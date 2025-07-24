Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings per Share of $0.75 Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 per Share

Manhattan, KS, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. ("Landmark"; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.75 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.81 per share in the first quarter of 2025 and $0.52 per share in the same quarter of the prior year. Net earnings for the second quarter totaled $4.4 million, compared to $4.7 million in the prior quarter and $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the return on average assets was 1.11%, the return on average equity was 12.25% and the efficiency ratio(1) was 62.8%.

For the first six months of 2025, diluted earnings per share totaled $1.56 compared to $1.01 during the same period in 2024. Net earnings for the first six months of 2025 totaled $9.1 million, compared to $5.8 million in the first six months of 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the return on average assets was 1.16%, the return on average equity was 12.96%, and the efficiency ratio(1) was 63.4%.

Second Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights

? Total gross loans increased in the second quarter 2025 by $42.9 million, an annualized increase of 16.0% over the prior quarter. ? The net interest margin improved 7 basis points to 3.83% compared to 3.76% in prior quarter and 3.25% in the second quarter of the prior year. ? Net interest income increased $564,000, or 4.3%, in the second quarter of 2025, and increased $2.7 million, or 24.7%, from the same quarter of the prior year. ? Deposits increased $23.4 million, or 1.9%, from the same quarter of the prior year, and declined $61.9 million from the prior quarter. ? Total assets increased $46.7 million, or 11.9% annualized, compared to the prior quarter. ? Credit quality remained stable with net charge-offs totaling $40,000 in the second quarter. ? Stockholders' equity increased $5.7 million, and the ratio of equity to assets increased to 9.13% in the second quarter.

In making this announcement, Abby Wendel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, commented, "I am pleased to report continued strong net earnings this quarter driven by growth in loans and net interest income. Loan demand remained strong in the second quarter of 2025, especially for commercial, commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans as total gross loans increased by $42.9 million or 16.0% annualized. Despite a decrease in total deposits in the second quarter, we have sustained year-over-year growth of $23.4 million, or 1.9%. The strong growth in our loan portfolio led to net interest income growth of 24.7% over the previous year and continued expansion in our net interest margin, which increased to 3.83%. Non-interest income increased by 8.0% this quarter compared to the prior quarter and expenses were well controlled. Credit quality remained solid overall with minimal net charge-offs. A provision for credit losses of $1.0 million was recorded this quarter to reflect the growth in loans and higher reserves against individually evaluated loans on non-accrual. Our strong performance is a direct result of the daily commitment and effort our associates put into making Landmark the top choice for both customers and investors."

Landmark's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid August 27, 2025, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2025.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Friday, July 25, 2025. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 703723. A replay of the call will be available through August 1, 2025, by dialing (855) 762-8306 and using access code 160217.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release for a reconciliation.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $13.7 million representing an increase of $564,000, or 4.3%, compared to the previous quarter and an increase of $2.7 million, or 24.7%, in the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in net interest income this quarter was driven by higher interest income on loans and lower interest expense on deposits. The net interest margin increased to 3.83% during the second quarter from 3.76% during the prior quarter and 3.25% in the second quarter of the prior year. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans increased $791,000 to $17.2 million, due to higher average balances combined with higher yields on loans. Average loan balances increased $33.3 million, while the average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased 3 basis points to 6.37%. Interest on investment securities declined slightly due to lower balances, partially offset by higher earning rates. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, interest on deposits decreased $92,000, or 1.8%, due to lower rates and balances. Interest on other borrowed funds increased by $284,000, due to higher average balances. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 3 basis points to 2.14% while the average rate on other borrowed funds decreased 11 basis points to 4.98% in the second quarter of 2025.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $268,000 from the previous quarter. The increase in non-interest income during the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to increases of $178,000 in gains on sales of loans and $88,000 in fees and service charges.

Non-Interest Expense

During the second quarter of 2025, non-interest expense totaled $11.0 million, an increase of $200,000, or 1.9%, compared to the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to increases of $233,000 in data processing expense and $101,000 in other non-interest expense. The increase in data processing expense resulted from the implementation of additional services added and account growth, while the increase in other non-interest expense was primarily due to higher losses at our captive insurance subsidiary. Partially offsetting those increases was a decline in professional fees related to lower consulting and legal expenses during the quarter.

