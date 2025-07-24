SB Financial Group, Inc.: SB Financial Group Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights compared to the second quarter of the prior year include:

GAAP net income and Diluted Earnings per Share ("DEPS") were $3.9 million, or $0.60 per DEPS, well above the $3.1 million, or $0.47 per DEPS in the prior year quarter. Net Income, adjusted for Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR"), was $3.7 million, up 20.9 percent compared to $3.1 million for the prior-year period. Adjusted DEPS of $0.58 was also up 25.4 percent, from the prior year.

Net interest income of $12.1 million increased by 25.6 percent from $9.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Loan growth of $89.3 million, or 8.9 percent from the prior-year quarter, with growth from the linked quarter of $6.4 million, or 0.6 percent. This marks five consecutive quarters of sequential loan growth. Loan growth adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition, was $71.3 and $7.0 million, from the prior year and linked quarters, respectively.

Deposit growth of $134.6 million, or 12.1 percent from the prior-year quarter, with a decline from the linked quarter of $21.4 million, or 1.7 percent. Adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition, total deposits increased $83.8 million from the prior year.

Tangible book value ("TBV") per share ended the quarter at $16.44 up $1.18 per share or 7.7 percent from the prior year quarter.





Six months ended June 30, 2025 Highlights compared to the same period of the prior year:

Mortgage banking revenue totaled $3.6 million for the first half of 2025, reflecting an increase of 6.9 percent compared to $3.4 million for the first half of 2024.

Net interest income rose to $23.4 million, representing a year-over-year improvement of 24.3 percent from $18.8 million for the six months ending June 30,2024.

Total interest expense came in at $12.4 million, up slightly by 2.6 percent from $12.1 million in the prior year period.





Earnings Highlights Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Jun. 2025 Jun. 2024 % Change Jun. 2025 Jun. 2024 % Change Operating revenue $ 17,176 $ 14,045 22.3 % $ 32,562 $ 27,176 19.8 % Interest income 18,467 15,654 18.0 % 35,840 30,954 15.8 % Interest expense 6,339 5,995 5.7 % 12,432 12,115 2.6 % Net interest income 12,128 9,659 25.6 % 23,408 18,839 24.3 % Provision for credit losses 597 - N/M

984 - N/M

Noninterest income 5,048 4,386 15.1 % 9,154 8,337 9.8 % Noninterest expense 11,852 10,671 11.1 % 24,262 20,953 15.8 % Net income 3,852 3,113 23.7 % 6,010 5,481 9.7 % Adjusted Earnings per diluted share 0.58 0.46 26.1 % 1.00 0.79 26.6 % Earnings per diluted share 0.60 0.47 27.7 % 0.93 0.82 13.4 % Adjusted Return on Avg. Assets 1.00 % 0.92 % 8.7 % 0.85 % 0.81 % 4.9 % Return on average assets 1.03 % 0.93 % 10.8 % 0.82 % 0.82 % 0.0 % Adjusted Return on Avg. Equity 11.29 % 10.12 % 11.5 % 10.54 % 8.45 % 24.7 % Return on average equity 11.67 % 10.22 % 14.2 % 9.19 % 9.02 % 1.9 %

"Our second quarter results highlight the execution of our growth strategy and disciplined operational management, and their positive impact on our results," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. "Net income for the quarter was $3.9 million, a 23.7 percent increase from the prior-year quarter, with the GAAP DEPS of $0.60 up 27.7 percent from the prior year. Our solid second quarter performance reflects the first full quarter of contribution from the Marblehead acquisition which strengthened our liquidity position and further expanded our market presence in Northern Ohio."

