025, total operating revenue increased to $17.2 million, a 22.3 percent rise from $14.0 million in the prior year and an 11.6 percent increase from the linked quarter, driven by continued growth in both net interest income and noninterest income. Net interest income reached $12.1 million, a strong 25.6 percent year-over-year increase, reflecting higher interest income on loans, which rose by $2.2 million to $16.2 million. Deposit costs increased by 7.5 percent to $5.6 million but were partially offset by decreases in interest expense on other funding sources, resulting in a 5.7 percent increase in total interest expense compared to the prior year quarter. As a result, the net interest margin expanded by 36 basis points year-over-year to 3.48 percent, reflecting the continued strength of our interest-earning assets and stabilization of funding costs. Noninterest income for the quarter increased by 15.1 percent year-over-year to $5.0 million due primarily to improvements in gain on sale of mortgage loans and title insurance as well as modest increases in wealth management, mortgage loan servicing and customer service fees. These fees were partially offset by decreases in gain on sales of non-mortgage loans. "We continue to focus on maintaining a balanced growth strategy and diversified revenue stream coupled with effective cost management," said Mr. Klein.

Mortgage Loan Business

Net mortgage banking revenue for the quarter reached $2.2 million, up $317,000 from the prior-year quarter. Loan servicing fees added $904,000 to revenue, reflecting an increase of $42,000 from the prior-year quarter. The OMSR net valuation adjustment for the second quarter of 2025 was a positive $159,000 compared to a positive $38,000 in the second quarter of 2024.

Mortgage Banking
($ in thousands)Jun. 2025Mar. 2025Dec. 2024Sep. 2024Jun. 2024 Prior Year
Growth
Mortgage originations$97,901 $39,775 $72,534 $70,715 $75,110 $22,791
Mortgage sales 74,313 39,279 62,301 61,271 55,835 18,478
Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,456,374 1,432,184 1,427,318 1,406,273 1,389,805 66,569
Mortgage servicing rights 15,896 14,965 14,868 14,357 14,548 1,348
Revenue
Loan servicing fees 904 894 886 874 862 42
OMSR amortization (469) (294) (358) (370) (335) (134)
Net administrative fees 435 600 528 504 527 (92)
OMSR valuation adjustment 159 11 288 (465) 38 121
Net loan servicing fees 594 611 816 39 565 29
Gain on sale of mortgages 1,565 849 1,196 1,311 1,277 288
Mortgage banking revenue, net$ 2,159 $ 1,460 $ 2,012 $ 1,350 $ 1,842 $ 317

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

"Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $5.0 million, up $661,000 or 15.1 percent from the prior-year quarter, primarily due to increased gains on sales of mortgage loans and OSMR, and increased title service and other revenue. Compared to the prior-year quarter, gains on sales of mortgage loans and OSMR grew modestly by $289,000 year over year, and title insurance revenue added $176,000, reflecting our revenue diversification strategy," Mr. Klein noted.

Noninterest Income/Noninterest Expense
($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2025Mar. 2025Dec. 2024Sep. 2024Jun. 2024 Prior Year
Growth
Noninterest Income (NII) $5,048 $4,107 $4,557 $4,123 $4,386 $662
NII / Total Revenue 29.4% 26.7% 29.5% 28.8% 31.5% -2.1%
NII / Average Assets 1.4% 1.1% 1.3% 1.2% 1.3% 0.1%
Total Revenue Growth 22.3% 17.2% 2.2% 4.5% -0.6% 22.9%
Noninterest Expense (NIE) $11,852 $12,410 $11,003 $11,003 $10,671 $1,181
Efficiency Ratio 68.9% 80.0% 71.1% 76.8% 75.9% -7.0%
NIE / Average Assets 3.2% 3.4% 3.2% 3.2% 3.2% 0.0%
Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets -1.8% -2.3% -1.8% -2.0% -1.9% 0.1%
Total Expense Growth 11.1% 20.7% 6.1% 5.0% 3.2% 7.9%

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $11.9 million, up 11.1 percent from the prior year, driven primarily by increased salary and benefit expenses, data processing and professional fees.