Income Tax Expense

Landmark recorded income tax expense of $944,000 in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The effective tax rate was 17.7% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 17.8% in the first quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2025, gross loans totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of $42.9 million, or 16.0% annualized since March 31, 2025. During the quarter, loan growth was primarily comprised of one-to-four family residential real estate (growth of $21.5 million), commercial (growth of $13.4 million) and commercial real estate (growth of $10.9 million). Investment securities available-for-sale decreased $3.6 million during the second quarter of 2025 mainly due to maturities. Pre-tax unrealized net losses on the investment securities portfolio decreased from $17.1 million at March 31, 2025, to $13.9 million at June 30, 2025, mainly due to lower market rates for these securities at June 30, 2025.

Period end deposit balances decreased $61.9 million to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2025. The decline in deposits was driven by decreases in money market and checking accounts (decrease of $50.5 million), non-interest-bearing demand deposits (decrease of $16.5 million) and savings (decrease of $1.1 million), partially offset by an increase in certificates of deposit (increase of $6.2 million). The decrease in deposits was primarily driven by a decline in brokered deposits as well as lower core deposit balances at June 30, 2025. Total borrowings increased $105.9 million during the second quarter 2025 to fund asset growth and to offset lower deposit balances. At June 30, 2025, the loan to deposits ratio was 86.6% compared to 79.5% in the prior quarter.

Stockholders' equity increased to $148.4 million (book value of $25.66 per share) as of June 30, 2025, from $142.7 million (book value of $24.69 per share) as of March 31, 2025. The increase in stockholders' equity was due mainly to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses (lower unrealized net losses on investment securities) along with net earnings during the quarter. The ratio of equity to total assets increased to 9.13% on June 30, 2025, from 9.04% on March 31, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $13.8 million, or 1.23% of total gross loans on June 30, 2025, compared to $12.8 million, or 1.19% of total gross loans on March 31, 2025. Net loan charge-offs totaled $40,000 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $23,000 during the first quarter of 2025 and net recoveries of $52,000 in the second quarter of the prior year. A provision for credit losses on loans of $1.0 million was recorded in the second quarter of 2025 compared to no provision in the first quarter of 2025.