Net interest income for the quarter grew by 25.6 percent to $12.1 million compared to the previous year, driven by continued strong loan growth and stabilization of funding costs. Total loans increased by $89.3 million, compared to the prior year, and by $6.4 million from the linked quarter. Adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition, total loan growth would have been $71.3. Deposits rose $134.6 million, or 12.1 percent, to $1.25 billion, reflecting the impact of the acquisition and the strength of our new and existing client relationships. Adjusted for the acquisition, deposits increased $83.8 million from the prior year.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

In the second quarter of 2025, total operating revenue increased to $17.2 million, a 22.3 percent rise from $14.0 million in the prior year and an 11.6 percent increase from the linked quarter, driven by continued growth in both net interest income and noninterest income. Net interest income reached $12.1 million, a strong 25.6 percent year-over-year increase, reflecting higher interest income on loans, which rose by $2.2 million to $16.2 million. Deposit costs increased by 7.5 percent to $5.6 million but were partially offset by decreases in interest expense on other funding sources, resulting in a 5.7 percent increase in total interest expense compared to the prior year quarter. As a result, the net interest margin expanded by 36 basis points year-over-year to 3.48 percent, reflecting the continued strength of our interest-earning assets and stabilization of funding costs. Noninterest income for the quarter increased by 15.1 percent year-over-year to $5.0 million due primarily to improvements in gain on sale of mortgage loans and title insurance as well as modest increases in wealth management, mortgage loan servicing and customer service fees. These fees were partially offset by decreases in gain on sales of non-mortgage loans. "We continue to focus on maintaining a balanced growth strategy and diversified revenue stream coupled with effective cost management," said Mr. Klein.

Mortgage Loan Business

Net mortgage banking revenue for the quarter reached $2.2 million, up $317,000 from the prior-year quarter. Loan servicing fees added $904,000 to revenue, reflecting an increase of $42,000 from the prior-year quarter. The OMSR net valuation adjustment for the second quarter of 2025 was a positive $159,000 compared to a positive $38,000 in the second quarter of 2024.

Mortgage Banking ($ in thousands) Jun. 2025 Mar. 2025 Dec. 2024 Sep. 2024 Jun. 2024 Prior Year

Growth Mortgage originations $ 97,901 $ 39,775 $ 72,534 $ 70,715 $ 75,110 $ 22,791 Mortgage sales 74,313 39,279 62,301 61,271 55,835 18,478 Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,456,374 1,432,184 1,427,318 1,406,273 1,389,805 66,569 Mortgage servicing rights 15,896 14,965 14,868 14,357 14,548 1,348 Revenue Loan servicing fees 904 894 886 874 862 42 OMSR amortization (469 ) (294 ) (358 ) (370 ) (335 ) (134 ) Net administrative fees 435 600 528 504 527 (92 ) OMSR valuation adjustment 159 11 288 (465 ) 38 121 Net loan servicing fees 594 611 816 39 565 29 Gain on sale of mortgages 1,565 849 1,196 1,311 1,277 288 Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 2,159 $ 1,460 $ 2,012 $ 1,350 $ 1,842 $ 317

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

"Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $5.0 million, up $661,000 or 15.1 percent from the prior-year quarter, primarily due to increased gains on sales of mortgage loans and OSMR, and increased title service and other revenue. Compared to the prior-year quarter, gains on sales of mortgage loans and OSMR grew modestly by $289,000 year over year, and title insurance revenue added $176,000, reflecting our revenue diversification strategy," Mr. Klein noted.

Noninterest Income/Noninterest Expense ($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2025 Mar. 2025 Dec. 2024 Sep. 2024 Jun. 2024 Prior Year

Growth Noninterest Income (NII) $ 5,048 $ 4,107 $ 4,557 $ 4,123 $ 4,386 $ 662 NII / Total Revenue 29.4 % 26.7 % 29.5 % 28.8 % 31.5 % -2.1 % NII / Average Assets 1.4 % 1.1 % 1.3 % 1.2 % 1.3 % 0.1 % Total Revenue Growth 22.3 % 17.2 % 2.2 % 4.5 % -0.6 % 22.9 % Noninterest Expense (NIE) $ 11,852 $ 12,410 $ 11,003 $ 11,003 $ 10,671 $ 1,181 Efficiency Ratio 68.9 % 80.0 % 71.1 % 76.8 % 75.9 % -7.0 % NIE / Average Assets 3.2 % 3.4 % 3.2 % 3.2 % 3.2 % 0.0 % Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets -1.8 % -2.3 % -1.8 % -2.0 % -1.9 % 0.1 % Total Expense Growth 11.1 % 20.7 % 6.1 % 5.0 % 3.2 % 7.9 %

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $11.9 million, up 11.1 percent from the prior year, driven primarily by increased salary and benefit expenses, data processing and professional fees.

