Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2025 Second Quarter Results

EASTON, Md., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI) (the "Company" or "Shore Bancshares"), the holding company for Shore United Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") reported net income for the second quarter of 2025 of $15.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $13.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2025, and net income of $11.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024.
Second Quarter 2025 Highlights
- Net Income Growth - Net income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $1.7 million to $15.5 million from $13.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. Net income increased primarily due to higher net interest income and noninterest income driven by higher mortgage banking activity, partially offset by higher noninterest expense. Net income for the first half of 2025 was $29.3 million, compared to $19.4 million for the first half of 2024.
- Improved Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The Company reported ROAA of 1.03% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.91% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.77% for the second quarter of 2024. Non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") ROAA(1) was 1.15% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.02% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.91% for the second quarter of 2024.
- Net Interest Margin ("NIM") Expansion - Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $1.2 million to $47.3 million from $46.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. NIM increased 11 basis points ("bps") to 3.35% during the second quarter of 2025 from 3.24% in the first quarter of 2025. NIM excluding accretion(1) increased for the comparable periods from 3.02% to 3.10%. Excluding accretion interest, loan yields increased 2 bps and funding costs decreased 4 bps for the comparable periods. Net interest income increased due to modest loan growth, slightly higher accelerated accretion income, and loan and securities repricing, coupled with lower cost of deposits during the period.
- Book Value per Share Growth - Book value per share increased to $16.94 at June 30, 2025 from $16.55 at March 31, 2025 and $15.74 at June 30, 2024.
- Stable Asset Quality - Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.33% for the second quarter of 2025, an increase from 0.31% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.29% for the second quarter of 2024. Classified assets to total assets were 0.37% in the second quarter of 2025, an increase when compared to 0.36% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.33% for the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $58.5 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $57.9 million at December 31, 2024 and $58.5 million at June 30, 2024. The ACL as a percentage of loans remained flat at 1.21% at June 30, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024, and decreased compared to 1.24% at June 30, 2024.
- Improved Operating Leverage - The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2025 was 60.83% compared to 63.64% in the first quarter of 2025 and 66.23% for the second quarter of 2024. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio(1), which excludes amortization, was 56.73% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 59.25% for the first quarter of 2025 and 61.05% for the second quarter of 2024. Management anticipates ongoing expense management and technology investments will result in continued improvements in operating leverage over time.
"We continued to see steady improvement in our performance in the second quarter," stated James ("Jimmy") M. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shore Bancshares. "Net income and margins continue to expand as our efficiency improves and capital builds. Loan growth remains constrained but asset yield increases are expected to support margins for the remainder of 2025. Continued investments in our infrastructure and personnel position us well for growth."
(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets were $6.04 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $192.9 million, or 3.1%, when compared to $6.23 billion at December 31, 2024. The aggregate decrease was primarily due to the decrease of interest-bearing deposits at other banks of $285.4 million, partially offset by an increase in our loan portfolio of $55.6 million and an increase in our investment securities portfolio of $16.8 million. The decrease in interest-bearing deposits was primarily driven by seasonal municipal run-offs of deposits. Total assets increased $173.9 million, or 3.0%, from $5.86 billion when compared to June 30, 2024.
The Company's tangible common equity ratio at June 30, 2025 was 7.88% compared to 7.17% at December 31, 2024. The Company's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at June 30, 2025 were 10.51% and 12.65%, respectively. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans were $2.14 billion and $2.08 billion, and as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL were 354.15% and 359.52% at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
CRE loans (excluding land and construction) at June 30, 2025 were $2.60 billion compared to $2.56 billion at December 31, 2024. The following table provides the stratification of the classes of CRE loans at June 30, 2025.
June 30, 2025
Owner Occupied
Non-Owner Occupied
($ in thousands)
Average LTV (1)
Average
Loan
Average LTV (1)
Average
Loan
Office, medical
42.72 %
$ 578
$ 31,769
50.59 %
$ 1,852
$ 103,718
Office, govt. or govt. contractor
50.00
617
4,939
56.93
2,907
49,424
Office, other
49.10
482
91,486
47.71
1,223
202,962
Office, total
47.80
507
128,194
49.06
1,490
356,104
Retail
49.43
609
65,214
49.40
2,454
466,209
Multi-family (5+ units)
-
-
-
55.73
2,302
276,222
Hotel/motel
-
-
-
43.76
3,976
194,811
Industrial/warehouse
48.30
662
95,292
48.27
1,532
212,915
Commercial-improved
41.76
1,164
199,122
48.95
1,254
160,552
Marine/boat slips
29.53
1,408
39,419
39.41
2,208
15,459
Restaurant
48.99
1,008
60,476
46.47
1,000
47,000
Church
33.76
815
57,081
13.41
2,395
2,395
Other
39.62
1,085
84,652
60.67
515
411,315
Total CRE loans, gross(3)
43.87
801
$ 729,450
53.00
1,247
$ 2,142,982
(1)
Loan-to-value ("LTV") is determined based on latest available appraisal against current bank owned principal. Loans without an updated appraisal utilized the original transaction value.
(2)
Loan balance includes deferred fees and costs.
(3)
CRE loans include land and construction.
The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio, which includes owner occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans, was $484.3 million, or 10.0% of total loans at June 30, 2025. The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio included medical tenants of $135.5 million, or 28.0% of the total office CRE loan portfolio, at June 30, 2025. The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio also included government or government contractor tenants of $54.4 million, or 11.2% of the total office CRE loan portfolio for the same period. At June 30, 2025, the average loan debt-service coverage ratio was 1.8x and the average LTV was 48.41%.
There were 492 loans in the office CRE portfolio, which had an average loan size of $1.0 million and a median loan size of $369 thousand. LTV estimates for the office CRE portfolio at June 30, 2025 are summarized below and LTV collateral values are based on the most recent appraisal, which may vary from the appraised value at loan origination.
LTV Range ($ in thousands)
Loan Count
Loan Balance
% of Office CRE
Less than or equal to 50%
245
$ 168,874
34.9 %
50%-60%
74
111,092
22.9
60%-70%
94
130,718
27.0
70%-80%
65
62,601
12.9
Greater than 80%
14
11,013
2.3
Total
492
$ 484,298
100.0 %
The Bank had 17 office CRE loans with balances greater than $5.0 million, totaling $150.9 million at June 30, 2025, compared to 18 office CRE loans totaling $164.5 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in this portfolio segment was the result of normal amortization and the change in purpose of collateral of an $11.0 million loan from office to school. Of the office CRE portfolio balance, 80.5% was secured by properties in rural or suburban areas with limited exposure to metropolitan cities and 97.0% was secured by properties with five stories or less. Of the office CRE loans, $2.5 million were classified as special mention or substandard at June 30, 2025. The Bank did not have any charge-offs related to the office CRE portfolio during 2025.