Non-performing loans totaled $17.0 million, or 1.52% of gross loans, at June 30, 2025, compared to $13.3 million, or 1.24% of gross loans, at March 31, 2025. Loans 30-89 days delinquent totaled $4.3 million, or 0.39% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $10.0 million, or 0.93% of gross loans, as of March 31, 2025.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "LARK." Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 29 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should" or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets, including the effects of inflationary pressures and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the threat or implementation of new, or changes to, existing policies, regulations, regulatory and other governmental agencies and executive orders, including tariffs, immigration policy, regulatory and other governmental agencies, DEI and ESG initiatives, consumer protection, foreign policy and tax regulations; (iii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (iv) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and "fintech" companies; (v) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vi) rapid and expensive technological changes implemented by us and other parties in the financial services industry, including third-party vendors, which may be more difficult to implement or more expensive than anticipated or which may have unforeseen consequence to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (vii) our risk management framework; (viii) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (ix) the economic effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (x) the loss of key executives or employees; (xi) changes in consumer spending; (xii) integration of acquired businesses; (xiii) the commencement, cost and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us or to which the Company may become subject; (xiv) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xv) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist attacks, acts of war, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, or threats thereof, and the response of the United States to any such threats and attacks; (xvi) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xvii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xviii) concentrations within our loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including commercial real estate loans); (xix) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xx) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xxi) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxii) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our or our third-party vendors' information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxiii) declines in real estate values; (xxiv) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; (xxv) the Company's success at managing and responding to the risks involved in the foregoing items; and (xxvi) any other risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark's financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,038 $ 21,881 $ 20,275 $ 21,211 $ 23,889 Interest-bearing deposits at other banks 3,463 3,973 4,110 4,363 4,881 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value: U.S. treasury securities 51,624 58,424 64,458 83,753 89,325 Municipal obligations, tax exempt 100,802 101,812 107,128 112,126 114,047 Municipal obligations, taxable 75,037 70,614 71,715 75,129 74,588 Agency mortgage-backed securities 124,979 125,142 129,211 140,004 142,499 Total investment securities available-for-sale 352,442 355,992 372,512 411,012 420,459 Investment securities held-to-maturity 3,730 3,701 3,672 3,643 3,613 Bank stocks, at cost 10,946 6,225 6,618 7,894 9,647 Loans: One-to-four family residential real estate 377,133 355,632 352,209 344,380 332,090 Construction and land 26,373 28,645 25,328 23,454 30,480 Commercial real estate 370,455 359,579 345,159 324,016 318,850 Commercial 204,303 190,881 192,325 181,652 178,876 Agriculture 100,348 101,808 100,562 91,986 84,523 Municipal 6,938 7,082 7,091 7,098 6,556 Consumer 32,234 31,297 29,679 29,263 29,200 Total gross loans 1,117,784 1,074,924 1,052,353 1,001,849 980,575 Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process (615 ) (426 ) (307 ) (63 ) (583 ) Allowance for credit losses (13,762 ) (12,802 ) (12,825 ) (11,544 ) (10,903 ) Loans, net 1,103,407 1,061,696 1,039,221 990,242 969,089 Loans held for sale, at fair value 4,773 2,997 3,420 3,250 2,513 Bank owned life insurance 39,607 39,329 39,056 39,176 38,826 Premises and equipment, net 19,654 19,886 20,220 20,976 20,986 Goodwill 32,377 32,377 32,377 32,377 32,377 Other intangible assets, net 2,275 2,426 2,578 2,729 2,900 Mortgage servicing rights 3,082 3,045 3,061 3,041 2,997 Real estate owned, net 167 167 167 428 428 Other assets 23,904 24,894 26,855 23,309 28,149 Total assets $ 1,624,865 $ 1,578,589 $ 1,574,142 $ 1,563,651 $ 1,560,754 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand 351,993 368,480 351,595 360,188 360,631 Money market and checking 562,919 613,459 636,963 565,629 546,385 Savings 148,092 149,223 145,514 145,825 150,996 Certificates of deposit 210,897 204,660 194,694 203,860 192,470 Total deposits 1,273,901 1,335,822 1,328,766 1,275,502 1,250,482 FHLB and other borrowings 155,110 48,767 53,046 92,050 131,330 Subordinated debentures 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 Repurchase agreements 5,825 6,256 13,808 9,528 8,745 Accrued interest and other liabilities 20,002 23,442 20,656 25,229 20,292 Total liabilities 1,476,489 1,435,938 1,437,927 1,423,960 1,432,500 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 58 58 58 55 55 Additional paid-in capital 95,266 95,148 95,051 89,532 89,469 Retained earnings 63,612 60,422 56,934 60,549 57,774 Treasury stock, at cost - - - (396 ) (330 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,560 ) (12,977 ) (15,828 ) (10,049 ) (18,714 ) Total stockholders' equity 148,376 142,651 136,215 139,691 128,254 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,624,865 $ 1,578,589 $ 1,574,142 $ 1,563,651 $ 1,560,754



LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)

Three months ended, Six months ended, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income: Loans $ 17,186 $ 16,395 $ 15,022 $ 33,581 $ 29,512 Investment securities: Taxable 2,163 2,180 2,359 4,343 4,787 Tax-exempt 701 719 759 1,420 1,523 Interest-bearing deposits at banks 48 48 40 96 103 Total interest income 20,098 19,342 18,180 39,440 35,925 Interest expense: Deposits 5,144 5,236 5,673 10,380 11,130 FHLB and other borrowings 861 565 1,027 1,426 2,049 Subordinated debentures 358 357 418 715 830 Repurchase agreements 52 65 88 117 195 Total interest expense 6,415 6,223 7,206 12,638 14,204 Net interest income 13,683 13,119 10,974 26,802 21,721 Provision for credit losses 1,000 - - 1,000 300 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,683 13,119 10,974 25,802 21,421 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 2,476 2,388 2,691 4,864 5,152 Gains on sales of loans, net 740 562 648 1,302 1,160 Bank owned life insurance 278 272 248 550 493 Losses on sales of investment securities, net - (2 ) - (2 ) - Other 132 138 133 270 315 Total non-interest income 3,626 3,358 3,720 6,984 7,120 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 6,234 6,154 5,504 12,388 11,036 Occupancy and equipment 1,244 1,252 1,294 2,496 2,684 Data processing 629 396 492 1,025 973 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles 238 239 256 477 668 Professional fees 540 745 649 1,285 1,296 Valuation allowance on real estate held for sale - - 979 - 1,108 Other 2,076 1,975 1,921 4,051 3,881 Total non-interest expense 10,961 10,761 11,095 21,722 21,646 Earnings before income taxes 5,348 5,716 3,599 11,064 6,895 Income tax expense 944 1,015 587 1,959 1,105 Net earnings $ 4,404 $ 4,701 $ 3,012 $ 9,105 $ 5,790 Net earnings per share (1) Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.81 $ 0.52 $ 1.58 $ 1.01 Diluted 0.75 0.81 0.52 1.56 1.01 Dividends per share (1) 0.21 0.21 0.20 0.42 0.40 Shares outstanding at end of period (1) 5,783,312 5,778,610 5,743,044 5,783,312 5,743,044 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1) 5,782,555 5,777,593 5,745,310 5,780,930 5,744,381 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1) 5,840,923 5,814,650 5,748,053 5,827,844 5,748,332 Tax equivalent net interest income $ 13,851 $ 13,291 $ 11,167 $ 27,142 $ 22,075