"Our efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2025 was 68.9 percent marking a solid improvement compared to the linked quarter and the prior year," stated Mr. Klein.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2025, SB Financial reported total assets of $1.49 billion, down slightly from the linked quarter but higher than the previous year. Year-over-year growth was primarily driven by a robust increase in the loan portfolio, which reached $1.09 billion, marking a $89.3 million or 8.9 percent increase year over year. Loan growth also included $18.0 million in loans added with the completion of the acquisition. Cash increased by $57.5 million from the prior year, including $35 million added from the liquidation of the acquired investment portfolio.

Total deposits increased to $1.25 billion, growing $134.6 million or 12.1 percent year over year, including $50.9 million in low-cost deposits from the acquisition and $83.8 million in organic deposit growth reflecting SB Financial's successful efforts in deposit gathering and customer engagement within dynamic markets. Shareholders' equity ended the quarter at $133.6 million, representing an $8.2 million increase from the prior year. This growth reflects management's ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value through solid earnings performance.

During the second quarter, SB Financial repurchased 124,000 shares, more than in the previous quarters as the Company made opportunistic purchases below our target range. This reflects the Company's commitment to returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases while retaining adequate capital to support our long-term growth.

"As we progress through the second half of 2025, our balance sheet strength and strategic management of resources form a foundation to support our long-term strategic growth ambitions," said Mr. Klein. "Even in the current uncertain rate environment, we achieved our fifth consecutive quarter of sequential loan growth, with balances increasing by $89.3 million from the previous year, which included $71.3 million of organic loan growth. This performance underscores the strength of our deep client relationships and our sustained competitiveness in local markets as we pursue an innovative, "hybrid" office operating strategy. Our strong asset quality, supported by top-decile coverage ratios, remains a key component of our financial stability, which will enable us to take advantage of emerging opportunities while continuing to pursue operational excellence. Looking ahead, we are committed to driving shareholder value and sustaining robust financial performance as the economy evolves and stabilizes."

Loan Balances ($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2025 Mar. 2025 Dec. 2024 Sep. 2024 Jun. 2024 Annual

Growth Commercial $ 118,984 $ 125,878 $ 124,764 $ 123,821 $ 123,287 $ (4,303 ) % of Total 10.9 % 11.6 % 11.9 % 12.0 % 12.3 % -3.5 % Commercial RE 525,671 509,518 479,573 459,449 434,967 90,704 % of Total 48.0 % 46.8 % 45.8 % 44.6 % 43.3 % 20.9 % Agriculture 60,924 61,443 64,680 64,887 64,329 (3,405 ) % of Total 5.6 % 5.6 % 6.2 % 6.3 % 6.4 % -5.3 % Residential RE 310,126 319,307 308,378 314,010 316,233 (6,107 ) % of Total 28.3 % 29.3 % 29.5 % 30.5 % 31.5 % -1.9 % Consumer & Other 79,014 72,128 69,340 67,788 66,574 12,440 % of Total 7.2 % 6.6 % 6.6 % 6.6 % 6.6 % 18.7 % Total Loans $ 1,094,719 $ 1,088,274 $ 1,046,735 $ 1,029,955 $ 1,005,390 $ 89,329 Total Growth Percentage 8.9 % Deposit Balances ($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2025 Mar. 2025 Dec. 2024 Sep. 2024 Jun. 2024 Annual

