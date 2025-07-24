SouthState Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results, Declares an Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation ("SouthState" or the "Company") (NYSE: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025.

"Growth accelerated in the second quarter," said John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer. "Revenue grew 22% annualized and loan originations grew 57% quarter over quarter. Most importantly, we completed the successful conversion of the IBTX franchise and our teams in Texas and Colorado are excited about the future. The strategic moves we've made are generating strong returns that enabled us to increase our dividend by 11% and to fund organic growth."

Highlights of the second quarter of 2025 include:

Returns

Reported Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $2.11; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $2.30

Net Income of $215.2 million; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $233.8 million

Return on Average Common Equity of 9.9%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 18.2% and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 19.6%*

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.34% and Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.45%*

Book Value per Share of $86.71; Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $51.96

Performance

Net Interest Income of $578 million

Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP), of 4.02%

Net charge-offs totaled $7.2 million, or 0.06%*, excluding $17.3 million of acquisition date charge-offs related to measurement period adjustments on PCD loans acquired from Independent Bank Group, Inc. ("Independent"), which were recorded during the quarter to align these loans in accordance with SouthState policies and practices

$7.5 million of Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"); total Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.45% of loans

Noninterest Income of $87 million; Noninterest Income represented 0.54% of average assets for the second quarter of 2025*

Efficiency Ratio of 53% and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) of 49%

Balance Sheet

Loans increased by $501 million, or 4%*, and deposits increased by $359 million, or 3%*; ending loan to deposit ratio of 88%

Total loan yield of 6.33%, up 0.08% from prior quarter

Total deposit cost of 1.84%, down 0.05% from prior quarter

Completed the issuance of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 7% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes

Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 8.5%, 14.5%, 9.2%, and 11.2%, respectivelyâ€

* Annualized percentages â€ Preliminary

Subsequent Events

The Board of Directors of the Company increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock from $0.54 per share to $0.60 per share; the dividend is payable on August 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of August 8, 2025

Financial Performance





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

INCOME STATEMENT

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

2025

2024

Interest Income











































Loans, including fees (1)

$ 746,448

$ 724,640

$ 489,709

$ 494,082

$ 478,360

$ 1,471,088

$ 942,048

Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities











































purchased under agreements to resell



94,056



83,926



59,096



50,096



52,764



177,982



106,331

Total interest income



840,504



808,566



548,805



544,178



531,124



1,649,070



1,048,379

Interest Expense











































Deposits



241,593



245,957



168,263



177,919



165,481



487,550



325,643

Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements











































to repurchase, and other borrowings



20,963



18,062



10,763



14,779



15,384



39,025



28,541

Total interest expense



262,556



264,019



179,026



192,698



180,865



526,575



354,184

Net Interest Income



577,948



544,547



369,779



351,480



350,259



1,122,495



694,195

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



7,505



100,562



6,371



(6,971)



3,889



108,067



16,575

Net Interest Income after Provision (Recovery) for Credit Losses



570,443



443,985



363,408



358,451



346,370



1,014,428



677,620

Noninterest Income











































Operating income



86,817



85,620



80,595



74,934



75,225



172,437



146,783

Securities losses, net



-



(228,811)



(50)



-



-



(228,811)



-

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs



-



229,279



-



-



-



229,279



-

Total noninterest income



86,817



86,088



80,545



74,934



75,225



172,905



146,783

Noninterest Expense











































Operating expense



350,682



340,820



250,699



243,543



242,343



691,502



483,266

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



24,379



68,006



6,531



3,304



5,785



92,385



10,298

FDIC special assessment



-



-



(621)



-



619



-



4,473

Total noninterest expense



375,061



408,826



256,609



246,847



248,747



783,887



498,037

Income before Income Tax Provision



282,199



121,247



187,344



186,538



172,848



403,446



326,366

Income tax provision



66,975



32,167



43,166



43,359



40,478



99,142



78,940

Net Income

$ 215,224

$ 89,080

$ 144,178

$ 143,179

$ 132,370

$ 304,304

$ 247,426

?











































Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)











































Net Income (GAAP)