(1) Share and per share values at or for the periods ended June 30, 2024 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2024.



LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)

As of or for the As of or for the three months ended, six months ended, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.11 % 1.21 % 0.78 % 1.16 % 0.75 % Return on average equity (1) 12.25 % 13.71 % 9.72 % 12.96 % 9.30 % Net interest margin (1)(2) 3.83 % 3.76 % 3.21 % 3.80 % 3.16 % Effective tax rate 17.7 % 17.8 % 16.3 % 17.7 % 16.0 % Efficiency ratio (3) 62.8 % 64.1 % 67.9 % 63.4 % 70.0 % Non-interest income to total income (3) 20.9 % 20.4 % 25.3 % 20.7 % 24.7 % Average balances: Investment securities $ 363,878 $ 377,845 $ 437,136 $ 370,823 $ 447,034 Loans 1,081,865 1,048,585 955,104 1,065,317 950,420 Assets 1,592,939 1,574,295 1,545,816 1,583,669 1,550,739 Interest-bearing deposits 965,214 979,787 936,237 972,460 935,827 FHLB and other borrowings 74,007 48,428 72,875 61,288 72,747 Subordinated debentures 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 Repurchase agreements 6,683 8,634 11,524 7,653 12,947 Stockholders' equity $ 144,151 $ 139,068 $ 124,624 $ 141,623 $ 125,235 Average tax equivalent yield/cost (1): Investment securities 3.34 % 3.29 % 3.04 % 3.32 % 2.99 % Loans 6.37 % 6.34 % 6.33 % 6.36 % 6.25 % Total interest-bearing assets 5.60 % 5.53 % 5.29 % 5.56 % 5.20 % Interest-bearing deposits 2.14 % 2.17 % 2.44 % 2.15 % 2.39 % FHLB and other borrowings 4.67 % 4.73 % 5.67 % 4.69 % 5.66 % Subordinated debentures 6.63 % 6.69 % 7.76 % 6.66 % 7.71 % Repurchase agreements 3.12 % 3.05 % 3.07 % 3.08 % 3.03 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.41 % 2.38 % 2.78 % 2.40 % 2.74 % Capital ratios: Equity to total assets 9.13 % 9.04 % 8.22 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (3) 7.15 % 6.99 % 6.09 % Book value per share $ 25.66 $ 24.69 $ 22.33 Tangible book value per share (3) $ 19.66 $ 18.66 $ 16.19 Rollforward of allowance for credit losses (loans): Beginning balance $ 12,802 $ 12,825 $ 10,851 $ 12,825 $ 10,608 Charge-offs (103 ) (108 ) (119 ) (211 ) (260 ) Recoveries 63 85 171 148 305 Provision for credit losses for loans 1,000 - - 1,000 250 Ending balance $ 13,762 $ 12,802 $ 10,903 $ 13,762 $ 10,903 Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 150 $ 150 $ 300 Non-performing assets: Non-accrual loans $ 16,984 $ 13,280 $ 5,007 Accruing loans over 90 days past due - - - Real estate owned 167 167 428 Total non-performing assets $ 17,151 $ 13,447 $ 5,435 Loans 30-89 days delinquent $ 4,321 $ 9,977 $ 1,872 Other ratios: Loans to deposits 86.62 % 79.48 % 77.50 % Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding 0.39 % 0.93 % 0.19 % Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding 1.52 % 1.24 % 0.51 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 1.06 % 0.85 % 0.35 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans outstanding 1.23 % 1.19 % 1.11 % Allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans 81.03 % 96.40 % 217.76 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.01 % 0.01 % -0.02 % 0.01 % -0.01 %

(1 ) Information is annualized. (2 ) Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate. (3 ) Non-GAAP financial measures. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Finacials Measures (unaudited)