Growth Non-Int DDA $ 241,245 $ 240,446 $ 232,155 $ 222,425 $ 208,244 $ 33,001 % of Total 19.3 % 18.9 % 20.1 % 19.2 % 18.7 % 15.8 % Interest DDA 205,581 208,583 201,085 202,097 190,857 14,724 % of Total 16.4 % 16.4 % 17.4 % 17.4 % 17.1 % 7.7 % Savings 282,311 285,902 237,987 241,761 231,855 50,456 % of Total 22.6 % 22.5 % 20.6 % 20.8 % 20.8 % 21.8 % Money Market 249,536 257,013 222,161 228,182 225,650 23,886 % of Total 20.0 % 20.2 % 19.3 % 19.7 % 20.2 % 10.6 % Time Deposits 271,149 279,276 259,217 265,068 258,582 12,567 % of Total 21.7 % 22.0 % 22.5 % 22.9 % 23.2 % 4.9 % Total Deposits $ 1,249,822 $ 1,271,220 $ 1,152,605 $ 1,159,533 $ 1,115,188 $ 134,634 Total Growth Percentage 12.1 %

Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2025, SB Financial continued to focus on strong asset quality metrics. Nonperforming assets totaled $6.2 million, representing 0.42 percent of total assets, an increase of $944,000 compared to $5.2 million or 0.39 percent of total assets reported in the prior year, but relatively stable compared to the linked quarter balance of $6.1 million, representing 0.41 percent of total assets.

The allowance for credit losses remained strong at 1.43 percent of total loans, providing 265.0 percent coverage of nonperforming loans, a level consistent with the linked quarter and reflective of our conservative approach to risk management. The net loan charge-offs to average loans ratio remained modest at 2 basis points, declining from 3 basis points in the linked quarter but up from the 1 basis point net recoveries recorded in the prior year. These metrics reflect disciplined credit practices and effective collateral management.

"Our asset quality metrics embody our approach and commitment to disciplined risk management within a dynamic economic environment," stated Mr. Klein. "While we observed an uptick in nonperforming assets compared to the prior year, our reserve coverage ratio and continued low charge-off levels underscore the quality of our loan portfolio and the strength of our lending relationships. We are committed to balancing our conservative approach in managing credit risk with the need to effectively manage our growth to enhance shareholder returns."

Nonperforming Assets Annual

Change ($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2025 Mar. 2025 Dec. 2024 Sep. 2024 Jun. 2024 Commercial & Agriculture $ 3,306 $ 3,418 $ 2,927 $ 2,899 $ 2,781 $ 525 % of Total Com./Ag. loans 1.84 % 1.82 % 1.55 % 1.54 % 1.48 % 18.9 % Commercial RE 816 798 807 813 475 341 % of Total CRE loans 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.11 % 71.8 % Residential RE 1,577 1,608 1,539 1,536 1,247 330 % of Total Res. RE loans 0.51 % 0.50 % 0.50 % 0.49 % 0.39 % 26.5 % Consumer & Other 205 227 243 270 231 (26 ) % of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.26 % 0.31 % 0.35 % 0.40 % 0.35 % -11.3 % Total Nonaccruing Loans 5,904 6,051 5,516 5,518 4,734 1,170 % of Total loans 0.54 % 0.56 % 0.53 % 0.54 % 0.47 % 24.7 % Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets 284 73 - - 510 (226 ) Total Change (%) -44.3 % Total Nonperforming Assets $ 6,188 $ 6,124 $ 5,516 $ 5,518 $ 5,244 $ 944 % of Total assets 0.42 % 0.41 % 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.39 % 18.00 %

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 26 offices: 24 in ten Ohio counties and two in Northeast, Indiana, and 26 ATMs. State Bank has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State and Kentucky. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol "SBFG".