At June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, nonperforming assets were $19.6 million, or 0.33% of total assets, and $18.9 million, or 0.31% of total assets, respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets increased $729 thousand, primarily due to commercial real estate and consumer loans. When comparing June 30, 2025 to June 30, 2024, nonperforming assets increased $2.6 million, primarily due to an increase in nonaccrual loans of $1.9 million and an increase in repossessed marine loans of $897 thousand.
Total deposits decreased $214.4 million, or 3.9%, to $5.31 billion at June 30, 2025 when compared to December 31, 2024. The decrease in total deposits was primarily due to a decrease in interest-bearing checking deposits of $214.8 million and a decrease in money market and savings of $114.4 million, partially offset by an increase in time deposits of $91.7 million. The decrease in interest-bearing deposits was primarily driven by seasonal municipal run-offs of deposits. The rate on interest-bearing deposits remained flat at 2.94% at June 30, 2025 compared to March 31, 2025.
Total funding, which includes customer deposits, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and brokered deposits was $5.36 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $5.51 billion at March 31, 2025. The Bank had a $50.0 million FHLB advance at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025. The advance consisted of an 18-month Bermuda Convertible note of $50.0 million. The Bank had $10.8 million of brokered deposits at June 30, 2025 and zero at March 31, 2025. Total reciprocal?deposits?were $1.31 billion?at June 30, 2025 and $1.46 billion at March 31, 2025.?
The Bank's uninsured deposits were $886.8 million, or 16.7% of total deposits, at June 30, 2025. The Bank's uninsured deposits, excluding deposits secured with pledged collateral, were $768.7 million, or 14.5% of total deposits, at June 30, 2025. At June 30, 2025, the Bank had approximately $1.16 billion of available liquidity, including $185.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, $974.1 million in secured borrowing capacity at the FHLB and other correspondent banks and $95.0 million in unsecured lines of credit.
Total stockholders' equity increased $24.1 million, or 4.5%, when compared to December 31, 2024, primarily due to current year earnings and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses, partially offset by cash dividends paid. As of June 30, 2025, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 9.36% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets(1) was 7.88% compared to 8.68% and 7.17%, respectively, at December 31, 2024.
(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.
Review of Quarterly Financial Results
Net interest income was $47.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $46.0 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $42.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income when compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to an increase in interest income on loans of $2.0 million, an increase in interest income on investment securities of $330 thousand and a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $701 thousand, partially offset by a decrease in interest income on deposits at other banks of $1.8 million. The increase in net interest income was $5.1 million when compared to the second quarter of 2024, and was primarily due to an increase in interest and fees on loans of $2.4 million, an increase in interest on deposits at other banks of $1.0 million and a decrease in interest expense on short-term borrowings of 1.6 million.
The Company's NIM increased to 3.35% for the second quarter of 2025 from 3.24% for the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to higher core interest income. NIM excluding accretion increased for the comparable periods from 3.02% to 3.10%. Excluding accretion interest, loan yields increased 2 bps and funding costs decreased 4 bps, for the comparable periods. Interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 decreased $666 thousand when compared to the first quarter of 2025. All products repriced at favorable rates, and were partially offset by the seasonal run off of municipal deposits. The Company's NIM increased to 3.35% for the second quarter of 2025 from 3.11% for the second quarter of 2024. The Company's average interest-earning asset yield increased to 5.44% for the second quarter of 2025 from 5.39% for the second quarter of 2024, while the average cost of funds decreased 19 bps to 2.17% from 2.36% for the same periods.
The provision for credit losses was $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The comparable amounts were $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025 was due to higher reserves related to growth in the loan portfolio, partially offset by higher charge-offs. Coverage ratios remained flat at 1.21% at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025, and decreased from 1.24% at June 30, 2024. Net charge-offs increased to $649 thousand for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $554 thousand for the first quarter of 2025, and decreased compared to $886 thousand for the second quarter of 2024.
Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $9.3 million, an increase of $2.3 million from $7.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $878 thousand from $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. When comparing the second quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2025, the increase in noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in mortgage banking revenue of $780 thousand, an increase in gain on loans held for sale of $359 thousand and an one-time credit card incentive. Comparing the second quarter of 2025 to the second quarter of 2024, the increase in noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in mortgage banking and related activity driven by increased mortgage servicing activity and lower prepayment rates.
Total noninterest expense of $34.4 million for the second quarter of 2025 increased $663 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2025 expense of $33.7 million, and increased $911 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2024 expense of $33.5 million. The increase from the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefit expenses of $1.3 million, partially offset by lower professional service fees of $388 thousand. The increase from the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense of $842 thousand and higher software and data processing costs of $600 thousand, partially offset by lower amortization of other intangible assets of $297 thousand.
The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2024 was 60.83%, 63.64% and 66.23%, respectively. Non-GAAP efficiency ratios(1) for the same periods were 56.73%, 59.25% and 61.05%, respectively. The net operating expense ratio, which is noninterest expense less noninterest income divided by average assets, for the second quarter of 2025 was 1.67%, compared to 1.77% and 1.73% for the first quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2024, respectively. The non-GAAP net operating expense ratio(1), which excludes core deposit intangible amortization and non-recurring activity, was 1.52% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.62% and 1.55% for the first quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2024, respectively.
(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures tables.
Review of Six Month Financial Results
Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $93.3 million, an increase of $10.0 million, or 12.0%, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $8.4 million, or 5.9%, which included an increase in interest and fees on loans of $4.3 million, or 3.2%, and an increase in interest on deposits with other banks of $3.5 million, or 224.9%. The increase in interest and fees on loans was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of loans of $128.6 million, or 2.7% and a decrease in total interest expense, primarily due to a decrease in interest paid on short-term borrowings of $1.6 million and a decrease in interest on deposits of $641 thousand. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in interest expenses on long-term borrowings of $715 thousand due to the 18-month Bermuda Convertible note.
The Company's NIM increased from 3.09% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 3.30% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Margins were higher due to a $288.2 million increase in interest-earning asset balances and a 5 basis point increase in interest-earning asset yields. These positive movements were coupled with lower cost interest-bearing deposits. The increase in the average balances of interest-bearing deposits of $20.0 million was offset by a 4 basis point decrease in the associated rates paid, as well as a $23.9 million decrease in the average balance of FHLB advances and a 56 basis point decrease in the associated rates paid. Net accretion income impacted net interest margin by 24 basis points and 27 basis points for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, which resulted in NIMs excluding accretion of 3.06% and 2.82% for the same periods.