"Our efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2025 was 68.9 percent marking a solid improvement compared to the linked quarter and the prior year," stated Mr. Klein.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2025, SB Financial reported total assets of $1.49 billion, down slightly from the linked quarter but higher than the previous year. Year-over-year growth was primarily driven by a robust increase in the loan portfolio, which reached $1.09 billion, marking a $89.3 million or 8.9 percent increase year over year. Loan growth also included $18.0 million in loans added with the completion of the acquisition. Cash increased by $57.5 million from the prior year, including $35 million added from the liquidation of the acquired investment portfolio.

Total deposits increased to $1.25 billion, growing $134.6 million or 12.1 percent year over year, including $50.9 million in low-cost deposits from the acquisition and $83.8 million in organic deposit growth reflecting SB Financial's successful efforts in deposit gathering and customer engagement within dynamic markets. Shareholders' equity ended the quarter at $133.6 million, representing an $8.2 million increase from the prior year. This growth reflects management's ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value through solid earnings performance.

During the second quarter, SB Financial repurchased 124,000 shares, more than in the previous quarters as the Company made opportunistic purchases below our target range. This reflects the Company's commitment to returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases while retaining adequate capital to support our long-term growth.

"As we progress through the second half of 2025, our balance sheet strength and strategic management of resources form a foundation to support our long-term strategic growth ambitions," said Mr. Klein. "Even in the current uncertain rate environment, we achieved our fifth consecutive quarter of sequential loan growth, with balances increasing by $89.3 million from the previous year, which included $71.3 million of organic loan growth. This performance underscores the strength of our deep client relationships and our sustained competitiveness in local markets as we pursue an innovative, "hybrid" office operating strategy. Our strong asset quality, supported by top-decile coverage ratios, remains a key component of our financial stability, which will enable us to take advantage of emerging opportunities while continuing to pursue operational excellence. Looking ahead, we are committed to driving shareholder value and sustaining robust financial performance as the economy evolves and stabilizes."

Loan Balances
($ in thousands, except ratios)Jun. 2025Mar. 2025Dec. 2024Sep. 2024Jun. 2024Annual
Growth
Commercial$118,984 $125,878 $124,764 $123,821 $123,287 $(4,303)
% of Total 10.9% 11.6% 11.9% 12.0% 12.3% -3.5%
Commercial RE 525,671 509,518 479,573 459,449 434,967 90,704
% of Total 48.0% 46.8% 45.8% 44.6% 43.3% 20.9%
Agriculture 60,924 61,443 64,680 64,887 64,329 (3,405)
% of Total 5.6% 5.6% 6.2% 6.3% 6.4% -5.3%
Residential RE 310,126 319,307 308,378 314,010 316,233 (6,107)
% of Total 28.3% 29.3% 29.5% 30.5% 31.5% -1.9%
Consumer & Other 79,014 72,128 69,340 67,788 66,574 12,440
% of Total 7.2% 6.6% 6.6% 6.6% 6.6% 18.7%
Total Loans$ 1,094,719 $ 1,088,274 $ 1,046,735 $ 1,029,955 $ 1,005,390 $ 89,329
Total Growth Percentage 8.9%
Deposit Balances
($ in thousands, except ratios)Jun. 2025Mar. 2025Dec. 2024Sep. 2024Jun. 2024Annual
Growth
Non-Int DDA$241,245 $240,446 $232,155 $222,425 $208,244 $33,001
% of Total 19.3% 18.9% 20.1% 19.2% 18.7% 15.8%
Interest DDA 205,581 208,583 201,085 202,097 190,857 14,724
% of Total 16.4% 16.4% 17.4% 17.4% 17.1% 7.7%
Savings 282,311 285,902 237,987 241,761 231,855 50,456
% of Total 22.6% 22.5% 20.6% 20.8% 20.8% 21.8%
Money Market 249,536 257,013 222,161 228,182 225,650 23,886
% of Total 20.0% 20.2% 19.3% 19.7% 20.2% 10.6%
Time Deposits 271,149 279,276 259,217 265,068 258,582 12,567
% of Total 21.7% 22.0% 22.5% 22.9% 23.2% 4.9%
Total Deposits$ 1,249,822 $ 1,271,220 $ 1,152,605 $ 1,159,533 $ 1,115,188 $ 134,634
Total Growth Percentage 12.1%

Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2025, SB Financial continued to focus on strong asset quality metrics. Nonperforming assets totaled $6.2 million, representing 0.42 percent of total assets, an increase of $944,000 compared to $5.2 million or 0.39 percent of total assets reported in the prior year, but relatively stable compared to the linked quarter balance of $6.1 million, representing 0.41 percent of total assets.

The allowance for credit losses remained strong at 1.43 percent of total loans, providing 265.0 percent coverage of nonperforming loans, a level consistent with the linked quarter and reflective of our conservative approach to risk management. The net loan charge-offs to average loans ratio remained modest at 2 basis points, declining from 3 basis points in the linked quarter but up from the 1 basis point net recoveries recorded in the prior year. These metrics reflect disciplined credit practices and effective collateral management.

"Our asset quality metrics embody our approach and commitment to disciplined risk management within a dynamic economic environment," stated Mr. Klein. "While we observed an uptick in nonperforming assets compared to the prior year, our reserve coverage ratio and continued low charge-off levels underscore the quality of our loan portfolio and the strength of our lending relationships. We are committed to balancing our conservative approach in managing credit risk with the need to effectively manage our growth to enhance shareholder returns."

Nonperforming Assets Annual
Change
($ in thousands, except ratios)Jun. 2025Mar. 2025Dec. 2024Sep. 2024Jun. 2024
Commercial & Agriculture$3,306 $3,418 $2,927 $2,899 $2,781 $525
% of Total Com./Ag. loans 1.84% 1.82% 1.55% 1.54% 1.48% 18.9%
Commercial RE 816 798 807 813 475 341
% of Total CRE loans 0.16% 0.16% 0.17% 0.18% 0.11% 71.8%
Residential RE 1,577 1,608 1,539 1,536 1,247 330
% of Total Res. RE loans 0.51% 0.50% 0.50% 0.49% 0.39% 26.5%
Consumer & Other 205 227 243 270 231 (26)
% of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.26% 0.31% 0.35% 0.40% 0.35% -11.3%
Total Nonaccruing Loans 5,904 6,051 5,516 5,518 4,734 1,170
% of Total loans 0.54% 0.56% 0.53% 0.54% 0.47% 24.7%
Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets 284 73 - - 510 (226)
Total Change (%) -44.3%
Total Nonperforming Assets$6,188 $6,124 $5,516 $5,518 $5,244 $944
% of Total assets 0.42% 0.41% 0.40% 0.40% 0.39% 18.00%

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold the second quarter 2025 earnings conference call and webcast on July 25, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 26 offices: 24 in ten Ohio counties and two in Northeast, Indiana, and 26 ATMs. State Bank has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State and Kentucky. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol "SBFG".