$ 215,224

$ 89,080

$ 144,178

$ 143,179

$ 132,370

$ 304,304

$ 247,426

Securities losses, net of tax



-



178,639



38



-



-



178,639



-

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



-



(179,004)



-



-



-



(179,004)



-

Initial provision for credit losses - Non-PCD loans and UFC from Independent, net of tax



-



71,892



-



-



-



71,892



-

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



18,593



53,094



5,026



2,536



4,430



71,687



7,812

Deferred tax asset remeasurement



-



5,581



-



-



-



5,581



-

FDIC special assessment, net of tax



-



-



(478)



-



474



-



3,362

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)

$ 233,817

$ 219,282

$ 148,764

$ 145,715

$ 137,274

$ 453,099

$ 258,600

?











































Basic earnings per common share

$ 2.12

$ 0.88

$ 1.89

$ 1.88

$ 1.74

$ 3.00

$ 3.24

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 2.11

$ 0.87

$ 1.87

$ 1.86

$ 1.73

$ 2.99

$ 3.23

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 2.30

$ 2.16

$ 1.95

$ 1.91

$ 1.80

$ 4.47

$ 3.39

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 2.30

$ 2.15

$ 1.93

$ 1.90

$ 1.79

$ 4.45

$ 3.37

Dividends per common share

$ 0.54

$ 0.54

$ 0.54

$ 0.54

$ 0.52

$ 1.08

$ 1.04

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



101,495,456



101,409,624



76,360,935



76,299,069



76,251,401



101,452,777



76,276,406

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



101,845,360



101,828,600



76,957,882



76,805,436



76,607,281



101,835,756



76,629,796

Effective tax rate



23.73 %



26.53 %



23.04 %



23.24 %



23.42 %



24.57 %



24.19 %

Adjusted effective tax rate



23.73 %



21.93 %



23.04 %



23.24 %



23.42 %



23.19 %



24.19 %



Performance and Capital Ratios





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended







Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,







2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

2025

2024



PERFORMANCE RATIOS









































Return on average assets (annualized)



1.34 %

0.56 %

1.23 %

1.25 %

1.17 % 0.95 % 1.10 %

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



1.45 %

1.38 %

1.27 %

1.27 %

1.22 % 1.42 % 1.15 %

Return on average common equity (annualized)



9.93 %

4.29 %

9.72 %

9.91 %

9.58 % 7.17 % 8.97 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



10.79 %

10.56 %

10.03 %

10.08 %

9.94 % 10.68 % 9.38 %

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)



18.17 %

8.99 %

15.09 %

15.63 %

15.49 % 13.73 % 14.57 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)



19.61 %

19.85 %

15.56 %

15.89 %

16.05 % 19.72 % 15.20 %

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



52.75 %

60.97 %

55.73 %

56.58 %

57.03 % 56.75 % 57.75 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)



49.09 %

50.24 %

54.42 %

55.80 %

55.52 % 49.65 % 55.99 %

Dividend payout ratio (5)



25.47 %

61.45 %

28.58 %

28.76 %

29.93 % 36.00 % 32.02 %

Book value per common share

$ 86.71

$ 84.99

$ 77.18

$ 77.42

$ 74.16











Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$ 51.96

$ 50.07

$ 51.11

$ 51.26

$ 47.90











?









































CAPITAL RATIOS









































Equity-to-assets



13.4 %

13.2 %

12.7 %

12.8 %

12.4 %









Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)



8.5 %

8.2 %

8.8 %

8.9 %

8.4 %









Tier 1 leverage (6)



9.2 %

8.9 %

10.0 %

10.0 %

9.7 %









Tier 1 common equity (6)



11.2 %

11.0 %

12.6 %

12.4 %

12.1 %









Tier 1 risk-based capital (6)



11.2 %

11.0 %

12.6 %

12.4 %

12.1 %









Total risk-based capital (6)



14.5 %

13.7 %

15.0 %

14.7 %

14.4 %











Balance Sheet





Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

BALANCE SHEET

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Assets































Cash and due from banks

$ 755,798

$ 688,153

$ 525,506

$ 563,887

$ 507,425

Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks



2,708,308



2,611,537



866,561



648,792



609,741

Cash and cash equivalents



3,464,106



3,299,690



1,392,067



1,212,679



1,117,166

?