The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was $2.6 million and $2.5 million, respectively. The increase in the provision for credit losses during 2025 was due to higher reserves related to growth in the loan portfolio, partially offset by an improved economic outlook. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $1.2 million compared to $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Total noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased $1.3 million, or 8.8%, when compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $453 thousand gain on sales of loans held for sale, $383 thousand of mortgage banking revenue and $249 thousand of other noninterest income.
Total noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 decreased $2.0 million, or 2.9%, when compared to the same period in 2024. Noninterest expense line items decreased primarily due to the absence of the $4.3 million credit card fraud event during the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefit expenses of $1.3 million and an increase of $1.3 million of software and data processing expense in the six months ended June 30, 2025.
The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 62.19% compared to 71.42% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Non-GAAP efficiency ratios for the same periods were 57.95% and 61.69%, respectively. The net operating expense ratio, which is noninterest expense less noninterest income divided by average assets, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 1.72% compared to 1.91% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The non-GAAP net operating expense ratio(1), which excludes core deposit intangible amortization and non-recurring activity, was 1.57% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 1.58% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.
Shore Bancshares Information
Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States ("U.S.") economy and general economic conditions, (including the interest rate environment, government economic and monetary policies, the strength of global financial markets and inflation/deflation and supply chain issues), whether national or regional, and conditions in the lending markets in which we participate that may have an adverse effect on the demand for our loans and other products, our credit quality and related levels of nonperforming assets and loan losses, and the value and salability of the real estate that we own or that is the collateral for our loans; the ability to effectively manage the information technology systems, including third-party vendors, cyber or data privacy incidents or other failures, disruptions or security breaches, and risk related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; the ability to develop and use technologies to provide products and services that will satisfy customer demands; results of examinations of us by our regulators, including the possibility that our regulators may, among other things, require us to increase our reserve for loan losses or to write-down assets; changing bank regulatory conditions, policies or programs, whether arising as new legislation or regulatory initiatives, which could lead to restrictions on activities of banks generally, or our subsidiary bank in particular, more restrictive regulatory capital requirements, increased costs, including deposit insurance premiums, regulation or prohibition of certain income producing activities or changes in the secondary market for loans and other products; changes in market rates and prices may adversely impact the value of securities, loans, deposits and other financial instruments and the interest rate sensitivity of our balance sheet; our liquidity requirements could be adversely affected by changes in our assets and liabilities; our ability to prudently manage our growth and execute our strategy; impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets; competitive factors among financial services organizations, including product and pricing pressures and our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified banking professionals; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations; the growth and profitability of noninterest or fee income being less than expected; the effect of legislative or regulatory developments, including changes in laws concerning taxes, banking, securities, insurance and other aspects of the financial services industry; the effect of any change in federal government enforcement of federal laws affecting the cannabis industry; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and other regulatory agencies; changes in U.S. trade policies, including the implementation of tariffs and other protectionist trade policies; the impact of governmental efforts to restructure or adjust the U.S. financial regulatory system; the impact of recent or future changes in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC") insurance assessment rate or the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessment amount, including any special assessments; the effect of fiscal and governmental policies of the U.S. federal government; climate change and other catastrophic events or disasters; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts of terrorism, and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; and other factors that may affect our future results. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (https://www.sec.gov).
The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited)
Q2 2025 vs.
Q2 2025 vs.
Six Months Ended June 30,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2025
Q2 2024
2025
2024
2025 vs. 2024
PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$ 47,333
$ 46,110
$ 44,093
$ 43,345
$ 42,222
2.7 %
12.1 %
$ 93,442
$ 83,436
11.99 %
Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
81
81
82
82
82
-
(1.2)
161
161
-
Net interest income
47,252
46,029
44,011
43,263
42,140
2.7
12.1
93,281
83,275
12.02
Provision for credit losses
1,528
1,028
780
1,470
2,081
48.6
(26.6)
2,556
2,488
2.73
Noninterest income
9,318
7,003
8,853
7,287
8,440
33.1
10.4
16,320
15,007
8.75
Noninterest expense
34,410
33,747
33,943
34,114
33,499
2.0
2.7
68,157
70,197
(2.91)
Income before income taxes
20,632
18,257
18,141
14,966
15,000
13.0
37.6
38,888
25,597
51.92
Income tax expense
5,125
4,493
4,859
3,777
3,766
14.1
36.1
9,617
6,179
55.64
Net income
$ 15,507
$ 13,764
$ 13,282
$ 11,189
$ 11,234
12.7
38.0
$ 29,271
$ 19,418
50.74
Return on average assets
1.03 %
0.91 %
0.86 %
0.77 %
0.77 %
12 bp
26 bp
0.97 %
0.67 %
30 bp
Return on average assets excluding net amortization
1.15
1.02
0.94
0.90
0.91
13
24
1.09
0.92
17
Return on average common equity
11.13
10.20
9.82
8.41
8.70
93
243
10.67
7.54
313
Return on average tangible common equity - non-
14.99
14.05
13.37
12.37
12.85
94
214
14.53
13.08
145
Interest rate spread
2.39
2.30
2.02
2.06
2.11
9
28
2.35
2.23
12
Net interest margin
3.35
3.24
3.03
3.17
3.11
11
24
3.30
3.09
21
Efficiency ratio - GAAP
60.83
63.64
64.21
67.49
66.23
(281)
(540)
62.19
71.42
(923)
Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP(1)
56.73
59.25
60.28
62.10
61.05
(252)
(432)
57.95
61.69
(374)
Noninterest income to average assets
0.62
0.46
0.57
0.50
0.58
16
4
0.54
0.52
2
Noninterest expense to average assets
2.29
2.23
2.19
2.34
2.31
6
(2)
2.26
2.43
(17)
Net operating expense to average assets - GAAP
1.67
1.77
1.62
1.84
1.73
(10)
(6)
1.72
1.91
(19)
Net operating expense to average assets - non-
1.52
1.62
1.50
1.65
1.55
(10)
(3)
1.57
1.58
(1)
PER SHARE DATA
Basic net income per common share
$ 0.46
$ 0.41
$ 0.40
$ 0.34
$ 0.34
12.2 %
35.3 %
$ 0.88
$ 0.58
51.72 %
Diluted net income per common share
0.46
0.41
0.40
0.34
0.34
12.2
35.3
0.88
0.58
51.72
Dividends paid per common share
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
-
-
0.24
0.24
-
Book value per common share at period end
16.94
16.55
16.23
16.00
15.74
2.4
7.6
16.94
15.74
7.62
Tangible book value per common share at period
14.03
13.58
13.19
12.88
12.54
3.3
11.9
14.03
12.54
11.88
Common share market value at period end
15.72
13.54
15.85
13.99
11.45
16.1
37.3
15.72
11.45
37.29
Common share intraday price:
High
$ 15.88
$ 17.24
$ 17.61
$ 14.99
$ 11.90
(7.9) %
33.5 %
17.24
14.38
19.89
Low
11.47
13.15
13.21
11.03
10.06
(12.8)
14.0
11.47
10.06
14.02
(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued
Q2 2025 vs.
Q2 2025 vs.
Six Months Ended June 30,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2025
Q2 2024
2025
2024
2025 vs. 2024
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Loans
$ 4,833,558
$ 4,784,991
$ 4,796,245
$ 4,734,001
$ 4,706,510
1.0 %
2.7 %
$ 4,809,409
$ 4,680,846
2.75 %
Investment securities
683,680
664,655
655,610
656,375
706,079
2.9
(3.2)
674,220
680,701
(0.95)
Earning assets
5,660,409
5,768,080
5,798,454
5,435,311
5,459,961
(1.9)
3.7
5,712,117
5,423,871
5.31
Assets
6,021,385
6,129,241
6,163,497
5,810,492
5,839,328
(1.8)
3.1
6,075,339
5,807,076
4.62
Deposits
5,297,567
5,417,514
5,461,583
5,086,348
5,064,974
(2.2)
4.6
5,357,545
5,103,815
4.97
FHLB advances
50,000
50,000
50,000
83,500
143,769
-
(65.2)
50,000
73,885
(32.33)
Subordinated debt & TRUPS
74,102
73,840
73,578
72,946
72,680
0.4
2.0
73,971
72,549
1.96
Stockholders' equity
558,952
547,443
538,184
529,155
519,478
2.1
7.6
553,229
517,727
6.86
CREDIT QUALITY DATA
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$ 649
$ 554
$ 1,333
$ 1,288
$ 886
17.2 %
(26.8) %
1,203
1,451
(17.09) %
Nonaccrual loans
$ 16,782
$ 15,402
$ 21,008
$ 14,844
$ 14,837
9.0 %
13.1 %
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
215
894
294
454
414
(76.0)
(48.1)
Other real estate owned and repossessed property
2,636
2,608
3,494
485
1,739
1.1
51.6
Total nonperforming assets
$ 19,633
$ 18,904
$ 24,796
$ 15,783
$ 16,990
3.9
15.6
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued
Q2 2025 vs.
Q2 2025 vs.
Six Months Ended June 30,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2025
Q2 2024
2025
2024
2025 vs. 2024
CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Period-end equity to assets - GAAP
9.36 %
8.94 %
8.68 %
9.01 %
8.92 %
42 bp
44 bp
Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - non-
7.88
7.46
7.17
7.39
7.23
42
65
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.05 %
0.05 %
0.11 %
0.11 %
0.08 %
- bp
(3) bp
0.05 %
0.06 %
(1) bp
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:
Period-end loans
1.21 %
1.21 %
1.21 %
1.24 %
1.24 %
- bp
(3) bp
Nonaccrual loans
348.49
376.85
275.66
395.24
394.14
(2,836)
(4,565)
Nonperforming assets
297.88
307.04
233.55
371.72
344.19
(916)
(4,631)
As a percent of total loans:
Nonaccrual loans
0.35 %
0.32 %
0.44 %
0.31 %
0.32 %
3 bp
3 bp
As a percent of total loans, other real estate owned and
Nonperforming assets
0.41 %
0.40 %
0.52 %
0.33 %
0.36 %
1 bp
5 bp
As a percent of total assets:
Nonaccrual loans
0.28 %
0.25 %
0.34 %
0.25 %
0.25 %
3 bp
3 bp
Nonperforming assets
0.33
0.31
0.40
0.27
0.29
2
4
(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued
Q2 2025 vs.
Q2 2025 vs.
($ in thousands)
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2025
Q2 2024
The Company Amounts
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
$ 483,947
$ 470,223
$ 458,258
$ 446,402
$ 435,238
2.92 %
11.19 %
Tier 1 Capital
513,952
500,149
488,105
476,170
464,554
2.76
10.63
Total Capital
618,793
603,928
591,228
579,664
567,680
2.46
9.00
Risk-Weighted Assets
4,890,679
4,823,833
4,852,564
4,816,165
4,803,230
1.39
1.82
The Company Ratios
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to RWA
9.90 %
9.75 %
9.44 %
9.27 %
9.06 %
15 bp
83 bp
Tier 1 Capital to RWA
10.51
10.37
10.06
9.89
9.67
14
84
Total Capital to RWA
12.65
12.52
12.18
12.04
11.82
13
83
Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)
8.65
8.27
8.02
8.31
8.07
38
58
The Bank Amounts
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
$ 546,630
$ 534,824
$ 521,453
$ 509,511
$ 501,003
2.21 %
9.11 %
Tier 1 Capital
546,630
534,824
521,453
509,511
501,003
2.21
9.11
Total Capital
607,235
594,550
580,706
569,317
560,625
2.13
8.31
Risk-Weighted Assets
4,888,558
4,821,975
4,851,903
4,808,058
4,796,512
1.38
1.92
The Bank Ratios
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to RWA
11.18 %
11.09 %
10.75 %
10.60 %
10.45 %
9 bp
74 bp
Tier 1 Capital to RWA
11.18
11.09
10.75
10.60
10.45
9
74
Total Capital to RWA
12.42
12.33
11.97
11.84
11.69
9
73
Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)
9.20
8.84
8.58
8.90
8.71
36
49
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
compared to
compared to
($ in thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2024
June 30, 2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 54,512
$ 46,886
$ 44,008
$ 52,363
$ 50,090
23.9 %
8.8 %
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
130,472
342,120
415,843
131,258
88,793
(68.6)
46.9
Cash and cash equivalents
184,984
389,006
459,851
183,621
138,883
(59.8)
33.2
Investment securities:
Available for sale, at fair value
187,679
179,148
149,212
133,339
131,594
25.8
42.6
Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
459,246
469,572
481,077
484,583
499,431
(4.5)
(8.0)
Equity securities, at fair value
6,010
5,945
5,814
5,950
5,699
3.4
5.5
Restricted securities, at cost
20,412
20,411
20,253
20,253
21,725
0.8
(6.0)
Loans held for sale, at fair value
34,319
15,717
19,606
26,877
27,829
75.0
23.3
Loans held for investment
4,827,628
4,777,489
4,771,988
4,733,909
4,705,737
1.2
2.6
Less: allowance for credit losses
(58,483)
(58,042)
(57,910)
(58,669)
(58,478)
1.0
-
Loans, net
4,769,145
4,719,447
4,714,078
4,675,240
4,647,259
1.2
2.6
Premises and equipment, net
81,426
81,692
81,806
81,663
82,176
(0.5)
(0.9)
Goodwill
63,266
63,266
63,266
63,266
63,266
-
-
Other intangible assets, net
33,761
36,033
38,311
40,609
42,945
(11.9)
(21.4)
Mortgage servicing rights
5,396
5,535
5,874
5,309
5,995
(8.1)
(10.0)
Right-of-use assets
11,052
11,709
11,385
11,384
11,762
(2.9)
(6.0)
Cash surrender value on life insurance
105,860
105,040
104,421
103,729
102,969
1.4
2.8
Accrued interest receivable
19,821
20,555
19,570
19,992
19,641
1.3
0.9
Deferred income taxes
30,972
31,428
31,857
32,191
36,078
(2.8)
(14.2)
Other assets
24,525
22,059
24,382
29,698
26,765
0.6
(8.4)
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 6,037,874
$ 6,176,563
$ 6,230,763
$ 5,917,704
$ 5,864,017
(3.1)
3.0
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued
June 30, 2025
compared to
($ in thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2024
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 1,575,120
$ 1,565,017
$ 1,562,815
$ 1,571,393
$ 1,587,252
0.8 %
Interest-bearing checking
763,309
852,480
978,076
751,533
658,512
(22.0)
Money market and savings
1,691,438
1,800,529
1,805,884
1,634,140
1,689,343
(6.3)
Time deposits
1,273,285
1,242,319
1,181,561
1,268,657
1,213,778
7.8
Brokered deposits
10,806
-
-
-
-
-
Total deposits
5,313,958
5,460,345
5,528,336
5,225,723
5,148,885
(3.9)
FHLB advances
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
81,000
-
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures
30,005
29,926
29,847
29,768
29,316
0.5
Subordinated debt, net
44,236
44,053
43,870
43,688
43,504
0.8
Total borrowings
124,241
123,979
123,717
123,456
153,820
0.4
Lease liabilities
11,541
12,183
11,844
11,816
12,189
(2.6)
Other liabilities
22,940
27,586
25,800
23,438
26,340
(11.1)
TOTAL LIABILITIES
5,472,680
5,624,093
5,689,697
5,384,433
5,341,234
(3.8)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share
334
333
333
333
333
0.3
Additional paid in capital
359,063
358,572
358,112
357,580
356,994
0.3
Retained earnings
211,400
199,898
190,166
180,884
173,716
11.2
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,603)
(6,333)
(7,545)
(5,526)
(8,260)
(25.7)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
565,194
552,470
541,066
533,271
522,783
4.5
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 6,037,874
$ 6,176,563
$ 6,230,763
$ 5,917,704
$ 5,864,017
(3.1)
Shares of common stock issued and outstanding
33,374,265
33,374,265
33,332,177
33,326,772
33,214,522
0.1
Book value per common share
$ 16.94
$ 16.55
$ 16.23
$ 16.00
$ 15.74
4.4
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)
Q2 2025 vs.
Q2 2025 vs.
Six Months Ended June 30,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2025
Q2 2024
2025
2024
% Change
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$ 69,695
$ 67,647
$ 67,428
$ 69,157
$ 67,292
3.0 %
3.6 %
$ 137,343
$ 133,045
3.2 %
Interest and dividends on taxable investment securities
5,331
5,001
4,833
4,962
5,230
6.6
1.9
10,332
9,650
7.1
Interest and dividends on tax-exempt investment securities
6
6
6
6
6
-
-
12
12
-
Interest on deposits with other banks
1,588
3,409
4,137
564
578
(53.4)
174.7
4,997
1,538
224.9
Total interest income
76,620
76,063
76,404
74,689
73,106
0.7
4.8
152,684
144,245
5.9
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
27,369
28,070
30,363
28,856
27,585
(2.5)
(0.8)
55,440
56,081
(1.1)
Interest on short-term borrowings
-
-
-
491
1,584
-
(100.0)
-
1,641
(100.0)
Interest on long-term borrowings
1,999
1,964
2,030
2,079
1,797
1.8
11.2
3,963
3,248
22.0
Total interest expense
29,368
30,034
32,393
31,426
30,966
(2.2)
(5.2)
59,403
60,970
(2.6)
NET INTEREST INCOME
47,252
46,029
44,011
43,263
42,140
2.7
12.1
93,281
83,275
12.0
Provision for credit losses
1,528
1,028
780
1,470
2,081
48.6
(26.6)
2,556
2,488
2.7
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
45,724
45,001
43,231
41,793
40,059
1.6
14.1
90,725
80,787
12.3
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,519
1,514
1,606
1,543
1,493
0.3
1.7
3,033
3,001
1.1
Trust and investment fee income
942
823
857
880
896
14.5
5.1
1,765
1,630
8.3
Gain on sale of loans held for sale
1,325
966
1,221
1,961
1,131
37.2
17.2
2,291
1,838
24.7
Mortgage-banking revenue
1,054
274
805
(784)
852
284.7
23.7
1,328
945
40.5
Interchange credits
1,788
1,577
1,726
1,711
1,717
13.4
4.1
3,365
3,304
1.9
Other noninterest income
2,690
1,849
2,638
1,976
2,351
45.5
14.4
4,538
4,289
5.8
Total noninterest income
$ 9,318
$ 7,003
$ 8,853
$ 7,287
$ 8,440
33.1
10.4
$ 16,320
$ 15,007
8.8
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued
Q2 2025 vs.
Q2 2025 vs.