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income - FTE, net interest income - FTE and net interest margin - FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the OMSR valuation adjustment and any gain on sale of assets from net income to report a non-GAAP adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer
Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
June March December September June
($ in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks $79,463 $105,145 $25,928 $49,348 $21,983
Interest bearing time deposits 1,565 1,565 1,565 1,706 2,417
Available-for-sale securities 195,955 199,721 201,587 211,511 207,856
Loans held for sale 12,774 4,286 6,770 8,927 7,864
Loans, net of unearned income 1,094,719 1,088,274 1,046,735 1,029,955 1,005,390
Allowance for credit losses (15,645) (15,391) (15,096) (15,278) (15,612)
Premises and equipment, net 21,857 21,875 20,456 20,715 20,860
Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost 5,466 5,340 5,223 5,223 5,204
Foreclosed assets 284 73 - - 510
Interest receivable 5,299 5,072 4,908 4,842 4,818
Goodwill 27,158 27,158 23,239 23,239 23,239
Cash value of life insurance 31,060 30,871 30,685 30,488 30,294
Mortgage servicing rights 15,458 14,965 14,868 14,357 14,548
Other assets 10,888 12,048 12,649 8,916 12,815
Total assets $1,486,301 $1,501,002 $1,379,517 $1,393,949 $1,342,186
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Non interest bearing demand $241,245 $240,446 $232,155 $222,425 $208,244
Interest bearing demand 205,581 208,583 201,085 202,097 190,857
Savings 282,311 285,902 237,987 241,761 231,855
Money market 249,536 257,013 222,161 228,182 225,650
Time deposits 271,149 279,276 259,217 265,068 258,582
Total deposits 1,249,822 1,271,220 1,152,605 1,159,533 1,115,188
Short-term borrowings 15,640 11,058 10,585 15,240 15,178
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 35,000 35,000 35,000 35,000 35,000
Trust preferred securities 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310
Subordinated debt net of issuance costs 19,715 19,702 19,690 19,678 19,666
Interest payable 2,258 2,634 2,351 3,374 2,944
Other liabilities 19,908 19,552 21,468 17,973 18,421
Total liabilities 1,352,653 1,369,476 1,252,009 1,261,108 1,216,707
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock 61,319 61,319 61,319 61,319 61,319
Additional paid-in capital 15,139 14,955 15,194 15,090 15,195
Retained earnings 120,273 117,397 116,186 113,515 112,104
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,492) (26,872) (30,234) (24,870) (31,801)
Treasury stock (37,591) (35,273) (34,957) (32,213) (31,338)
Total shareholders' equity 133,648 131,526 127,508 132,841 125,479
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,486,301 $1,501,002 $1,379,517 $1,393,949 $1,342,186
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June March December September June June June
Interest income 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2025 2024
Loans
Taxable $16,059 $15,244 $14,920 $14,513 $13,883 $31,303 $27,430
Tax exempt 116 115 122 127 124 231 247
Securities
Taxable 1,133 1,169 1,178 1,192 1,226 2,302 2,500
Tax exempt 35 38 35 37 37 73 74
Other interest income 1,124 806 592 679 384 1,930 703
Total interest income 18,467 17,372 16,847 16,548 15,654 35,839 30,954
Interest expense
Deposits 5,597 5,352 5,169 5,568 5,208 10,949 10,298
Repurchase agreements & other 21 24 41 43 36 45 70
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 366 362 369 369 370 728 983
Trust preferred securities 161 160 177 187 187 321 375
Subordinated debt 194 195 194 195 194 389 389
Total interest expense 6,339 6,093 5,950 6,362 5,995 12,432 12,115
Net interest income 12,128 11,279 10,897 10,186 9,659 23,407 18,839
Provision for credit losses 597 387 (76) 200 - 984 -
Net interest income after provision
for loan losses 11,531 10,892 10,973 9,986 9,659 22,423 18,839
Noninterest income
Wealth management fees 859 864 916 882 848 1,723 1,713