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income - FTE, net interest income - FTE and net interest margin - FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the OMSR valuation adjustment and any gain on sale of assets from net income to report a non-GAAP adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited) June March December September June ($ in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 79,463 $ 105,145 $ 25,928 $ 49,348 $ 21,983 Interest bearing time deposits 1,565 1,565 1,565 1,706 2,417 Available-for-sale securities 195,955 199,721 201,587 211,511 207,856 Loans held for sale 12,774 4,286 6,770 8,927 7,864 Loans, net of unearned income 1,094,719 1,088,274 1,046,735 1,029,955 1,005,390 Allowance for credit losses (15,645 ) (15,391 ) (15,096 ) (15,278 ) (15,612 ) Premises and equipment, net 21,857 21,875 20,456 20,715 20,860 Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost 5,466 5,340 5,223 5,223 5,204 Foreclosed assets 284 73 - - 510 Interest receivable 5,299 5,072 4,908 4,842 4,818 Goodwill 27,158 27,158 23,239 23,239 23,239 Cash value of life insurance 31,060 30,871 30,685 30,488 30,294 Mortgage servicing rights 15,458 14,965 14,868 14,357 14,548 Other assets 10,888 12,048 12,649 8,916 12,815 Total assets $ 1,486,301 $ 1,501,002 $ 1,379,517 $ 1,393,949 $ 1,342,186 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non interest bearing demand $ 241,245 $ 240,446 $ 232,155 $ 222,425 $ 208,244 Interest bearing demand 205,581 208,583 201,085 202,097 190,857 Savings 282,311 285,902 237,987 241,761 231,855 Money market 249,536 257,013 222,161 228,182 225,650 Time deposits 271,149 279,276 259,217 265,068 258,582 Total deposits 1,249,822 1,271,220 1,152,605 1,159,533 1,115,188 Short-term borrowings 15,640 11,058 10,585 15,240 15,178 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 35,000 35,000 35,000 35,000 35,000 Trust preferred securities 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Subordinated debt net of issuance costs 19,715 19,702 19,690 19,678 19,666 Interest payable 2,258 2,634 2,351 3,374 2,944 Other liabilities 19,908 19,552 21,468 17,973 18,421 Total liabilities 1,352,653 1,369,476 1,252,009 1,261,108 1,216,707 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 61,319 61,319 61,319 61,319 61,319 Additional paid-in capital 15,139 14,955 15,194 15,090 15,195 Retained earnings 120,273 117,397 116,186 113,515 112,104 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,492 ) (26,872 ) (30,234 ) (24,870 ) (31,801 ) Treasury stock (37,591 ) (35,273 ) (34,957 ) (32,213 ) (31,338 ) Total shareholders' equity 133,648 131,526 127,508 132,841 125,479 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,486,301 $ 1,501,002 $ 1,379,517 $ 1,393,949 $ 1,342,186