Trading securities, at fair value



95,306



107,401



102,932



87,103



92,161

Investment securities:































Securities held to maturity



2,145,991



2,195,980



2,254,670



2,301,307



2,348,528

Securities available for sale, at fair value



5,927,867



5,853,369



4,320,593



4,564,363



4,498,264

Other investments



357,487



345,695



223,613



211,458



201,516

Total investment securities



8,431,345



8,395,044



6,798,876



7,077,128



7,048,308

Loans held for sale



318,985



357,918



279,426



287,043



100,007

Loans:































Purchased credit deteriorated



3,409,186



3,634,490



862,155



913,342



957,255

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



12,492,553



13,084,853



3,635,782



3,959,028



4,253,323

Non-acquired



31,365,508



30,047,389



29,404,990



28,675,822



28,023,986

Less allowance for credit losses



(621,046)



(623,690)



(465,280)



(467,981)



(472,298)

Loans, net



46,646,201



46,143,042



33,437,647



33,080,211



32,762,266

Premises and equipment, net



964,878



946,334



502,559



507,452



517,382

Bank owned life insurance



1,280,632



1,273,472



1,013,209



1,007,275



1,001,998

Mortgage servicing rights



85,836



87,742



89,795



83,512



88,904

Core deposit and other intangibles



433,458



455,443



66,458



71,835



77,389

Goodwill



3,094,059



3,088,059



1,923,106



1,923,106



1,923,106

Other assets



1,078,516



981,309



775,129



745,303



765,283

Total assets

$ 65,893,322

$ 65,135,454

$ 46,381,204

$ 46,082,647

$ 45,493,970

?































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 13,719,030

$ 13,757,255

$ 10,192,117

$ 10,376,531

$ 10,374,464

Interest-bearing



39,977,931



39,580,360



27,868,749



27,261,664



26,723,938

Total deposits



53,696,961



53,337,615



38,060,866



37,638,195



37,098,402

Federal funds purchased and securities































sold under agreements to repurchase



630,558



679,337



514,912



538,322



542,403

Other borrowings



1,099,705



752,798



391,534



691,626



691,719

Reserve for unfunded commitments



64,693



62,253



45,327



41,515



50,248

Other liabilities



1,600,271



1,679,090



1,478,150



1,268,409



1,460,795

Total liabilities



57,092,188



56,511,093



40,490,789



40,178,067



39,843,567

?































Shareholders' equity:































Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares



253,745



253,698



190,805



190,674



190,489

Surplus



6,679,028



6,667,277



4,259,722



4,249,672



4,238,192

Retained earnings



2,240,470



2,080,053



2,046,809



1,943,874



1,841,933

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(372,109)



(376,667)



(606,921)



(479,640)



(620,211)

Total shareholders' equity



8,801,134



8,624,361



5,890,415



5,904,580



5,650,403

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 65,893,322

$ 65,135,454

$ 46,381,204

$ 46,082,647

$ 45,493,970

?































Common shares issued and outstanding



101,498,000



101,479,065



76,322,206



76,269,577



76,195,723



Net Interest Income and Margin





Three Months Ended





Jun. 30, 2025

Mar. 31, 2025

Jun. 30, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$ 1,884,133

$ 19,839

4.22 %

$ 2,199,800

$ 22,540

4.16 %

$ 732,252

$ 8,248

4.53 %

Investment securities



8,513,439



74,217

3.50 %



8,325,775



61,386

2.99 %



7,226,582



44,516

2.48 %

Loans held for sale



283,017



4,829

6.84 %



174,833



3,678

8.53 %



63,307



1,018

6.47 %

Total loans held for investment



47,029,412



741,619

6.33 %



46,797,045



720,962

6.25 %



32,989,521



477,342

5.82 %

Total interest-earning assets



57,710,001



840,504

5.84 %



57,497,453



808,566

5.70 %



41,011,662



531,124

5.21 %

Noninterest-earning assets



6,840,880













6,785,973













4,416,072











Total Assets

$ 64,550,881











$ 64,283,426











$ 45,427,734











?

















































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):

















































Transaction and money market accounts

$ 28,986,998

$ 173,481

2.40 %

$ 29,249,014

$ 176,949

2.45 %

$ 19,653,436

$ 120,722

2.47 %

Savings deposits



2,921,780



2,012

0.28 %



2,904,961



1,944

0.27 %



2,504,809



1,830

0.29 %

Certificates and other time deposits



7,177,451



66,100

3.69 %



7,165,188



67,064

3.80 %



4,286,950



42,929

4.03 %

Federal funds purchased



360,588



3,943

4.39 %



323,400



3,479

4.36 %



270,028



3,621

5.39 %

Repurchase agreements



287,341



1,462

2.04 %



298,305



1,430

1.94 %



270,815



1,362

2.02 %

Other borrowings



821,545



15,558

7.60 %



812,136



13,153

6.57 %



715,401



10,401

5.85 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



40,555,703



262,556

2.60 %



40,753,004



264,019

2.63 %



27,701,439



180,865

2.63 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits



13,643,265













13,493,329













10,566,529











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



1,659,331













1,618,981













1,605,296











Shareholders' equity



8,692,582













8,418,112













5,554,470











Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity



23,995,178













23,530,422













17,726,295











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 64,550,881











$ 64,283,426











$ 45,427,734











Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)







$ 577,948

4.02 %







$ 544,547

3.84 %







$ 350,259

3.43 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP)













4.02 %













3.85 %













3.44 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)













1.84 %













1.89 %













1.80 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)













1.94 %













1.97 %













1.90 %

?

















































Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)







$ 63,507











$ 61,798











$ 4,386





Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment







$ 672











$ 784











$ 631







The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $392.8 million as of June 30, 2025.

Noninterest Income and Expense





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

2025

2024

Noninterest Income:











































Fees on deposit accounts

$ 37,869

$ 35,933

$ 35,121

$ 33,986

$ 33,842

$ 73,802

$ 66,987

Mortgage banking income



5,936



7,737



4,777



3,189



5,912



13,673



12,081

Trust and investment services income



14,419



14,932



12,414



11,578



11,091



29,351



21,482

Correspondent banking and capital markets income



19,161



16,715



20,905



17,381



16,267



35,876



30,858

Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin



(5,394)



(7,170)



(7,350)



(7,488)



(11,407)



(12,564)



(21,687)

Total correspondent banking and capital markets income



13,767



9,545



13,555



9,893



4,860



23,312



9,171

Bank owned life insurance income



9,153



10,199



7,944



8,276



7,372



19,352



14,264

Other



5,673



7,275



6,784



8,012



12,148



12,947



22,798

Securities losses, net



-



(228,811)



(50)



-



-



(228,811)



-

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs



-



229,279



-



-



-



229,279



-

Total Noninterest Income

$ 86,817

$ 86,088

$ 80,545

$ 74,934

$ 75,225

$ 172,905

$ 146,783

?











































Noninterest Expense:











































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 200,162

$ 195,811

$ 154,116

$ 150,865

$ 151,435

$ 395,973

$ 301,888

Occupancy expense



41,507



35,493



22,831



22,242



22,453



77,000



45,030

Information services expense



30,155



31,362



23,416



23,280



23,144



61,517



45,497

OREO and loan related expense



2,295



1,784



1,416



1,358



1,307



4,079



1,913

Business development and staff related



7,182



6,510



6,777



5,542



5,942



13,692



11,464

Amortization of intangibles



24,048



23,831



5,326



5,327



5,744



47,879



11,742

Professional fees



4,658



4,709



5,366



4,017



3,906



9,367



7,021

Supplies and printing expense



3,970



3,128



2,729



2,762



2,526



7,098



5,066

FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges



11,469



11,258



7,365



7,482



7,771



22,727



16,305

Advertising and marketing



3,010



2,290



2,269



2,296



2,594



5,300



4,578

Other operating expenses



22,226



24,644



19,088



18,372



15,521



46,870



32,762

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



24,379



68,006



6,531



3,304



5,785



92,385



10,298

FDIC special assessment



-



-



(621)



-



619



-



4,473

Total Noninterest Expense

$ 375,061

$ 408,826

$ 256,609

$ 246,847

$ 248,747

$ 783,887

$ 498,037



Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:





Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

LOAN PORTFOLIO (7)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Construction and land development * â€

$ 3,323,923

$ 3,497,909

$ 2,184,327

$ 2,458,151

$ 2,592,307

Investor commercial real estate*



16,953,410



16,822,119



9,991,482



9,856,709



9,731,773

Commercial owner occupied real estate



7,497,906



7,417,116



5,716,376



5,544,716



5,522,978

Commercial and industrial



8,445,878



8,106,484



6,222,876



5,931,187



5,769,838

Consumer real estate *



10,038,369



9,838,952



8,714,969



8,649,714



8,440,724

Consumer/other



1,007,761



1,084,152



1,072,897



1,107,715



1,176,944

Total Loans

$ 47,267,247

$ 46,766,732

$ 33,902,927

$ 33,548,192

$ 33,234,564





? * Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.

? â€ Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $371.1 million, $343.5 million, $386.2 million, $429.8 million, and $544.2 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively.

?





Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

DEPOSITS

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Noninterest-bearing checking

$ 13,719,030

$ 13,757,255

$ 10,192,116

$ 10,376,531

$ 10,374,464

Interest-bearing checking



12,607,205



12,034,973



8,232,322



7,550,392



7,547,406

Savings



2,889,670



2,939,407



2,414,172



2,442,584



2,475,130

Money market



16,772,597



17,447,738



13,056,534



12,614,046



12,122,336

Time deposits



7,708,459



7,158,242



4,165,722



4,654,642



4,579,066

Total Deposits

$ 53,696,961

$ 53,337,615

$ 38,060,866

$ 37,638,195

$ 37,098,402

?































Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)

$ 45,988,502

$ 46,179,373

$ 33,895,144

$ 32,983,553

$ 32,519,336



Asset Quality





Ending Balance





Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:































Non-acquired































Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$ 141,910

$ 151,673

$ 141,982

$ 111,240

$ 110,774

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



3,687



3,273



3,293



6,890



5,843

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



17,288



2,290



1,182



1,217



2,876

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



162,885



157,236



146,457



119,347



119,493

Acquired































Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual



151,466



116,691



65,314



70,731



78,287

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



707



537



-



389



916

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



8,783



5,976



1,583



493



598

Total acquired nonperforming assets



160,956



123,204



66,897



71,613



79,801

Total nonperforming assets

$ 323,841

$ 280,440

$ 213,354

$ 190,960

$ 199,294

?



































Three Months Ended





Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,





2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (7):































Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans



1.31 %



1.33 %



1.37 %



1.39 %



1.42 %

Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments,































as a percentage of loans



1.45 %



1.47 %



1.51 %



1.52 %



1.57 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans



208.57 %



229.15 %



220.94 %



247.28 %



241.19 %

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)



0.21 %



0.38 %



0.06 %



0.07 %



0.05 %

Net charge-offs, excluding acquisition date charge-offs, as a percentage































of average loans (annualized) *



0.06 %



0.04 %



0.06 %



0.07 %



0.05 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.49 %



0.43 %



0.46 %



0.41 %



0.44 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.63 %



0.58 %



0.62 %



0.56 %



0.59 %





? * Excluding acquisition date charge-offs recorded in connection with the Independent merger.

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the second quarter of 2025:





Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") and Unfunded Commitments ("UFC")

(Dollars in thousands)

Non-PCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 3/31/2025

$ 526,615

$ 97,075

$ 623,690

$ 62,253

ACL - PCD loans from Independent #



-



16,798



16,798



-

Acquisition date charge-offs on acquired PCD loans - Independent * #



-



(17,259)



(17,259)



-

Charge offs



(11,736)



-



(11,736)



-

Acquired charge offs



(187)



(42)



(229)



-

Recoveries



2,174



-



2,174



-

Acquired recoveries



566



1,978



2,544



-

Provision for credit losses



17,582



(12,518)



5,064



2,440

Ending balance 6/30/2025

$ 535,014

$ 86,032

$ 621,046

$ 64,693

?

























Period end loans

$ 43,858,061

$ 3,409,186

$ 47,267,247



N/A

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans



1.22 %



2.52 %



1.31 %



N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) â€



















$ 10,935,239

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)





















0.59 %





? # "ACL - PCD loans from Independent" and "Acquisition date charge-offs on acquired PCD loans - Independent" include measurement period adjustments recorded during the second quarter of 2025.

? * Acquisition date charge-offs recorded in connection with the Independent merger, to conform with the Company's charge-off policies and practices.

? â€ Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 25, 2025. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (888) 350-3899 within the US and (646) 960-0343 for all other locations. The numbers for international participants are listed at https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/. The conference ID number is 4200408. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of July 25, 2025 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia, Texas and Colorado. The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Jun. 30, 2025



Mar. 31, 2025



Dec. 31, 2024



Sep. 30, 2024



Jun. 30, 2024

Net income (GAAP)

$ 215,224



$ 89,080



$ 144,178



$ 143,179



$ 132,370

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



7,505





100,562





6,371





(6,971)





3,889

Income tax provision



66,975





26,586





43,166





43,359





40,478

Income tax provision - deferred tax asset remeasurement



-





5,581





-





-





-

Securities losses, net



-





228,811





50





-





-

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs



-





(229,279)





-





-





-

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



24,379





68,006





6,531





3,304





5,785

FDIC special assessment



-





-





(621)





-





619

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$ 314,083



$ 289,347



$ 199,675



$ 182,871



$ 183,141

?







































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TE (NON-GAAP)

Jun. 30, 2025



Mar. 31, 2025



Dec. 31, 2024



Sep. 30, 2024



Jun. 30, 2024

Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 577,948



$ 544,547



$ 369,779



$ 351,480



$ 350,259

Total average interest-earning assets



57,710,001





57,497,453





42,295,376





41,223,980





41,011,662

NIM, non-tax equivalent



4.02 %



3.84 %



3.48 %



3.39 %



3.43 % ?







































Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, TE)



672





784





547





486





631

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$ 578,620



$ 545,331



$ 370,326



$ 351,966



$ 350,890

NIM, TE (Non-GAAP)



4.02 %



3.85 %



3.48 %



3.40 %



3.44 %





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Jun. 30,



Jun. 30,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

2025



2025



2024



2024



2024



2025



2024

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)























































Net income (GAAP)

$ 215,224



$ 89,080



$ 144,178



$ 143,179



$ 132,370



$ 304,304



$ 247,426

Securities losses, net of tax



-





178,639





38





-





-





178,639





-

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



-





(179,004)





-





-





-





(179,004)





-

PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax



-





71,892





-





-





-





71,892





-

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



18,593





53,094





5,026





2,536





4,430





71,687





7,812

Deferred tax asset remeasurement



-





5,581





-





-





-





5,581





-

FDIC special assessment, net of tax



-





-





(478)





-





474





-





3,362

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 233,817



$ 219,282



$ 148,764



$ 145,715



$ 137,274



$ 453,099



$ 258,600

?























































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)























































Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$ 2.12



$ 0.88



$ 1.89



$ 1.88



$ 1.74



$ 3.00



$ 3.24

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax



-





1.76





0.00





-





-





1.76





-

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



-





(1.77)





-





-





-





(1.76)





-

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax



-





0.71





-





-





-





0.71





-

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



0.18





0.52





0.07





0.03





0.05





0.70





0.11

Effect to adjust for deferred tax asset remeasurement



-





0.06





-





-





-





0.06





-

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



-





-





(0.01)





-





0.01





-





0.04

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$ 2.30



$ 2.16



$ 1.95



$ 1.91



$ 1.80



$ 4.47



$ 3.39

?























































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)























































Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$ 2.11



$ 0.87



$ 1.87



$ 1.86



$ 1.73



$ 2.99



$ 3.23

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax



-





1.76





0.00





-





-





1.76





-

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



-





(1.76)





-





-





-





(1.76)





-

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax



-





0.71





-





-





-





0.71





-

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



0.19





0.52





0.07





0.04





0.05





0.70





0.10

Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement



-





0.05





-





-





-





0.05





-

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



-





-





(0.01)





-





0.01





-





0.04

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$ 2.30



$ 2.15



$ 1.93



$ 1.90



$ 1.79



$ 4.45



$ 3.37

?























































Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP) (2)























































Return on average assets (GAAP)



1.34 %



0.56 %



1.23 %



1.25 %



1.17 %



0.95 %



1.10 % Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax



- %



1.13 %



0.00 %



- %



- %



0.56 %



- % Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



- %



(1.13) %



- %



- %



- %



(0.56) %



- % Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax



- %



0.45 %



- %



- %



- %



0.23 %



- % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



0.11 %



0.33 %



0.04 %



0.02 %



0.05 %



0.22 %



0.04 % Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement



- %



0.04 %



- %



- %



- %



0.02 %



- % Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



- %



- %



(0.00) %



- %



0.00 %



- %



0.01 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)



1.45 %



1.38 %



1.27 %



1.27 %



1.22 %



1.42 %



1.15 % ?























































Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (non-GAAP) (2)























































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



9.93 %



4.29 %



9.72 %



9.91 %



9.58 %



7.17 %



8.97 % Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax



- %



8.61 %



0.00 %



- %



- %



4.21 %



- % Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



- %



(8.63) %



- %



- %



- %



(4.22) %



- % Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax



- %



3.46 %



- %



- %



- %



1.69 %



- % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



0.86 %



2.56 %



0.34 %



0.17 %



0.33 %



1.70 %



0.29 % Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement



- %



0.27 %



- %



- %



- %



0.13 %



- % Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



- %



- %



(0.03) %



- %



0.03 %



- %



0.12 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)



10.79 %



10.56 %



10.03 %



10.08 %



9.94 %



10.68 %



9.38 % ?























































Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (3)























































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



9.93 %



4.29 %



9.72 %



9.91 %



9.58 %



7.17 %



8.97 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



8.24 %



4.70 %



5.37 %



5.72 %



5.91 %



6.56 %



5.60 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



18.17 %



8.99 %



15.09 %



15.63 %



15.49 %



13.73 %



14.57 % ?























































Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (2) (3)























































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



9.93 %



4.29 %



9.72 %



9.91 %



9.58 %



7.17 %



8.97 % Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax



- %



8.61 %



0.00 %



- %



- %



4.21 %



- % Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



- %



(8.63) %



- %



- %



- %



(4.22) %



- % Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax



- %



3.46 %



- %



- %



- %



1.69 %



- % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



0.86 %



2.56 %



0.34 %



0.18 %



0.32 %



1.70 %



0.28 % Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement



- %



0.27 %



- %



- %



- %



0.13 %



- % Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



- %



- %



(0.03) %



- %



0.03 %



- %



0.12 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets, net of tax



8.82 %



9.29 %



5.53 %



5.80 %



6.12 %



9.04 %



5.83 % Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)



19.61 %



19.85 %



15.56 %



15.89 %



16.05 %



19.72 %



15.20 %





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Jun. 30,



Jun. 30,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

2025



2025



2024



2024



2024



2025



2024

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) (4)























































Efficiency ratio



52.75 %



60.97 %



55.73 %



56.58 %



57.03 %



56.75 %



57.75 % Effect to adjust for securities losses



- %



(13.35) %



- %



- %



- %



(7.44) %



-

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs



- %



13.39 %



- %



- %



- %



7.46 %



-

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



(3.66) %



(10.77) %



(1.45) %



(0.78) %



(1.36) %



(7.12) %



(1.23) % Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment



- %



- %



0.14 %



- %



(0.15) %



- %



(0.53) % Adjusted efficiency ratio



49.09 %



50.24 %



54.42 %



55.80 %



55.52 %



49.65 %



55.99 % ?























































Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) (3)























































Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 86.71



$ 84.99



$ 77.18



$ 77.42



$ 74.16

















Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(34.75)





(34.92)





(26.07)





(26.16)





(26.26)

















Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 51.96



$ 50.07



$ 51.11



$ 51.26



$ 47.90

















?























































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) (3)























































Equity-to-assets (GAAP)



13.36 %



13.24 %



12.70 %



12.81 %



12.42 %















Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(4.90) %



(4.99) %



(3.91) %



(3.94) %



(4.03) %















Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)



8.46 %



8.25 %



8.79 %



8.87 %



8.39 %

















Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications have no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.

Footnotes to tables:

(1) Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $63.5 million, $61.8 million, $2.9 million, $2.9 million, and $4.4 million during the quarters ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively, and $125.3 million and $8.7 million during the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (2) Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs, PCL on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments, deferred tax asset remeasurement, merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, and FDIC special assessments. Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense of $24.4 million, $68.0 million, $6.5 million, $3.3 million, and $5.8 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively, and $92.4 million and $10.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively; (b) pre-tax net securities losses of $(228,811) and $(50,000) for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and $(228,811) for the six months ended June 30, 2025; (c) pre-tax gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs of $229,279 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and for the six months ended June 30, 2025; (d) pre-tax FDIC special assessment of $(621,000) and $619,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively, and $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024; and (e) deferred tax asset remeasurement of $5.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and for the six months ended June 30, 2025. (3) The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets. The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income. Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP" provide tables that reconcile GAAP measures to non-GAAP. (4) Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding transaction costs on sale leaseback, merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expenses and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding gains (losses) on sales of securities, net and gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs. The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $24.0 million, $23.8 million, $5.3 million, $5.3 million, and $5.7 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively and $47.9 million and $11.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (5) The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period. (6) June 30, 2025 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed. (7) Loan data excludes loans held for sale. (8) Includes pre-tax cyber incident (net reimbursement)/costs of $(3.6) million, $111,000, $329,000, $56,000, and $3.5 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively, and $(3.5) million, and $7.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

SouthState cautions readers that forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic volatility risk, including as a result of monetary, fiscal, and trade law policies, such as tariffs, and inflation, potentially resulting in higher rates, deterioration in the credit markets, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses, or on the other hand lower rates, which also may have other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential negative economic developments resulting from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) risks related to the ability of the Company to pursue its strategic plans which depend upon certain growth goals in our lines of business; (3) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and Independent including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) the risk that the integration of Independent's operations into SouthState's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate Independent's businesses into SouthState's businesses, (iii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, and (iv) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; (4) risks relating to the ability to retain our culture and attract and retain qualified people as we grow and are located in new markets, and being able to offer competitive salaries and benefits, including flexibility of working remotely or in the office; (5) deposit attrition, client loss or revenue loss following completed mergers or acquisitions that may be greater than anticipated; (6) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the Bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (7) interest rate risk primarily resulting from our inability to effectively manage the risk, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the Bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (8) a decrease in our net interest income due to the interest rate environment; (9) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (10) unexpected outflows of uninsured deposits may require us to sell investment securities at a loss; (11) potential deterioration in real estate values; (12) the loss of value of our investment portfolio could negatively impact market perceptions of us and could lead to deposit withdrawals; (13) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (14) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (15) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations; (16) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (17) volatility in the financial services industry (including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions), along with actions taken by governmental agencies to address such turmoil, could affect the ability of depository institutions, including us, to attract and retain depositors and to borrow or raise capital; (18) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including deposit and loan pricing pressures and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (19) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards, and contractual obligations regarding data privacy and cybersecurity; (20) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of special FDIC assessments, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations or other guidance, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices; (21) risks related to the legal, regulatory, and supervisory environment, including changes in financial services legislation, regulation, policies, or government officials or other personnel; (22) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (23) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinion including the effects of social media on market perceptions of us and banks generally; (24) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the Company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (25) reputational and operational risks associated with environment, social and governance (ESG) matters, including the impact of changes in federal and state laws, regulations and guidance relating to climate change; (26) excessive loan losses; (27) reputational risk and possible higher than estimated reduced revenue from previously announced or proposed regulatory changes in the Bank's consumer programs and products; (28) operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisitions, whether involving stock or cash consideration; (29) catastrophic events such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including public health crises and infectious disease outbreaks, as well as any government actions in response to such events, and the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on SouthState and its customers and other constituencies; (30) geopolitical risk from terrorist activities and armed conflicts that may result in economic and supply disruptions, and loss of market and consumer confidence; (31) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (32) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (33) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which SouthState's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; and (34) other factors that may affect future results of SouthState, as disclosed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed by SouthState with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SouthState does not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

SOURCE SouthState Corporation