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2025
Q2 2024
2025
2024
% Change
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 17,742
$ 16,440
$ 17,209
$ 16,523
$ 16,900
7.9 %
5.0 %
$ 34,182
$ 32,847
4.1 %
Occupancy expense
2,472
2,538
2,474
2,384
2,432
(2.6)
1.6
5,010
4,848
3.3
Furniture and equipment expense
796
853
760
876
900
(6.7)
(11.6)
1,650
1,804
(8.5)
Software and data processing
4,819
4,691
4,512
4,419
4,219
2.7
14.2
9,510
8,240
15.4
Directors' fees
219
348
460
443
359
(37.1)
(39.0)
567
654
(13.3)
Amortization of other intangible assets
2,272
2,278
2,298
2,336
2,569
(0.3)
(11.6)
4,550
5,145
(11.6)
FDIC insurance premium expense
1,023
1,091
1,013
1,160
1,089
(6.2)
(6.1)
2,114
2,240
(5.6)
Legal and professional fees
1,225
1,613
1,521
1,362
1,354
(24.1)
(9.5)
2,838
2,954
(3.9)
Fraud losses
83
105
98
673
62
(21.0)
33.9
188
4,564
(95.9)
Other noninterest expense
3,759
3,790
3,598
3,938
3,615
(0.8)
4.0
7,548
6,901
9.4
Total noninterest expense
34,410
33,747
33,943
34,114
33,499
2.0
2.7
68,157
70,197
(2.9)
Income before income taxes
20,632
18,257
18,141
14,966
15,000
13.0
37.6
38,888
25,597
51.9
Income tax expense
5,125
4,493
4,859
3,777
3,766
14.1
36.1
9,617
6,179
55.6
NET INCOME
$ 15,507
$ 13,764
$ 13,282
$ 11,189
$ 11,234
12.7
38.0
$ 29,271
$ 19,418
50.7
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
33,374,265
33,350,869
33,327,243
33,317,739
33,233,870
0.1 %
0.4 %
33,362,632
33,211,558
0.5 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
33,388,013
33,375,318
33,363,612
33,339,005
33,233,870
0.0 %
0.5 %
33,377,165
33,211,558
0.5 %
Basic net income per common share
$ 0.46
$ 0.41
$ 0.40
$ 0.34
$ 0.34
12.2 %
35.3 %
$ 0.88
$ 0.58
51.7 %
Diluted net income per common share
$ 0.46
$ 0.41
$ 0.40
$ 0.34
$ 0.34
12.2 %
35.3 %
$ 0.88
$ 0.58
51.7 %
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
- %
- %
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
- %
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2025
($ in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Earning assets
Loans(1), (2), (3)
Commercial real estate
$ 2,572,931
$ 37,276
5.81 %
$ 2,522,708
$ 36,110
5.76 %
$ 2,541,527
$ 35,889
5.73 %
Residential real estate
1,378,940
18,986
5.52
1,306,260
17,938
5.52
1,347,035
18,462
5.56
Construction
352,803
5,697
6.48
319,205
4,902
6.18
352,323
5,526
6.36
Commercial
224,218
3,658
6.54
219,140
3,956
7.26
232,900
3,705
6.45
Consumer
298,544
4,036
5.42
330,819
4,265
5.19
304,520
4,058
5.40
Credit card
6,122
121
7.93
8,378
201
9.65
6,686
86
5.22
Total loans
4,833,558
69,774
5.79
4,706,510
67,372
5.76
4,784,991
67,726
5.74
Investment securities
Taxable
683,028
5,331
3.12
705,421
5,230
2.97
664,002
5,001
3.01
Tax-exempt(1)
652
8
4.91
658
8
4.86
653
8
4.90
Interest-bearing deposits
143,171
1,588
4.45
47,372
578
4.91
318,434
3,409
4.34
Total earning assets
5,660,409
76,701
5.44
5,459,961
73,188
5.39
5,768,080
76,144
5.35
Cash and due from banks
46,620
45,141
43,526
Other assets
372,725
391,854
375,929
Allowance for credit losses
(58,369)
(57,628)
(58,294)
Total assets
$ 6,021,385
$ 5,839,328
$ 6,129,241
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2025
($ in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing checking
$ 720,967
$ 5,697
3.17 %
$ 711,138
$ 5,550
3.14 %
$ 859,698
$ 7,025
3.31 %
Money market and savings deposits
1,747,854
9,580
2.20
1,690,157
10,291
2.45
1,799,707
10,015
2.26
Time deposits
1,258,802
12,000
3.82
1,175,542
11,650
3.99
1,208,250
11,030
3.70
Brokered deposits
9,720
92
3.80
7,753
94
4.88
-
-
-
Interest-bearing deposits(4)
3,737,343
27,369
2.94
3,584,590
27,585
3.10
3,867,655
28,070
2.94
Securities sold under retail
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
FHLB advances
50,000
605
4.85
143,769
1,930
5.40
50,000
598
4.85
Subordinated debt and guaranteed
74,102
1,394
7.55
72,680
1,451
8.03
73,840
1,366
7.50
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,861,445
29,368
3.05
3,801,039
30,966
3.28
3,991,495
30,034
3.05
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,560,224
1,480,384
1,549,859
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
40,764
38,427
40,444
Stockholders' equity
558,952
519,478
547,443
Total liabilities and stockholders'
$ 6,021,385
$ 5,839,328
$ 6,129,241
Net interest spread
2.39 %
2.11 %
2.30 %
Net interest margin
3.35
3.11
3.24
Net interest margin excluding accretion
3.10
2.83
3.02
Cost of funds
2.17
2.36
2.20
Cost of deposits
2.07
2.19
2.10
Cost of debt
6.46
6.28
6.43
(1)
All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(3)
Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $4.2 million, $4.5 million and $3.7 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended June 30, 2025, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively.
(4)
Interest expense on deposits and borrowings includes amortization of deposit discounts and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were $435 thousand, $421 thousand and $334 thousand of amortization of deposit discounts, and $232 thousand, $243 thousand, and $232 thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2025, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
($ in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Earning assets
Loans(1), (2), (3)
Commercial real estate
$ 2,557,316
$ 73,167
5.77 %
$ 2,520,796
$ 71,743
5.72 %
Residential real estate
1,363,076
37,448
5.54
1,291,225
35,179
5.48
Construction
352,564
11,222
6.42
309,661
9,306
6.04
Commercial
228,535
7,363
6.50
220,248
8,070
7.37
Consumer
301,515
8,094
5.41
330,998
8,537
5.19
Credit card
6,403
207
6.52
7,918
368
9.35
Total loans
4,809,409
137,501
5.77
4,680,846
133,203
5.72
Investment securities
Taxable
673,567
10,332
3.07
680,042
9,650
2.84
Tax-exempt(1)
653
15
4.59
659
15
4.55
Interest-bearing deposits
228,488
4,997
4.41
62,324
1,538
4.96
Total earning assets
5,712,117
152,845
5.40
5,423,871
144,406
5.35
Cash and due from banks
46,912
47,320
Other assets
374,641
393,439
Allowance for credit losses
(58,331)
(57,554)
Total assets
$ 6,075,339
$ 5,807,076
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
($ in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing checking
$ 789,949
$ 12,722
3.25 %
$ 910,831
$ 11,911
2.63 %
Money market and savings deposits
1,773,637
19,595
2.23
1,679,615
20,451
2.45
Time deposits
1,233,666
23,031
3.76
1,177,557
23,374
3.99
Brokered deposits
4,888
92
3.80
14,107
345
4.92
Interest-bearing deposits(4)
3,802,140
55,440
2.94
3,782,110
56,081
2.98
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds
-
-
-
-
-
-
FHLB advances
50,000
1,203
4.85
73,885
1,987
5.41
Subordinated debt and Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior
73,971
2,760
7.52
72,549
2,902
8.04
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,926,111
59,403
3.05
3,928,544
60,970
3.12
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,555,405
1,321,705
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
40,594
39,100
Stockholders' equity
553,229
517,727
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 6,075,339
$ 5,807,076
Net interest spread
2.35 %
2.23 %
Net interest margin
3.30
3.09
Net interest margin excluding accretion
3.06
2.82
Cost of funds
2.19
2.34
Cost of deposits
2.09
2.21
Cost of debt
6.45
6.71
(1)
All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(3)
Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $8.0 million and $8.7 million of accretion interest on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(4)
Interest expense on deposits and borrowings includes amortization of deposit discounts and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were $769 thousand and $788 thousand of amortization of deposit discounts, and $463 thousand and $463 thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
The following reconciles return on average assets, average equity and return on average tangible equity(1):
Net income
$ 15,507
$ 13,764
$ 13,282
$ 11,189
$ 11,234
Net income - annualized (A)
$ 62,198
$ 55,821
$ 52,839
$ 44,513
$ 45,183
Net income
$ 15,507
$ 13,764
$ 13,282
$ 11,189
$ 11,234
Add: Amortization of other intangible assets, net of tax
1,708
1,717
1,683
1,746
1,924
Add: Merger expenses, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
Add: Credit card fraud losses, net of tax
-
-
-
252
-
Less: Sale and fair value of held for sale assets, net of tax
-
-
(329)
-
-
Net income, excluding net amortization of other intangible assets, credit card fraud losses
17,215
15,481
14,636
13,187
13,158
Net income, excluding net amortization of other intangible assets, credit card fraud losses
$ 69,049
$ 62,784
$ 58,226
$ 52,461
$ 52,921
Return on average assets - GAAP
1.03 %
0.91 %
0.86 %
0.77 %
0.77 %
Return on average assets excluding net amortization of other intangible assets, credit card
1.15 %
1.02 %
0.94 %
0.90 %
0.91 %
Average assets
$ 6,021,385
$ 6,129,241
$ 6,163,497
$ 5,810,492
$ 5,839,328
Average stockholders' equity (C)
$ 558,952
$ 547,443
$ 538,184
$ 529,155
$ 519,478
Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangible
(98,241)
(100,514)
(102,794)
(105,136)
(107,594)
Average tangible common equity (D)
$ 460,711
$ 446,929
$ 435,390
$ 424,019
$ 411,884
Return on average equity - GAAP (A)/(C)
11.13 %
10.20 %
9.82 %
8.41 %
8.70 %
Return on average tangible equity - non-GAAP (A)/(D)
13.50 %
12.49 %
12.14 %
10.50 %
10.97 %
Return on average tangible equity - non-GAAP (B)/(D)
14.99 %
14.05 %
13.37 %
12.37 %
12.85 %
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
The following reconciles GAAP efficiency ratio and non-GAAP efficiency ratio(2):
Noninterest expense (E)
$ 34,410
$ 33,747
$ 33,943
$ 34,114
$ 33,499
Less: Amortization of other intangible assets
(2,272)
(2,278)
(2,298)
(2,336)
(2,569)
Less: Credit card fraud losses
-
-
-
(337)
-
Adjusted noninterest expense (F)
$ 32,138
$ 31,469
$ 31,645
$ 31,441
$ 30,930
Net interest income (G)
$ 47,252
$ 46,029
$ 44,011
$ 43,263
$ 42,140
Add: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
81
81
82
82
82
Taxable-equivalent net interest income (H)
$ 47,333
$ 46,110
$ 44,093
$ 43,345
$ 42,222
Noninterest income (I)
$ 9,318
$ 7,003
$ 8,853
$ 7,287
$ 8,440
Less: Sale and fair value of held for sale assets
-
-
(450)
-
-
Adjusted noninterest income (J)
$ 9,318
$ 7,003
$ 8,403
$ 7,287
$ 8,440
Efficiency ratio - GAAP (E)/(G)+(I)
60.83 %
63.64 %
64.21 %
67.49 %
66.23 %
Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (F)/(H)+(J)
56.73 %
59.25 %
60.28 %
62.10 %
61.05 %
Net operating expense to average assets - GAAP
1.67 %
1.77 %
1.62 %
1.84 %
1.73 %
Net operating expense to average assets - non-GAAP
1.52 %
1.62 %
1.50 %
1.65 %
1.55 %
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
The following reconciles book value per common share and tangible book value per common share(1):
Stockholders' equity (K)
$ 565,194
$ 552,470
$ 541,066
$ 533,271
$ 522,783
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible
(97,027)
(99,299)
(101,577)
(103,875)
(106,211)
Tangible equity (L)
$ 468,167
$ 453,171
$ 439,489
$ 429,396
$ 416,572
Shares outstanding (M)
33,374
33,374
33,332
33,327
33,215
Book value per common share - GAAP (K)/(M)
$ 16.94
$ 16.55
$ 16.23
$ 16.00
$ 15.74
Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP (L)/(M)
$ 14.03
$ 13.58
$ 13.19
$ 12.88
$ 12.54
The following reconciles equity to assets and tangible equity to tangible assets(1):
Stockholders' equity (N)
$ 565,194
$ 552,470
$ 541,066
$ 533,271
$ 522,783
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible
(97,027)
(99,299)
(101,577)
(103,875)
(106,211)
Tangible equity (O)
$ 468,167
$ 453,171
$ 439,489
$ 429,396
$ 416,572
Assets (P)
$ 6,037,874
$ 6,176,563
$ 6,230,763
$ 5,917,704
$ 5,864,017
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible
(97,027)
(99,299)
(101,577)
(103,875)
(106,211)
Tangible assets (Q)
$ 5,940,847
$ 6,077,264
$ 6,129,186
$ 5,813,829
$ 5,757,806
Period-end equity to assets - GAAP (N)/(P)
9.36 %
8.94 %
8.68 %
9.01 %
8.92 %
Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - non-GAAP (O)/(Q)
7.88 %
7.46 %
7.17 %
7.39 %
7.23 %
(1) Management believes that reporting tangible equity and tangible assets more closely approximates the adequacy of capital for regulatory purposes.
(2) Management believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling cash-based operating activities.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued
Regulatory Capital and Ratios for the Company
($ in thousands)
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Common equity
$ 565,194
$ 552,470
$ 541,066
$ 533,271
$ 522,783
Goodwill(1)
(61,238)
(61,300)
(61,362)
(61,397)
(61,460)
Core deposit intangible(2)
(25,573)
(27,280)
(28,991)
(30,572)
(32,313)
DTAs that arise from net operating loss and tax credit carryforwards
(39)
-
-
(426)
(2,032)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
5,603
6,333
7,545
5,526
8,260
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
483,947
470,223
458,258
446,402
435,238
TRUPS
30,005
29,926
29,847
29,768
29,316
Tier 1 Capital
513,952
500,149
488,105
476,170
464,554
Allowable reserve for credit losses and other Tier 2 adjustments
60,605
59,726
59,253
59,806
59,622
Subordinated debt
44,236
44,053
43,870
43,688
43,504
Total Capital
$ 618,793
$ 603,928
$ 591,228
$ 579,664
$ 567,680
Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA")
$ 4,890,679
$ 4,823,833
$ 4,852,564
$ 4,816,165
$ 4,803,230
Average Assets ("AA")
5,943,124
6,050,310
6,083,760
5,729,576
5,756,260
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to RWA
9.90 %
9.75 %
9.44 %
9.27 %
9.06 %
Tier 1 Capital to RWA
10.51
10.37
10.06
9.89
9.67
Total Capital to RWA
12.65
12.52
12.18
12.04
11.82
Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)
8.65
8.27
8.02
8.31
8.07
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued
Regulatory Capital and Ratios for the Bank
($ in thousands)
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Common equity
$ 627,838
$ 617,071
$ 604,261
$ 595,954
$ 587,283
Goodwill(1)
(61,238)
(61,300)
(61,362)
(61,397)
(61,460)
Core deposit intangible(2)
(25,573)
(27,280)
(28,991)
(30,572)
(32,313)
DTAs that arise from net operating loss and tax credit carryforwards
-
-
-
-
(767)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
5,603
6,333
7,545
5,526
8,260
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
546,630
534,824
521,453
509,511
501,003
Tier 1 Capital
546,630
534,824
521,453
509,511
501,003
Allowable reserve for credit losses and other Tier 2 adjustments
60,605
59,726
59,253
59,806
59,622
Total Capital
$ 607,235
$ 594,550
$ 580,706
$ 569,317
$ 560,625
Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA")
$ 4,888,558
$ 4,821,975
$ 4,851,903
$ 4,808,058
$ 4,796,512
Average Assets ("AA")
5,940,411
6,050,130
6,077,540
5,721,995
5,750,604
(1) Goodwill is net of deferred tax liability.
(2) Core deposit intangible is net of deferred tax liability.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Summary of Loan Portfolio (Unaudited)
Portfolio loans are summarized by loan type as follows:
($ in thousands)
June 30, 2025
% of Total
March 31, 2025
% of Total
December 31, 2024
% of Total
September 30, 2024
% of Total
June 30, 2024
% of Total
Commercial real estate
$ 2,603,974
54.0 %
$ 2,544,107
53.3 %
$ 2,557,806
53.6 %
$ 2,535,004
53.6 %
$ 2,546,114
54.1 %
Residential real estate
1,349,010
27.9
1,325,858
27.8
1,329,406
27.9
1,312,375
27.7
1,280,973
27.2
Construction
350,053
7.3
366,218
7.7
335,999
7.0
337,113
7.1
327,875
7.0
Commercial
224,092
4.6
234,499
4.9
237,932
5.0
225,083
4.8
218,987
4.7
Consumer
294,239
6.1
300,007
6.3
303,746
6.4
317,149
6.7
324,480
6.9
Credit cards
6,260
0.1
6,800
0.1
7,099
0.2
7,185
0.2
7,308
0.2
Total loans
4,827,628
100.0 %
4,777,489
100.0 %
4,771,988
100.0 %
4,733,909
100.0 %
4,705,737
100.0 %
Less: allowance for credit losses
(58,483)
(58,042)
(57,910)
(58,669)
(58,478)
Total loans, net
$ 4,769,145
$ 4,719,447
$ 4,714,078
$ 4,675,240
$ 4,647,259
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Classified Assets and Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited)
Classified assets and nonperforming assets are summarized as follows:
($ in thousands)
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
Classified loans
Substandard
$ 19,930
$ 19,434
$ 24,679
$ 22,798
$ 17,409
Total classified loans
19,930
19,434
24,679
22,798
17,409
Special mention loans
65,564
33,456
33,519
14,385
25,549
Total classified and special mention loans
$ 85,494
$ 52,890
$ 58,198
$ 37,183
$ 42,958
Classified loans
$ 19,930
$ 19,434
$ 24,679
$ 22,798
$ 17,409
Other real estate owned
179
179
179
179
179
Repossessed assets
2,457
2,429
3,315
306
1,560
Total classified assets
$ 22,566
$ 22,042
$ 28,173
$ 23,283
$ 19,148
Classified assets to total assets
0.37 %
0.36 %
0.45 %
0.39 %
0.33 %
Nonaccrual loans
$ 16,782
$ 15,402
$ 21,008
$ 14,844
$ 14,837
90+ days delinquent accruing
215
894
294
454
414
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
179
179
179
179
179
Repossessed property
2,457
2,429
3,315
306
1,560
Total nonperforming assets
$ 19,633
$ 18,904
$ 24,796
$ 15,783
$ 16,990
Accruing borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans
6,709
1,356
1,662
-
-
Total nonperforming assets and BEFDs modifications
$ 26,342
$ 20,260
$ 26,458
$ 15,783
$ 16,990
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.33 %
0.31 %
0.40 %
0.27 %
0.29 %
Total assets
$ 6,037,874
$ 6,176,563
$ 6,230,763
$ 5,917,704
$ 5,864,017