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June March December September June June June Interest income 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2025 2024 Loans Taxable $ 16,059 $ 15,244 $ 14,920 $ 14,513 $ 13,883 $ 31,303 $ 27,430 Tax exempt 116 115 122 127 124 231 247 Securities Taxable 1,133 1,169 1,178 1,192 1,226 2,302 2,500 Tax exempt 35 38 35 37 37 73 74 Other interest income 1,124 806 592 679 384 1,930 703 Total interest income 18,467 17,372 16,847 16,548 15,654 35,839 30,954 Interest expense Deposits 5,597 5,352 5,169 5,568 5,208 10,949 10,298 Repurchase agreements & other 21 24 41 43 36 45 70 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 366 362 369 369 370 728 983 Trust preferred securities 161 160 177 187 187 321 375 Subordinated debt 194 195 194 195 194 389 389 Total interest expense 6,339 6,093 5,950 6,362 5,995 12,432 12,115 Net interest income 12,128 11,279 10,897 10,186 9,659 23,407 18,839 Provision for credit losses 597 387 (76 ) 200 - 984 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,531 10,892 10,973 9,986 9,659 22,423 18,839 Noninterest income Wealth management fees 859 864 916 882 848 1,723 1,713 Customer service fees 886 879 842 870 875 1,765 1,755 Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR 1,566 849 1,196 1,311 1,277 2,415 2,058 Mortgage loan servicing fees, net 594 611 816 39 565 1,205 1,328 Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans 82 15 10 20 105 97 115 Title insurance revenue 582 397 478 485 406 979 672 Net gain on sales of securities - - - - - - - Gain (loss) on sale of assets - - - 200 - - - Other 479 492 299 316 310 971 696 Total noninterest income 5,048 4,107 4,557 4,123 4,386 9,155 8,337 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,595 6,237 6,185 6,057 6,009 12,832 11,361 Net occupancy expense 793 893 702 706 707 1,686 1,476 Equipment expense 1,121 1,072 1,127 1,069 1,060 2,193 2,137 Data processing fees 888 1,439 821 758 727 2,327 1,496 Professional fees 892 1,034 895 659 615 1,926 1,373 Marketing expense 190 165 207 241 176 355 373 Telephone and communication expense 125 139 136 128 156 264 261 Postage and delivery expense 107 137 116 145 89 244 186 State, local and other taxes 268 224 224 208 230 492 475 Employee expense 176 174 168 228 159 350 337 Other expenses 697 896 422 804 743 1,593 1,478 Total noninterest expense 11,852 12,410 11,003 11,003 10,671 24,262 20,953 Income before income tax expense 4,727 2,589 4,527 3,106 3,374 7,316 6,223 Income tax expense 875 431 892 752 261 1,306 742 Net income $ 3,852 $ 2,158 $ 3,635 $ 2,354 $ 3,113 $ 6,010 $ 5,481 Common share data: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.33 $ 0.55 $ 0.35 $ 0.47 $ 0.93 $ 0.82 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.33 $ 0.55 $ 0.35 $ 0.47 $ 0.93 $ 0.82 Average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic: 6,448 6,481 6,575 6,660 6,692 6,464 6,703 Diluted: 6,459 6,502 6,599 6,675 6,700 6,483 6,715