Customer service fees 886 879 842 870 875 1,765 1,755
Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR 1,566 849 1,196 1,311 1,277 2,415 2,058
Mortgage loan servicing fees, net 594 611 816 39 565 1,205 1,328
Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans 82 15 10 20 105 97 115
Title insurance revenue 582 397 478 485 406 979 672
Net gain on sales of securities - - - - - - -
Gain (loss) on sale of assets - - - 200 - - -
Other 479 492 299 316 310 971 696
Total noninterest income 5,048 4,107 4,557 4,123 4,386 9,155 8,337
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits 6,595 6,237 6,185 6,057 6,009 12,832 11,361
Net occupancy expense 793 893 702 706 707 1,686 1,476
Equipment expense 1,121 1,072 1,127 1,069 1,060 2,193 2,137
Data processing fees 888 1,439 821 758 727 2,327 1,496
Professional fees 892 1,034 895 659 615 1,926 1,373
Marketing expense 190 165 207 241 176 355 373
Telephone and communication expense 125 139 136 128 156 264 261
Postage and delivery expense 107 137 116 145 89 244 186
State, local and other taxes 268 224 224 208 230 492 475
Employee expense 176 174 168 228 159 350 337
Other expenses 697 896 422 804 743 1,593 1,478
Total noninterest expense 11,852 12,410 11,003 11,003 10,671 24,262 20,953
Income before income tax expense 4,727 2,589 4,527 3,106 3,374 7,316 6,223
Income tax expense 875 431 892 752 261 1,306 742
Net income $3,852 $2,158 $3,635 $2,354 $3,113 $6,010 $5,481
Common share data:
Basic earnings per common share $0.60 $0.33 $0.55 $0.35 $0.47 $0.93 $0.82
Diluted earnings per common share$0.60 $0.33 $0.55 $0.35 $0.47 $0.93 $0.82
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic: 6,448 6,481 6,575 6,660 6,692 6,464 6,703
Diluted: 6,459 6,502 6,599 6,675 6,700 6,483 6,715
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)At and for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June March December September June June June
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2025 2024
Net interest income $12,128 $11,279 $10,897 $10,186 $9,659 $23,407 $18,839
Tax-equivalent adjustment 40 41 42 44 43 81 85
Tax-equivalent net interest income 12,168 11,320 10,939 10,230 9,702 23,488 18,924
Provision for credit loss 597 387 (76) 200 - 984 -
Noninterest income 5,048 4,107 4,557 4,123 4,386 9,155 8,337
Total operating revenue 17,176 15,386 15,454 14,309 14,045 32,562 27,176
Noninterest expense 11,852 12,410 11,003 11,003 10,671 24,262 20,953
Pre-tax pre-provision income 5,324 2,976 4,451 3,306 3,374 8,300 6,223
Net income 3,852 2,158 3,635 2,354 3,113 6,010 5,481
PER SHARE INFORMATION:
Basic earnings per share (EPS) 0.60 0.33 0.55 0.35 0.47 0.93 0.82
Diluted earnings per share 0.60 0.33 0.55 0.35 0.47 0.93 0.82
Common dividends 0.150 0.145 0.145 0.140 0.140 0.295 0.275
Book value per common share 21.02 20.29 19.64 20.05 18.80 21.02 18.80
Tangible book value per common share (TBV) 16.44 15.79 16.00 16.49 15.26 16.44 15.26
Market price per common share 19.10 20.82 20.91 20.56 14.00 19.10 14.00
Market price to TBV 116.2% 131.8% 130.7% 124.7% 91.8% 116.2% 0.92
Market price to trailing 12 month EPS 10.4 12.2 12.1 11.8 7.9 10.4 7.9
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:
Return on average assets (ROAA) 1.03% 0.60% 1.04% 0.68% 0.93% 0.82% 0.82%
Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 1.42% 0.83% 1.27% 0.96% 1.01% 0.88% 1.00%
Return on average equity (ROE) 11.67% 6.63% 11.07% 7.28% 10.22% 9.19% 9.02%
Return on average tangible equity 14.97% 8.32% 13.51% 8.92% 12.66% 11.64% 11.21%
Efficiency ratio 68.90% 80.00% 71.09% 76.78% 75.86% 74.14% 76.98%
Earning asset yield 5.29% 5.23% 5.18% 5.16% 5.02% 5.25% 4.96%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities 2.33% 2.32% 2.36% 2.53% 2.47% 2.30% 2.51%
Net interest margin 3.48% 3.40% 3.35% 3.17% 3.12% 3.43% 3.04%
Tax equivalent effect 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.49% 3.41% 3.36% 3.19% 3.13% 3.44% 3.05%
Non interest income/Average assets 1.35% 1.14% 1.30% 1.19% 1.31% 1.25% 1.25%
Non interest expense/Average assets 3.17% 3.45% 3.14% 3.18% 3.20% 3.31% 3.15%
Net noninterest expense/Average assets -1.82% -2.31% -1.84% -1.99% -1.88% -2.06% -1.90%
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
Gross charge-offs 49 86 195 29 - 135 66
Recoveries 3 2 13 2 16 5 25
Net charge-offs 46 84 182 27 (16) 130 41
Nonperforming loans/Total loans 0.54% 0.56% 0.53% 0.54% 0.47% 0.54% 0.47%
Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO 0.57% 0.56% 0.53% 0.54% 0.52% 0.57% 0.52%
Nonperforming assets/Total assets 0.42% 0.41% 0.40% 0.40% 0.39% 0.42% 0.39%
Allowance for credit loss/Nonperforming loans 264.99% 254.35% 273.68% 276.83% 329.78% 264.99% 329.78%
Allowance for credit loss/Total loans 1.43% 1.41% 1.44% 1.48% 1.55% 1.43% 1.55%
Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.) 0.02% 0.03% 0.07% 0.01% (0.01%) 0.02% 0.01%
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:
Loans/ Deposits 87.59% 85.61% 90.81% 88.82% 90.15% 87.59% 90.15%
Equity/ Assets 8.99% 8.76% 9.24% 9.53% 9.35% 8.99% 9.35%
Tangible equity/Tangible assets 7.17% 6.96% 7.66% 7.97% 7.72% 7.17% 7.72%
Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank) 12.53% 12.35% 13.43% 13.19% 13.98% 12.53% 13.98%
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Total assets 1,486,301 1,501,002 1,379,517 1,393,949 1,342,186 1,486,301 1,342,186
Total loans 1,094,719 1,088,274 1,046,735 1,029,955 1,005,390 1,094,719 1,005,390
Deposits 1,249,822 1,271,220 1,152,605 1,159,533 1,115,188 1,249,822 1,115,188
Shareholders equity 133,648 131,526 127,508 132,841 125,479 133,648 125,479
Goodwill and intangibles 29,107 29,125 23,597 23,613 23,630 29,107 23,630
Tangible equity 104,541 102,401 103,911 109,228 101,849 104,541 101,849
Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,456,374 1,432,184 1,427,318 1,406,273 1,389,805 1,456,374 1,389,805
Wealth/Brokerage assets under care 536,836 519,158 547,697 557,724 525,713 536,836 525,713
Total assets under care 3,479,511 3,452,344 3,354,532 3,357,946 3,257,704 3,479,511 3,257,704
Full-time equivalent employees 256 262 252 248 249 256 249
Period end common shares outstanding 6,359 6,483 6,494 6,624 6,676 6,359 6,676
Market capitalization (all) 121,453 134,982 135,780 136,189 93,458 121,453 93,458
AVERAGE BALANCES
Total assets 1,498,756 1,459,896 1,395,473 1,376,849 1,342,847 1,479,613 1,337,244
Total earning assets 1,399,485 1,346,354 1,301,872 1,283,407 1,246,099 1,377,780 1,246,956
Total loans 1,094,199 1,076,328 1,040,580 1,018,262 1,005,018 1,085,313 999,164
Deposits 1,270,798 1,227,449 1,163,531 1,145,964 1,120,367 1,249,885 1,106,633
Shareholders equity 132,353 131,944 130,647 128,608 122,510 131,849 121,474
Goodwill and intangibles 29,116 26,714 23,605 23,621 23,638 27,742 23,646
Tangible equity 103,237 105,230 107,042 104,987 98,872 104,107 97,828
Average basic shares outstanding 6,448 6,481 6,575 6,660 6,692 6,464 6,703
Average diluted shares outstanding 6,459 6,502 6,599 6,675 6,700 6,483 6,715
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2025 and 2024
($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2025 Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2024
Average Average Average Average
Assets BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Taxable securities $198,558 $1,1332.29% $209,347 $1,2262.36%
Overnight Cash 101,964 1,1244.42% 27,885 3845.54%
Nontaxable securities 4,764 352.95% 4,761 373.13%
Loans, net 1,094,199 16,1755.93% 1,005,018 14,0075.61%
Total earning assets 1,399,485 18,4675.29% 1,247,011 15,6545.05%
Cash on hand 4,951 4,448
Allowance for loan losses (15,483) (15,647)
Premises and equipment 21,719 20,978
Other assets 88,084 86,969
Total assets $1,498,756 $1,343,759
Liabilities
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand$740,677 $3,2231.75% $637,561 $2,7761.75%
Time deposits 276,376 2,3743.44% 257,359 2,4323.80%
Repurchase agreements & other 10,518 210.80% 12,050 361.20%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 35,000 3664.19% 35,374 3704.21%
Trust preferred securities 10,310 1616.26% 10,310 1877.29%
Subordinated debt 19,707 1943.95% 19,658 1943.97%
Total interest bearing liabilities 1,092,588 6,3392.33% 972,312 5,9952.48%
Non interest bearing demand 253,745 - 225,447 -
Total funding 1,346,333 1.89% 1,197,759 2.01%
Other liabilities 20,070 22,578
Total liabilities 1,366,403 1,220,337
Equity 132,353 122,510
Total liabilities and equity $1,498,756 $1,342,847
Net interest income $12,128 $9,659
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.48% 3.12%
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP3.49% 3.13%
- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis
Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2025 Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2024
Average Average Average Average
Assets BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Taxable securities $200,968 $2,3022.31% $214,418 $2,5002.34%
Overnight Cash $86,379 1,9304.51% 25,744 7035.49%
Nontaxable securities 5,120 732.88% 4,760 743.13%
Loans, net 1,085,313 31,5345.86% 999,164 27,6775.57%
Total earning assets 1,377,780 35,8395.25% 1,244,086 30,9545.00%
Cash on hand 4,796 4,479
Allowance for loan losses (15,361) (15,739)
Premises and equipment 21,403 21,130
Other assets 90,995 80,418
Total assets $1,479,613 $1,334,374
Liabilities
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand$725,729 $6,1821.72% $621,950 $5,3011.71%
Time deposits 276,315 4,7673.48% 257,975 4,9973.90%
Repurchase agreements & Other 11,805 450.77% 14,021 701.00%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 35,022 7284.19% 43,202 9834.58%
Trust preferred securities 19,701 3213.29% 10,310 3757.31%
Subordinated debt 19,665 3893.99% 19,652 3893.98%
Total interest bearing liabilities 1,088,237 12,4322.30% 967,110 12,1152.52%
Non interest bearing demand 247,841 1.88% 226,708 2.04%
Total funding 1,336,078 1,193,818
Other liabilities 11,686 21,952
Total liabilities 1,347,764 1,215,770
Equity 131,849 121,474
Total liabilities and equity $1,479,613 $1,337,244
Net interest income $23,407 $18,839
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.43% 3.05%
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP3.44% 3.06%
- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis
Non-GAAP reconciliation Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Jun. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2024
Total Operating Revenue $17,176 $14,045 $32,562 $27,176
Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment * (159) (38) (170) (219)
Adjusted Total Operating Revenue 17,017 14,007 32,392 26,957
Total Operating Expense $11,852 $10,671 $24,262 $20,953
Adjustment for merger expenses - - (726) -
Adjusted Total Operating Expense 11,852 10,671 23,536 20,953
Income before Income Taxes 4,727 3,374 7,316 6,223
Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses (159) (38) 556 (219)
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes 4,568 3,336 7,872 6,004
Provision for Income Taxes 875 281 1,306 742
Adjustment for OMSR/Merger Expenses ** (33) (8) 117 (46)
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes 842 273 1,423 696
Net Income 3,852 3,113 6,010 5,481
Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses (126) (30) 439 (173)
Adjusted Net Income 3,726 3,083 6,449 5,308
Diluted Earnings per Share 0.60 0.47 0.93 0.82
Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses (0.02) (0.01) 0.07 (0.03)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $0.58 $0.46 $0.99 $0.79
Return on Average Assets 1.03% 0.93% 0.82% 0.82%
Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses -0.03% -0.01% 0.03% -0.01%
Adjusted Return on Average Assets 1.00% 0.92% 0.85% 0.81%
*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights
**tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate