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June March December September June June June SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2025 2024 Net interest income $ 12,128 $ 11,279 $ 10,897 $ 10,186 $ 9,659 $ 23,407 $ 18,839 Tax-equivalent adjustment 40 41 42 44 43 81 85 Tax-equivalent net interest income 12,168 11,320 10,939 10,230 9,702 23,488 18,924 Provision for credit loss 597 387 (76 ) 200 - 984 - Noninterest income 5,048 4,107 4,557 4,123 4,386 9,155 8,337 Total operating revenue 17,176 15,386 15,454 14,309 14,045 32,562 27,176 Noninterest expense 11,852 12,410 11,003 11,003 10,671 24,262 20,953 Pre-tax pre-provision income 5,324 2,976 4,451 3,306 3,374 8,300 6,223 Net income 3,852 2,158 3,635 2,354 3,113 6,010 5,481 PER SHARE INFORMATION: Basic earnings per share (EPS) 0.60 0.33 0.55 0.35 0.47 0.93 0.82 Diluted earnings per share 0.60 0.33 0.55 0.35 0.47 0.93 0.82 Common dividends 0.150 0.145 0.145 0.140 0.140 0.295 0.275 Book value per common share 21.02 20.29 19.64 20.05 18.80 21.02 18.80 Tangible book value per common share (TBV) 16.44 15.79 16.00 16.49 15.26 16.44 15.26 Market price per common share 19.10 20.82 20.91 20.56 14.00 19.10 14.00 Market price to TBV 116.2 % 131.8 % 130.7 % 124.7 % 91.8 % 116.2 % 0.92 Market price to trailing 12 month EPS 10.4 12.2 12.1 11.8 7.9 10.4 7.9 PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on average assets (ROAA) 1.03 % 0.60 % 1.04 % 0.68 % 0.93 % 0.82 % 0.82 % Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 1.42 % 0.83 % 1.27 % 0.96 % 1.01 % 0.88 % 1.00 % Return on average equity (ROE) 11.67 % 6.63 % 11.07 % 7.28 % 10.22 % 9.19 % 9.02 % Return on average tangible equity 14.97 % 8.32 % 13.51 % 8.92 % 12.66 % 11.64 % 11.21 % Efficiency ratio 68.90 % 80.00 % 71.09 % 76.78 % 75.86 % 74.14 % 76.98 % Earning asset yield 5.29 % 5.23 % 5.18 % 5.16 % 5.02 % 5.25 % 4.96 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities 2.33 % 2.32 % 2.36 % 2.53 % 2.47 % 2.30 % 2.51 % Net interest margin 3.48 % 3.40 % 3.35 % 3.17 % 3.12 % 3.43 % 3.04 % Tax equivalent effect 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.49 % 3.41 % 3.36 % 3.19 % 3.13 % 3.44 % 3.05 % Non interest income/Average assets 1.35 % 1.14 % 1.30 % 1.19 % 1.31 % 1.25 % 1.25 % Non interest expense/Average assets 3.17 % 3.45 % 3.14 % 3.18 % 3.20 % 3.31 % 3.15 % Net noninterest expense/Average assets -1.82 % -2.31 % -1.84 % -1.99 % -1.88 % -2.06 % -1.90 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Gross charge-offs 49 86 195 29 - 135 66 Recoveries 3 2 13 2 16 5 25 Net charge-offs 46 84 182 27 (16 ) 130 41 Nonperforming loans/Total loans 0.54 % 0.56 % 0.53 % 0.54 % 0.47 % 0.54 % 0.47 % Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO 0.57 % 0.56 % 0.53 % 0.54 % 0.52 % 0.57 % 0.52 % Nonperforming assets/Total assets 0.42 % 0.41 % 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.39 % 0.42 % 0.39 % Allowance for credit loss/Nonperforming loans 264.99 % 254.35 % 273.68 % 276.83 % 329.78 % 264.99 % 329.78 % Allowance for credit loss/Total loans 1.43 % 1.41 % 1.44 % 1.48 % 1.55 % 1.43 % 1.55 % Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.) 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.07 % 0.01 % (0.01 %) 0.02 % 0.01 % CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS: Loans/ Deposits 87.59 % 85.61 % 90.81 % 88.82 % 90.15 % 87.59 % 90.15 % Equity/ Assets 8.99 % 8.76 % 9.24 % 9.53 % 9.35 % 8.99 % 9.35 % Tangible equity/Tangible assets 7.17 % 6.96 % 7.66 % 7.97 % 7.72 % 7.17 % 7.72 % Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank) 12.53 % 12.35 % 13.43 % 13.19 % 13.98 % 12.53 % 13.98 % END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total assets 1,486,301 1,501,002 1,379,517 1,393,949 1,342,186 1,486,301 1,342,186 Total loans 1,094,719 1,088,274 1,046,735 1,029,955 1,005,390 1,094,719 1,005,390 Deposits 1,249,822 1,271,220 1,152,605 1,159,533 1,115,188 1,249,822 1,115,188 Shareholders equity 133,648 131,526 127,508 132,841 125,479 133,648 125,479 Goodwill and intangibles 29,107 29,125 23,597 23,613 23,630 29,107 23,630 Tangible equity 104,541 102,401 103,911 109,228 101,849 104,541 101,849 Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,456,374 1,432,184 1,427,318 1,406,273 1,389,805 1,456,374 1,389,805 Wealth/Brokerage assets under care 536,836 519,158 547,697 557,724 525,713 536,836 525,713 Total assets under care 3,479,511 3,452,344 3,354,532 3,357,946 3,257,704 3,479,511 3,257,704 Full-time equivalent employees 256 262 252 248 249 256 249 Period end common shares outstanding 6,359 6,483 6,494 6,624 6,676 6,359 6,676 Market capitalization (all) 121,453 134,982 135,780 136,189 93,458 121,453 93,458 AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets 1,498,756 1,459,896 1,395,473 1,376,849 1,342,847 1,479,613 1,337,244 Total earning assets 1,399,485 1,346,354 1,301,872 1,283,407 1,246,099 1,377,780 1,246,956 Total loans 1,094,199 1,076,328 1,040,580 1,018,262 1,005,018 1,085,313 999,164 Deposits 1,270,798 1,227,449 1,163,531 1,145,964 1,120,367 1,249,885 1,106,633 Shareholders equity 132,353 131,944 130,647 128,608 122,510 131,849 121,474 Goodwill and intangibles 29,116 26,714 23,605 23,621 23,638 27,742 23,646 Tangible equity 103,237 105,230 107,042 104,987 98,872 104,107 97,828 Average basic shares outstanding 6,448 6,481 6,575 6,660 6,692 6,464 6,703 Average diluted shares outstanding 6,459 6,502 6,599 6,675 6,700 6,483 6,715

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2025 and 2024 ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2025 Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2024 Average Average Average Average Assets Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Taxable securities $ 198,558 $ 1,133 2.29 % $ 209,347 $ 1,226 2.36 % Overnight Cash 101,964 1,124 4.42 % 27,885 384 5.54 % Nontaxable securities 4,764 35 2.95 % 4,761 37 3.13 % Loans, net 1,094,199 16,175 5.93 % 1,005,018 14,007 5.61 % Total earning assets 1,399,485 18,467 5.29 % 1,247,011 15,654 5.05 % Cash on hand 4,951 4,448 Allowance for loan losses (15,483 ) (15,647 ) Premises and equipment 21,719 20,978 Other assets 88,084 86,969 Total assets $ 1,498,756 $ 1,343,759 Liabilities Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $ 740,677 $ 3,223 1.75 % $ 637,561 $ 2,776 1.75 % Time deposits 276,376 2,374 3.44 % 257,359 2,432 3.80 % Repurchase agreements & other 10,518 21 0.80 % 12,050 36 1.20 % Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 35,000 366 4.19 % 35,374 370 4.21 % Trust preferred securities 10,310 161 6.26 % 10,310 187 7.29 % Subordinated debt 19,707 194 3.95 % 19,658 194 3.97 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,092,588 6,339 2.33 % 972,312 5,995 2.48 % Non interest bearing demand 253,745 - 225,447 - Total funding 1,346,333 1.89 % 1,197,759 2.01 % Other liabilities 20,070 22,578 Total liabilities 1,366,403 1,220,337 Equity 132,353 122,510 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,498,756 $ 1,342,847 Net interest income $ 12,128 $ 9,659 Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.48 % 3.12 % Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.49 % 3.13 % - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2025 Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2024 Average Average Average Average Assets Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Taxable securities $ 200,968 $ 2,302 2.31 % $ 214,418 $ 2,500 2.34 % Overnight Cash $ 86,379 1,930 4.51 % 25,744 703 5.49 % Nontaxable securities 5,120 73 2.88 % 4,760 74 3.13 % Loans, net 1,085,313 31,534 5.86 % 999,164 27,677 5.57 % Total earning assets 1,377,780 35,839 5.25 % 1,244,086 30,954 5.00 % Cash on hand 4,796 4,479 Allowance for loan losses (15,361 ) (15,739 ) Premises and equipment 21,403 21,130 Other assets 90,995 80,418 Total assets $ 1,479,613 $ 1,334,374 Liabilities Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $ 725,729 $ 6,182 1.72 % $ 621,950 $ 5,301 1.71 % Time deposits 276,315 4,767 3.48 % 257,975 4,997 3.90 % Repurchase agreements & Other 11,805 45 0.77 % 14,021 70 1.00 % Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 35,022 728 4.19 % 43,202 983 4.58 % Trust preferred securities 19,701 321 3.29 % 10,310 375 7.31 % Subordinated debt 19,665 389 3.99 % 19,652 389 3.98 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,088,237 12,432 2.30 % 967,110 12,115 2.52 % Non interest bearing demand 247,841 1.88 % 226,708 2.04 % Total funding 1,336,078 1,193,818 Other liabilities 11,686 21,952 Total liabilities 1,347,764 1,215,770 Equity 131,849 121,474 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,479,613 $ 1,337,244 Net interest income $ 23,407 $ 18,839 Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.43 % 3.05 % Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.44 % 3.06 % - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis