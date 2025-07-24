Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2025 Second Quarter Results

EASTON, Md., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI) (the "Company" or "Shore Bancshares"), the holding company for Shore United Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") reported net income for the second quarter of 2025 of $15.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $13.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2025, and net income of $11.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net Income Growth - Net income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $1.7 million to $15.5 million from $13.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. Net income increased primarily due to higher net interest income and noninterest income driven by higher mortgage banking activity, partially offset by higher noninterest expense. Net income for the first half of 2025 was $29.3 million, compared to $19.4 million for the first half of 2024.

- Net income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $1.7 million to $15.5 million from $13.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. Net income increased primarily due to higher net interest income and noninterest income driven by higher mortgage banking activity, partially offset by higher noninterest expense. Net income for the first half of 2025 was $29.3 million, compared to $19.4 million for the first half of 2024. Improved Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The Company reported ROAA of 1.03% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.91% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.77% for the second quarter of 2024. Non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") ROAA (1) was 1.15% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.02% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.91% for the second quarter of 2024.

- The Company reported ROAA of 1.03% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.91% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.77% for the second quarter of 2024. Non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") ROAA was 1.15% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.02% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.91% for the second quarter of 2024. Net Interest Margin ("NIM") Expansion - Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $1.2 million to $47.3 million from $46.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. NIM increased 11 basis points ("bps") to 3.35% during the second quarter of 2025 from 3.24% in the first quarter of 2025. NIM excluding accretion (1) increased for the comparable periods from 3.02% to 3.10%. Excluding accretion interest, loan yields increased 2 bps and funding costs decreased 4 bps for the comparable periods. Net interest income increased due to modest loan growth, slightly higher accelerated accretion income, and loan and securities repricing, coupled with lower cost of deposits during the period.

- Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $1.2 million to $47.3 million from $46.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. NIM increased 11 basis points ("bps") to 3.35% during the second quarter of 2025 from 3.24% in the first quarter of 2025. NIM excluding accretion increased for the comparable periods from 3.02% to 3.10%. Excluding accretion interest, loan yields increased 2 bps and funding costs decreased 4 bps for the comparable periods. Net interest income increased due to modest loan growth, slightly higher accelerated accretion income, and loan and securities repricing, coupled with lower cost of deposits during the period. Book Value per Share Growth - Book value per share increased to $16.94 at June 30, 2025 from $16.55 at March 31, 2025 and $15.74 at June 30, 2024.

Book value per share increased to $16.94 at June 30, 2025 from $16.55 at March 31, 2025 and $15.74 at June 30, 2024. Stable Asset Quality - Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.33% for the second quarter of 2025, an increase from 0.31% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.29% for the second quarter of 2024. Classified assets to total assets were 0.37% in the second quarter of 2025, an increase when compared to 0.36% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.33% for the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $58.5 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $57.9 million at December 31, 2024 and $58.5 million at June 30, 2024. The ACL as a percentage of loans remained flat at 1.21% at June 30, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024, and decreased compared to 1.24% at June 30, 2024.

- Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.33% for the second quarter of 2025, an increase from 0.31% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.29% for the second quarter of 2024. Classified assets to total assets were 0.37% in the second quarter of 2025, an increase when compared to 0.36% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.33% for the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $58.5 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $57.9 million at December 31, 2024 and $58.5 million at June 30, 2024. The ACL as a percentage of loans remained flat at 1.21% at June 30, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024, and decreased compared to 1.24% at June 30, 2024. Improved Operating Leverage - The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2025 was 60.83% compared to 63.64% in the first quarter of 2025 and 66.23% for the second quarter of 2024. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio(1), which excludes amortization, was 56.73% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 59.25% for the first quarter of 2025 and 61.05% for the second quarter of 2024. Management anticipates ongoing expense management and technology investments will result in continued improvements in operating leverage over time.

"We continued to see steady improvement in our performance in the second quarter," stated James ("Jimmy") M. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shore Bancshares. "Net income and margins continue to expand as our efficiency improves and capital builds. Loan growth remains constrained but asset yield increases are expected to support margins for the remainder of 2025. Continued investments in our infrastructure and personnel position us well for growth."











(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $6.04 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $192.9 million, or 3.1%, when compared to $6.23 billion at December 31, 2024. The aggregate decrease was primarily due to the decrease of interest-bearing deposits at other banks of $285.4 million, partially offset by an increase in our loan portfolio of $55.6 million and an increase in our investment securities portfolio of $16.8 million. The decrease in interest-bearing deposits was primarily driven by seasonal municipal run-offs of deposits. Total assets increased $173.9 million, or 3.0%, from $5.86 billion when compared to June 30, 2024.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio at June 30, 2025 was 7.88% compared to 7.17% at December 31, 2024. The Company's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at June 30, 2025 were 10.51% and 12.65%, respectively. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans were $2.14 billion and $2.08 billion, and as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL were 354.15% and 359.52% at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

CRE loans (excluding land and construction) at June 30, 2025 were $2.60 billion compared to $2.56 billion at December 31, 2024. The following table provides the stratification of the classes of CRE loans at June 30, 2025.





June 30, 2025



Owner Occupied

Non-Owner Occupied ($ in thousands)

Average LTV (1)

Average

Loan Size

Loan

Balance (2)

Average LTV (1)

Average

Loan Size

Loan

Balance (2) Office, medical

42.72 %

$ 578

$ 31,769

50.59 %

$ 1,852

$ 103,718 Office, govt. or govt. contractor

50.00

617

4,939

56.93

2,907

49,424 Office, other

49.10

482

91,486

47.71

1,223

202,962 Office, total

47.80

507

128,194

49.06

1,490

356,104 Retail

49.43

609

65,214

49.40

2,454

466,209 Multi-family (5+ units)

-

-

-

55.73

2,302

276,222 Hotel/motel

-

-

-

43.76

3,976

194,811 Industrial/warehouse

48.30

662

95,292

48.27

1,532

212,915 Commercial-improved

41.76

1,164

199,122

48.95

1,254

160,552 Marine/boat slips

29.53

1,408

39,419

39.41

2,208

15,459 Restaurant

48.99

1,008

60,476

46.47

1,000

47,000 Church

33.76

815

57,081

13.41

2,395

2,395 Other

39.62

1,085

84,652

60.67

515

411,315 Total CRE loans, gross(3)

43.87

801

$ 729,450

53.00

1,247

$ 2,142,982





(1) Loan-to-value ("LTV") is determined based on latest available appraisal against current bank owned principal. Loans without an updated appraisal utilized the original transaction value. (2) Loan balance includes deferred fees and costs. (3) CRE loans include land and construction.

The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio, which includes owner occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans, was $484.3 million, or 10.0% of total loans at June 30, 2025. The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio included medical tenants of $135.5 million, or 28.0% of the total office CRE loan portfolio, at June 30, 2025. The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio also included government or government contractor tenants of $54.4 million, or 11.2% of the total office CRE loan portfolio for the same period. At June 30, 2025, the average loan debt-service coverage ratio was 1.8x and the average LTV was 48.41%.

There were 492 loans in the office CRE portfolio, which had an average loan size of $1.0 million and a median loan size of $369 thousand. LTV estimates for the office CRE portfolio at June 30, 2025 are summarized below and LTV collateral values are based on the most recent appraisal, which may vary from the appraised value at loan origination.

LTV Range ($ in thousands)

Loan Count

Loan Balance

% of Office CRE Less than or equal to 50%

245

$ 168,874

34.9 % 50%-60%

74

111,092

22.9 60%-70%

94

130,718

27.0 70%-80%

65

62,601

12.9 Greater than 80%

14

11,013

2.3 Total

492

$ 484,298

100.0 %

The Bank had 17 office CRE loans with balances greater than $5.0 million, totaling $150.9 million at June 30, 2025, compared to 18 office CRE loans totaling $164.5 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in this portfolio segment was the result of normal amortization and the change in purpose of collateral of an $11.0 million loan from office to school. Of the office CRE portfolio balance, 80.5% was secured by properties in rural or suburban areas with limited exposure to metropolitan cities and 97.0% was secured by properties with five stories or less. Of the office CRE loans, $2.5 million were classified as special mention or substandard at June 30, 2025. The Bank did not have any charge-offs related to the office CRE portfolio during 2025.

At June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, nonperforming assets were $19.6 million, or 0.33% of total assets, and $18.9 million, or 0.31% of total assets, respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets increased $729 thousand, primarily due to commercial real estate and consumer loans. When comparing June 30, 2025 to June 30, 2024, nonperforming assets increased $2.6 million, primarily due to an increase in nonaccrual loans of $1.9 million and an increase in repossessed marine loans of $897 thousand.

Total deposits decreased $214.4 million, or 3.9%, to $5.31 billion at June 30, 2025 when compared to December 31, 2024. The decrease in total deposits was primarily due to a decrease in interest-bearing checking deposits of $214.8 million and a decrease in money market and savings of $114.4 million, partially offset by an increase in time deposits of $91.7 million. The decrease in interest-bearing deposits was primarily driven by seasonal municipal run-offs of deposits. The rate on interest-bearing deposits remained flat at 2.94% at June 30, 2025 compared to March 31, 2025.

Total funding, which includes customer deposits, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and brokered deposits was $5.36 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $5.51 billion at March 31, 2025. The Bank had a $50.0 million FHLB advance at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025. The advance consisted of an 18-month Bermuda Convertible note of $50.0 million. The Bank had $10.8 million of brokered deposits at June 30, 2025 and zero at March 31, 2025. Total reciprocal?deposits?were $1.31 billion?at June 30, 2025 and $1.46 billion at March 31, 2025.?

The Bank's uninsured deposits were $886.8 million, or 16.7% of total deposits, at June 30, 2025. The Bank's uninsured deposits, excluding deposits secured with pledged collateral, were $768.7 million, or 14.5% of total deposits, at June 30, 2025. At June 30, 2025, the Bank had approximately $1.16 billion of available liquidity, including $185.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, $974.1 million in secured borrowing capacity at the FHLB and other correspondent banks and $95.0 million in unsecured lines of credit.

Total stockholders' equity increased $24.1 million, or 4.5%, when compared to December 31, 2024, primarily due to current year earnings and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses, partially offset by cash dividends paid. As of June 30, 2025, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 9.36% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets(1) was 7.88% compared to 8.68% and 7.17%, respectively, at December 31, 2024.









(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $47.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $46.0 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $42.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income when compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to an increase in interest income on loans of $2.0 million, an increase in interest income on investment securities of $330 thousand and a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $701 thousand, partially offset by a decrease in interest income on deposits at other banks of $1.8 million. The increase in net interest income was $5.1 million when compared to the second quarter of 2024, and was primarily due to an increase in interest and fees on loans of $2.4 million, an increase in interest on deposits at other banks of $1.0 million and a decrease in interest expense on short-term borrowings of 1.6 million.

The Company's NIM increased to 3.35% for the second quarter of 2025 from 3.24% for the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to higher core interest income. NIM excluding accretion increased for the comparable periods from 3.02% to 3.10%. Excluding accretion interest, loan yields increased 2 bps and funding costs decreased 4 bps, for the comparable periods. Interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 decreased $666 thousand when compared to the first quarter of 2025. All products repriced at favorable rates, and were partially offset by the seasonal run off of municipal deposits. The Company's NIM increased to 3.35% for the second quarter of 2025 from 3.11% for the second quarter of 2024. The Company's average interest-earning asset yield increased to 5.44% for the second quarter of 2025 from 5.39% for the second quarter of 2024, while the average cost of funds decreased 19 bps to 2.17% from 2.36% for the same periods.

The provision for credit losses was $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The comparable amounts were $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025 was due to higher reserves related to growth in the loan portfolio, partially offset by higher charge-offs. Coverage ratios remained flat at 1.21% at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025, and decreased from 1.24% at June 30, 2024. Net charge-offs increased to $649 thousand for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $554 thousand for the first quarter of 2025, and decreased compared to $886 thousand for the second quarter of 2024.

Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $9.3 million, an increase of $2.3 million from $7.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $878 thousand from $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. When comparing the second quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2025, the increase in noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in mortgage banking revenue of $780 thousand, an increase in gain on loans held for sale of $359 thousand and an one-time credit card incentive. Comparing the second quarter of 2025 to the second quarter of 2024, the increase in noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in mortgage banking and related activity driven by increased mortgage servicing activity and lower prepayment rates.

Total noninterest expense of $34.4 million for the second quarter of 2025 increased $663 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2025 expense of $33.7 million, and increased $911 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2024 expense of $33.5 million. The increase from the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefit expenses of $1.3 million, partially offset by lower professional service fees of $388 thousand. The increase from the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense of $842 thousand and higher software and data processing costs of $600 thousand, partially offset by lower amortization of other intangible assets of $297 thousand.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2024 was 60.83%, 63.64% and 66.23%, respectively. Non-GAAP efficiency ratios(1) for the same periods were 56.73%, 59.25% and 61.05%, respectively. The net operating expense ratio, which is noninterest expense less noninterest income divided by average assets, for the second quarter of 2025 was 1.67%, compared to 1.77% and 1.73% for the first quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2024, respectively. The non-GAAP net operating expense ratio(1), which excludes core deposit intangible amortization and non-recurring activity, was 1.52% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.62% and 1.55% for the first quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2024, respectively.











(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures tables.

Review of Six Month Financial Results

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $93.3 million, an increase of $10.0 million, or 12.0%, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $8.4 million, or 5.9%, which included an increase in interest and fees on loans of $4.3 million, or 3.2%, and an increase in interest on deposits with other banks of $3.5 million, or 224.9%. The increase in interest and fees on loans was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of loans of $128.6 million, or 2.7% and a decrease in total interest expense, primarily due to a decrease in interest paid on short-term borrowings of $1.6 million and a decrease in interest on deposits of $641 thousand. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in interest expenses on long-term borrowings of $715 thousand due to the 18-month Bermuda Convertible note.

The Company's NIM increased from 3.09% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 3.30% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Margins were higher due to a $288.2 million increase in interest-earning asset balances and a 5 basis point increase in interest-earning asset yields. These positive movements were coupled with lower cost interest-bearing deposits. The increase in the average balances of interest-bearing deposits of $20.0 million was offset by a 4 basis point decrease in the associated rates paid, as well as a $23.9 million decrease in the average balance of FHLB advances and a 56 basis point decrease in the associated rates paid. Net accretion income impacted net interest margin by 24 basis points and 27 basis points for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, which resulted in NIMs excluding accretion of 3.06% and 2.82% for the same periods.

The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was $2.6 million and $2.5 million, respectively. The increase in the provision for credit losses during 2025 was due to higher reserves related to growth in the loan portfolio, partially offset by an improved economic outlook. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $1.2 million compared to $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Total noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased $1.3 million, or 8.8%, when compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $453 thousand gain on sales of loans held for sale, $383 thousand of mortgage banking revenue and $249 thousand of other noninterest income.

Total noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 decreased $2.0 million, or 2.9%, when compared to the same period in 2024. Noninterest expense line items decreased primarily due to the absence of the $4.3 million credit card fraud event during the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefit expenses of $1.3 million and an increase of $1.3 million of software and data processing expense in the six months ended June 30, 2025.

The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 62.19% compared to 71.42% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Non-GAAP efficiency ratios for the same periods were 57.95% and 61.69%, respectively. The net operating expense ratio, which is noninterest expense less noninterest income divided by average assets, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 1.72% compared to 1.91% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The non-GAAP net operating expense ratio(1), which excludes core deposit intangible amortization and non-recurring activity, was 1.57% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 1.58% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.













(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States ("U.S.") economy and general economic conditions, (including the interest rate environment, government economic and monetary policies, the strength of global financial markets and inflation/deflation and supply chain issues), whether national or regional, and conditions in the lending markets in which we participate that may have an adverse effect on the demand for our loans and other products, our credit quality and related levels of nonperforming assets and loan losses, and the value and salability of the real estate that we own or that is the collateral for our loans; the ability to effectively manage the information technology systems, including third-party vendors, cyber or data privacy incidents or other failures, disruptions or security breaches, and risk related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; the ability to develop and use technologies to provide products and services that will satisfy customer demands; results of examinations of us by our regulators, including the possibility that our regulators may, among other things, require us to increase our reserve for loan losses or to write-down assets; changing bank regulatory conditions, policies or programs, whether arising as new legislation or regulatory initiatives, which could lead to restrictions on activities of banks generally, or our subsidiary bank in particular, more restrictive regulatory capital requirements, increased costs, including deposit insurance premiums, regulation or prohibition of certain income producing activities or changes in the secondary market for loans and other products; changes in market rates and prices may adversely impact the value of securities, loans, deposits and other financial instruments and the interest rate sensitivity of our balance sheet; our liquidity requirements could be adversely affected by changes in our assets and liabilities; our ability to prudently manage our growth and execute our strategy; impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets; competitive factors among financial services organizations, including product and pricing pressures and our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified banking professionals; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations; the growth and profitability of noninterest or fee income being less than expected; the effect of legislative or regulatory developments, including changes in laws concerning taxes, banking, securities, insurance and other aspects of the financial services industry; the effect of any change in federal government enforcement of federal laws affecting the cannabis industry; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and other regulatory agencies; changes in U.S. trade policies, including the implementation of tariffs and other protectionist trade policies; the impact of governmental efforts to restructure or adjust the U.S. financial regulatory system; the impact of recent or future changes in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC") insurance assessment rate or the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessment amount, including any special assessments; the effect of fiscal and governmental policies of the U.S. federal government; climate change and other catastrophic events or disasters; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts of terrorism, and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; and other factors that may affect our future results. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (https://www.sec.gov).

The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited)























Q2 2025 vs.

Q2 2025 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2024

2025

2024

2025 vs. 2024 PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD







































Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 47,333

$ 46,110

$ 44,093

$ 43,345

$ 42,222

2.7 %

12.1 %

$ 93,442

$ 83,436

11.99 % Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

81

81

82

82

82

-

(1.2)

161

161

- Net interest income

47,252

46,029

44,011

43,263

42,140

2.7

12.1

93,281

83,275

12.02 Provision for credit losses

1,528

1,028

780

1,470

2,081

48.6

(26.6)

2,556

2,488

2.73 Noninterest income

9,318

7,003

8,853

7,287

8,440

33.1

10.4

16,320

15,007

8.75 Noninterest expense

34,410

33,747

33,943

34,114

33,499

2.0

2.7

68,157

70,197

(2.91) Income before income taxes

20,632

18,257

18,141

14,966

15,000

13.0

37.6

38,888

25,597

51.92 Income tax expense

5,125

4,493

4,859

3,777

3,766

14.1

36.1

9,617

6,179

55.64 Net income

$ 15,507

$ 13,764

$ 13,282

$ 11,189

$ 11,234

12.7

38.0

$ 29,271

$ 19,418

50.74









































Return on average assets

1.03 %

0.91 %

0.86 %

0.77 %

0.77 %

12 bp

26 bp

0.97 %

0.67 %

30 bp Return on average assets excluding net amortization

of other intangible assets, credit card fraud losses

and assets held for sale - non-GAAP(1)

1.15

1.02

0.94

0.90

0.91

13

24

1.09

0.92

17 Return on average common equity

11.13

10.20

9.82

8.41

8.70

93

243

10.67

7.54

313 Return on average tangible common equity - non-

GAAP(1)

14.99

14.05

13.37

12.37

12.85

94

214

14.53

13.08

145 Interest rate spread

2.39

2.30

2.02

2.06

2.11

9

28

2.35

2.23

12 Net interest margin

3.35

3.24

3.03

3.17

3.11

11

24

3.30

3.09

21 Efficiency ratio - GAAP

60.83

63.64

64.21

67.49

66.23

(281)

(540)

62.19

71.42

(923) Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP(1)

56.73

59.25

60.28

62.10

61.05

(252)

(432)

57.95

61.69

(374) Noninterest income to average assets

0.62

0.46

0.57

0.50

0.58

16

4

0.54

0.52

2 Noninterest expense to average assets

2.29

2.23

2.19

2.34

2.31

6

(2)

2.26

2.43

(17) Net operating expense to average assets - GAAP

1.67

1.77

1.62

1.84

1.73

(10)

(6)

1.72

1.91

(19) Net operating expense to average assets - non-

GAAP(1)

1.52

1.62

1.50

1.65

1.55

(10)

(3)

1.57

1.58

(1)









































PER SHARE DATA







































Basic net income per common share

$ 0.46

$ 0.41

$ 0.40

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

12.2 %

35.3 %

$ 0.88

$ 0.58

51.72 % Diluted net income per common share

0.46

0.41

0.40

0.34

0.34

12.2

35.3

0.88

0.58

51.72 Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

-

-

0.24

0.24

- Book value per common share at period end

16.94

16.55

16.23

16.00

15.74

2.4

7.6

16.94

15.74

7.62 Tangible book value per common share at period

end - non-GAAP(1)

14.03

13.58

13.19

12.88

12.54

3.3

11.9

14.03

12.54

11.88 Common share market value at period end

15.72

13.54

15.85

13.99

11.45

16.1

37.3

15.72

11.45

37.29 Common share intraday price:







































High

$ 15.88

$ 17.24

$ 17.61

$ 14.99

$ 11.90

(7.9) %

33.5 %

17.24

14.38

19.89 Low

11.47

13.15

13.21

11.03

10.06

(12.8)

14.0

11.47

10.06

14.02







(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued























Q2 2025 vs.

Q2 2025 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2024

2025

2024

2025 vs. 2024 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA







































Loans

$ 4,833,558

$ 4,784,991

$ 4,796,245

$ 4,734,001

$ 4,706,510

1.0 %

2.7 %

$ 4,809,409

$ 4,680,846

2.75 % Investment securities

683,680

664,655

655,610

656,375

706,079

2.9

(3.2)

674,220

680,701

(0.95) Earning assets

5,660,409

5,768,080

5,798,454

5,435,311

5,459,961

(1.9)

3.7

5,712,117

5,423,871

5.31 Assets

6,021,385

6,129,241

6,163,497

5,810,492

5,839,328

(1.8)

3.1

6,075,339

5,807,076

4.62 Deposits

5,297,567

5,417,514

5,461,583

5,086,348

5,064,974

(2.2)

4.6

5,357,545

5,103,815

4.97 FHLB advances

50,000

50,000

50,000

83,500

143,769

-

(65.2)

50,000

73,885

(32.33) Subordinated debt & TRUPS

74,102

73,840

73,578

72,946

72,680

0.4

2.0

73,971

72,549

1.96 Stockholders' equity

558,952

547,443

538,184

529,155

519,478

2.1

7.6

553,229

517,727

6.86









































CREDIT QUALITY DATA







































Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 649

$ 554

$ 1,333

$ 1,288

$ 886

17.2 %

(26.8) %

1,203

1,451

(17.09) %









































Nonaccrual loans

$ 16,782

$ 15,402

$ 21,008

$ 14,844

$ 14,837

9.0 %

13.1 %











Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

215

894

294

454

414

(76.0)

(48.1)











Other real estate owned and repossessed property

2,636

2,608

3,494

485

1,739

1.1

51.6











Total nonperforming assets

$ 19,633

$ 18,904

$ 24,796

$ 15,783

$ 16,990

3.9

15.6













Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued























Q2 2025 vs.

Q2 2025 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2024

2025

2024

2025 vs. 2024 CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS







































Period-end equity to assets - GAAP

9.36 %

8.94 %

8.68 %

9.01 %

8.92 %

42 bp

44 bp











Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - non-

GAAP(1)

7.88

7.46

7.17

7.39

7.23

42

65





















































Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.11 %

0.11 %

0.08 %

- bp

(3) bp

0.05 %

0.06 %

(1) bp









































Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:







































Period-end loans

1.21 %

1.21 %

1.21 %

1.24 %

1.24 %

- bp

(3) bp











Nonaccrual loans

348.49

376.85

275.66

395.24

394.14

(2,836)

(4,565)











Nonperforming assets

297.88

307.04

233.55

371.72

344.19

(916)

(4,631)





















































As a percent of total loans:







































Nonaccrual loans

0.35 %

0.32 %

0.44 %

0.31 %

0.32 %

3 bp

3 bp





















































As a percent of total loans, other real estate owned and

repossessed property:







































Nonperforming assets

0.41 %

0.40 %

0.52 %

0.33 %

0.36 %

1 bp

5 bp





















































As a percent of total assets:







































Nonaccrual loans

0.28 %

0.25 %

0.34 %

0.25 %

0.25 %

3 bp

3 bp











Nonperforming assets

0.33

0.31

0.40

0.27

0.29

2

4



















(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued























Q2 2025 vs.

Q2 2025 vs. ($ in thousands)

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2024 The Company Amounts



























Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

$ 483,947

$ 470,223

$ 458,258

$ 446,402

$ 435,238

2.92 %

11.19 % Tier 1 Capital

513,952

500,149

488,105

476,170

464,554

2.76

10.63 Total Capital

618,793

603,928

591,228

579,664

567,680

2.46

9.00 Risk-Weighted Assets

4,890,679

4,823,833

4,852,564

4,816,165

4,803,230

1.39

1.82





























The Company Ratios



























Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to RWA

9.90 %

9.75 %

9.44 %

9.27 %

9.06 %

15 bp

83 bp Tier 1 Capital to RWA

10.51

10.37

10.06

9.89

9.67

14

84 Total Capital to RWA

12.65

12.52

12.18

12.04

11.82

13

83 Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)

8.65

8.27

8.02

8.31

8.07

38

58





























The Bank Amounts



























Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

$ 546,630

$ 534,824

$ 521,453

$ 509,511

$ 501,003

2.21 %

9.11 % Tier 1 Capital

546,630

534,824

521,453

509,511

501,003

2.21

9.11 Total Capital

607,235

594,550

580,706

569,317

560,625

2.13

8.31 Risk-Weighted Assets

4,888,558

4,821,975

4,851,903

4,808,058

4,796,512

1.38

1.92





























The Bank Ratios



























Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to RWA

11.18 %

11.09 %

10.75 %

10.60 %

10.45 %

9 bp

74 bp Tier 1 Capital to RWA

11.18

11.09

10.75

10.60

10.45

9

74 Total Capital to RWA

12.42

12.33

11.97

11.84

11.69

9

73 Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)

9.20

8.84

8.58

8.90

8.71

36

49

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)























June 30, 2025

June 30, 2025























compared to

compared to ($ in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2024

June 30, 2024 ASSETS



























Cash and due from banks

$ 54,512

$ 46,886

$ 44,008

$ 52,363

$ 50,090

23.9 %

8.8 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

130,472

342,120

415,843

131,258

88,793

(68.6)

46.9 Cash and cash equivalents

184,984

389,006

459,851

183,621

138,883

(59.8)

33.2 Investment securities:



























Available for sale, at fair value

187,679

179,148

149,212

133,339

131,594

25.8

42.6 Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

459,246

469,572

481,077

484,583

499,431

(4.5)

(8.0) Equity securities, at fair value

6,010

5,945

5,814

5,950

5,699

3.4

5.5 Restricted securities, at cost

20,412

20,411

20,253

20,253

21,725

0.8

(6.0) Loans held for sale, at fair value

34,319

15,717

19,606

26,877

27,829

75.0

23.3 Loans held for investment

4,827,628

4,777,489

4,771,988

4,733,909

4,705,737

1.2

2.6 Less: allowance for credit losses

(58,483)

(58,042)

(57,910)

(58,669)

(58,478)

1.0

- Loans, net

4,769,145

4,719,447

4,714,078

4,675,240

4,647,259

1.2

2.6





























Premises and equipment, net

81,426

81,692

81,806

81,663

82,176

(0.5)

(0.9) Goodwill

63,266

63,266

63,266

63,266

63,266

-

- Other intangible assets, net

33,761

36,033

38,311

40,609

42,945

(11.9)

(21.4) Mortgage servicing rights

5,396

5,535

5,874

5,309

5,995

(8.1)

(10.0) Right-of-use assets

11,052

11,709

11,385

11,384

11,762

(2.9)

(6.0) Cash surrender value on life insurance

105,860

105,040

104,421

103,729

102,969

1.4

2.8 Accrued interest receivable

19,821

20,555

19,570

19,992

19,641

1.3

0.9 Deferred income taxes

30,972

31,428

31,857

32,191

36,078

(2.8)

(14.2) Other assets

24,525

22,059

24,382

29,698

26,765

0.6

(8.4) TOTAL ASSETS

$ 6,037,874

$ 6,176,563

$ 6,230,763

$ 5,917,704

$ 5,864,017

(3.1)

3.0

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued























June 30, 2025























compared to ($ in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2024 LIABILITIES























Deposits:























Noninterest-bearing

$ 1,575,120

$ 1,565,017

$ 1,562,815

$ 1,571,393

$ 1,587,252

0.8 % Interest-bearing checking

763,309

852,480

978,076

751,533

658,512

(22.0) Money market and savings

1,691,438

1,800,529

1,805,884

1,634,140

1,689,343

(6.3) Time deposits

1,273,285

1,242,319

1,181,561

1,268,657

1,213,778

7.8 Brokered deposits

10,806

-

-

-

-

- Total deposits

5,313,958

5,460,345

5,528,336

5,225,723

5,148,885

(3.9) FHLB advances

50,000

50,000

50,000

50,000

81,000

- Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures

("TRUPS"), net

30,005

29,926

29,847

29,768

29,316

0.5 Subordinated debt, net

44,236

44,053

43,870

43,688

43,504

0.8 Total borrowings

124,241

123,979

123,717

123,456

153,820

0.4 Lease liabilities

11,541

12,183

11,844

11,816

12,189

(2.6) Other liabilities

22,940

27,586

25,800

23,438

26,340

(11.1) TOTAL LIABILITIES

5,472,680

5,624,093

5,689,697

5,384,433

5,341,234

(3.8) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























Common stock, $0.01 par value per share

334

333

333

333

333

0.3 Additional paid in capital

359,063

358,572

358,112

357,580

356,994

0.3 Retained earnings

211,400

199,898

190,166

180,884

173,716

11.2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,603)

(6,333)

(7,545)

(5,526)

(8,260)

(25.7) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

565,194

552,470

541,066

533,271

522,783

4.5 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 6,037,874

$ 6,176,563

$ 6,230,763

$ 5,917,704

$ 5,864,017

(3.1)

























Shares of common stock issued and outstanding

33,374,265

33,374,265

33,332,177

33,326,772

33,214,522

0.1 Book value per common share

$ 16.94

$ 16.55

$ 16.23

$ 16.00

$ 15.74

4.4

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)























Q2 2025 vs.

Q2 2025 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2024

2025

2024

% Change INTEREST INCOME







































Interest and fees on loans

$ 69,695

$ 67,647

$ 67,428

$ 69,157

$ 67,292

3.0 %

3.6 %

$ 137,343

$ 133,045

3.2 % Interest and dividends on taxable investment securities

5,331

5,001

4,833

4,962

5,230

6.6

1.9

10,332

9,650

7.1 Interest and dividends on tax-exempt investment securities

6

6

6

6

6

-

-

12

12

- Interest on deposits with other banks

1,588

3,409

4,137

564

578

(53.4)

174.7

4,997

1,538

224.9 Total interest income

76,620

76,063

76,404

74,689

73,106

0.7

4.8

152,684

144,245

5.9









































INTEREST EXPENSE







































Interest on deposits

27,369

28,070

30,363

28,856

27,585

(2.5)

(0.8)

55,440

56,081

(1.1) Interest on short-term borrowings

-

-

-

491

1,584

-

(100.0)

-

1,641

(100.0) Interest on long-term borrowings

1,999

1,964

2,030

2,079

1,797

1.8

11.2

3,963

3,248

22.0 Total interest expense

29,368

30,034

32,393

31,426

30,966

(2.2)

(5.2)

59,403

60,970

(2.6)









































NET INTEREST INCOME

47,252

46,029

44,011

43,263

42,140

2.7

12.1

93,281

83,275

12.0 Provision for credit losses

1,528

1,028

780

1,470

2,081

48.6

(26.6)

2,556

2,488

2.7 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR

CREDIT LOSSES

45,724

45,001

43,231

41,793

40,059

1.6

14.1

90,725

80,787

12.3









































NONINTEREST INCOME







































Service charges on deposit accounts

1,519

1,514

1,606

1,543

1,493

0.3

1.7

3,033

3,001

1.1 Trust and investment fee income

942

823

857

880

896

14.5

5.1

1,765

1,630

8.3 Gain on sale of loans held for sale

1,325

966

1,221

1,961

1,131

37.2

17.2

2,291

1,838

24.7 Mortgage-banking revenue

1,054

274

805

(784)

852

284.7

23.7

1,328

945

40.5 Interchange credits

1,788

1,577

1,726

1,711

1,717

13.4

4.1

3,365

3,304

1.9 Other noninterest income

2,690

1,849

2,638

1,976

2,351

45.5

14.4

4,538

4,289

5.8 Total noninterest income

$ 9,318

$ 7,003

$ 8,853

$ 7,287

$ 8,440

33.1

10.4

$ 16,320

$ 15,007

8.8

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued























Q2 2025 vs.

Q2 2025 vs.











($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2024

2025

2024

% Change NONINTEREST EXPENSE







































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 17,742

$ 16,440

$ 17,209

$ 16,523

$ 16,900

7.9 %

5.0 %

$ 34,182

$ 32,847

4.1 % Occupancy expense

2,472

2,538

2,474

2,384

2,432

(2.6)

1.6

5,010

4,848

3.3 Furniture and equipment expense

796

853

760

876

900

(6.7)

(11.6)

1,650

1,804

(8.5) Software and data processing

4,819

4,691

4,512

4,419

4,219

2.7

14.2

9,510

8,240

15.4 Directors' fees

219

348

460

443

359

(37.1)

(39.0)

567

654

(13.3) Amortization of other intangible assets

2,272

2,278

2,298

2,336

2,569

(0.3)

(11.6)

4,550

5,145

(11.6) FDIC insurance premium expense

1,023

1,091

1,013

1,160

1,089

(6.2)

(6.1)

2,114

2,240

(5.6) Legal and professional fees

1,225

1,613

1,521

1,362

1,354

(24.1)

(9.5)

2,838

2,954

(3.9) Fraud losses

83

105

98

673

62

(21.0)

33.9

188

4,564

(95.9) Other noninterest expense

3,759

3,790

3,598

3,938

3,615

(0.8)

4.0

7,548

6,901

9.4 Total noninterest expense

34,410

33,747

33,943

34,114

33,499

2.0

2.7

68,157

70,197

(2.9)









































Income before income taxes

20,632

18,257

18,141

14,966

15,000

13.0

37.6

38,888

25,597

51.9 Income tax expense

5,125

4,493

4,859

3,777

3,766

14.1

36.1

9,617

6,179

55.6 NET INCOME

$ 15,507

$ 13,764

$ 13,282

$ 11,189

$ 11,234

12.7

38.0

$ 29,271

$ 19,418

50.7









































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

33,374,265

33,350,869

33,327,243

33,317,739

33,233,870

0.1 %

0.4 %

33,362,632

33,211,558

0.5 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

33,388,013

33,375,318

33,363,612

33,339,005

33,233,870

0.0 %

0.5 %

33,377,165

33,211,558

0.5 %









































Basic net income per common share

$ 0.46

$ 0.41

$ 0.40

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

12.2 %

35.3 %

$ 0.88

$ 0.58

51.7 % Diluted net income per common share

$ 0.46

$ 0.41

$ 0.40

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

12.2 %

35.3 %

$ 0.88

$ 0.58

51.7 %









































Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

- %

- %

$ 0.24

$ 0.24

- %

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2025 ($ in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate Earning assets



































Loans(1), (2), (3)



































Commercial real estate

$ 2,572,931

$ 37,276

5.81 %

$ 2,522,708

$ 36,110

5.76 %

$ 2,541,527

$ 35,889

5.73 % Residential real estate

1,378,940

18,986

5.52

1,306,260

17,938

5.52

1,347,035

18,462

5.56 Construction

352,803

5,697

6.48

319,205

4,902

6.18

352,323

5,526

6.36 Commercial

224,218

3,658

6.54

219,140

3,956

7.26

232,900

3,705

6.45 Consumer

298,544

4,036

5.42

330,819

4,265

5.19

304,520

4,058

5.40 Credit card

6,122

121

7.93

8,378

201

9.65

6,686

86

5.22 Total loans

4,833,558

69,774

5.79

4,706,510

67,372

5.76

4,784,991

67,726

5.74





































Investment securities



































Taxable

683,028

5,331

3.12

705,421

5,230

2.97

664,002

5,001

3.01 Tax-exempt(1)

652

8

4.91

658

8

4.86

653

8

4.90 Interest-bearing deposits

143,171

1,588

4.45

47,372

578

4.91

318,434

3,409

4.34 Total earning assets

5,660,409

76,701

5.44

5,459,961

73,188

5.39

5,768,080

76,144

5.35 Cash and due from banks

46,620









45,141









43,526







Other assets

372,725









391,854









375,929







Allowance for credit losses

(58,369)









(57,628)









(58,294)







Total assets

$ 6,021,385









$ 5,839,328









$ 6,129,241









Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued



Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2025 ($ in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate Interest-bearing liabilities



































Interest-bearing checking

$ 720,967

$ 5,697

3.17 %

$ 711,138

$ 5,550

3.14 %

$ 859,698

$ 7,025

3.31 % Money market and savings deposits

1,747,854

9,580

2.20

1,690,157

10,291

2.45

1,799,707

10,015

2.26 Time deposits

1,258,802

12,000

3.82

1,175,542

11,650

3.99

1,208,250

11,030

3.70 Brokered deposits

9,720

92

3.80

7,753

94

4.88

-

-

- Interest-bearing deposits(4)

3,737,343

27,369

2.94

3,584,590

27,585

3.10

3,867,655

28,070

2.94 Securities sold under retail

repurchase agreements and federal

funds purchased

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- FHLB advances

50,000

605

4.85

143,769

1,930

5.40

50,000

598

4.85 Subordinated debt and guaranteed

preferred beneficial interest in junior

subordinated debentures

("TRUPS")(4)

74,102

1,394

7.55

72,680

1,451

8.03

73,840

1,366

7.50 Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,861,445

29,368

3.05

3,801,039

30,966

3.28

3,991,495

30,034

3.05 Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,560,224









1,480,384









1,549,859







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

40,764









38,427









40,444







Stockholders' equity

558,952









519,478









547,443







Total liabilities and stockholders'

equity

$ 6,021,385









$ 5,839,328









$ 6,129,241













































Net interest spread









2.39 %









2.11 %









2.30 % Net interest margin









3.35









3.11









3.24 Net interest margin excluding accretion









3.10









2.83









3.02 Cost of funds









2.17









2.36









2.20 Cost of deposits









2.07









2.19









2.10 Cost of debt









6.46









6.28









6.43









(1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $4.2 million, $4.5 million and $3.7 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended June 30, 2025, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively. (4) Interest expense on deposits and borrowings includes amortization of deposit discounts and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were $435 thousand, $421 thousand and $334 thousand of amortization of deposit discounts, and $232 thousand, $243 thousand, and $232 thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2025, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued



Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024 ($ in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate Earning assets























Loans(1), (2), (3)























Commercial real estate

$ 2,557,316

$ 73,167

5.77 %

$ 2,520,796

$ 71,743

5.72 % Residential real estate

1,363,076

37,448

5.54

1,291,225

35,179

5.48 Construction

352,564

11,222

6.42

309,661

9,306

6.04 Commercial

228,535

7,363

6.50

220,248

8,070

7.37 Consumer

301,515

8,094

5.41

330,998

8,537

5.19 Credit card

6,403

207

6.52

7,918

368

9.35 Total loans

4,809,409

137,501

5.77

4,680,846

133,203

5.72

























Investment securities























Taxable

673,567

10,332

3.07

680,042

9,650

2.84 Tax-exempt(1)

653

15

4.59

659

15

4.55 Interest-bearing deposits

228,488

4,997

4.41

62,324

1,538

4.96 Total earning assets

5,712,117

152,845

5.40

5,423,871

144,406

5.35 Cash and due from banks

46,912









47,320







Other assets

374,641









393,439







Allowance for credit losses

(58,331)









(57,554)







Total assets

$ 6,075,339









$ 5,807,076









Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued



Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024 ($ in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate Interest-bearing liabilities























Interest-bearing checking

$ 789,949

$ 12,722

3.25 %

$ 910,831

$ 11,911

2.63 % Money market and savings deposits

1,773,637

19,595

2.23

1,679,615

20,451

2.45 Time deposits

1,233,666

23,031

3.76

1,177,557

23,374

3.99 Brokered deposits

4,888

92

3.80

14,107

345

4.92 Interest-bearing deposits(4)

3,802,140

55,440

2.94

3,782,110

56,081

2.98 Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds

purchased

-

-

-

-

-

- FHLB advances

50,000

1,203

4.85

73,885

1,987

5.41 Subordinated debt and Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior

subordinated debentures ("TRUPS")(4)

73,971

2,760

7.52

72,549

2,902

8.04 Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,926,111

59,403

3.05

3,928,544

60,970

3.12 Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,555,405









1,321,705







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

40,594









39,100







Stockholders' equity

553,229









517,727







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,075,339









$ 5,807,076

































Net interest spread









2.35 %









2.23 % Net interest margin









3.30









3.09 Net interest margin excluding accretion









3.06









2.82 Cost of funds









2.19









2.34 Cost of deposits









2.09









2.21 Cost of debt









6.45









6.71









(1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $8.0 million and $8.7 million of accretion interest on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (4) Interest expense on deposits and borrowings includes amortization of deposit discounts and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were $769 thousand and $788 thousand of amortization of deposit discounts, and $463 thousand and $463 thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

























The following reconciles return on average assets, average equity and return on average tangible equity(1): Net income

$ 15,507

$ 13,764

$ 13,282

$ 11,189

$ 11,234

Net income - annualized (A)

$ 62,198

$ 55,821

$ 52,839

$ 44,513

$ 45,183

























Net income

$ 15,507

$ 13,764

$ 13,282

$ 11,189

$ 11,234

Add: Amortization of other intangible assets, net of tax

1,708

1,717

1,683

1,746

1,924

Add: Merger expenses, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

Add: Credit card fraud losses, net of tax

-

-

-

252

-

Less: Sale and fair value of held for sale assets, net of tax

-

-

(329)

-

-

Net income, excluding net amortization of other intangible assets, credit card fraud losses

and held for sale assets

17,215

15,481

14,636

13,187

13,158

Net income, excluding net amortization of other intangible assets, credit card fraud losses

and held for sale assets - annualized (B)

$ 69,049

$ 62,784

$ 58,226

$ 52,461

$ 52,921

























Return on average assets - GAAP

1.03 %

0.91 %

0.86 %

0.77 %

0.77 %

Return on average assets excluding net amortization of other intangible assets, credit card

fraud losses and held for sale assets - non-GAAP

1.15 %

1.02 %

0.94 %

0.90 %

0.91 %

























Average assets

$ 6,021,385

$ 6,129,241

$ 6,163,497

$ 5,810,492

$ 5,839,328

























Average stockholders' equity (C)

$ 558,952

$ 547,443

$ 538,184

$ 529,155

$ 519,478

Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangible

(98,241)

(100,514)

(102,794)

(105,136)

(107,594)

Average tangible common equity (D)

$ 460,711

$ 446,929

$ 435,390

$ 424,019

$ 411,884

























Return on average equity - GAAP (A)/(C)

11.13 %

10.20 %

9.82 %

8.41 %

8.70 %

Return on average tangible equity - non-GAAP (A)/(D)

13.50 %

12.49 %

12.14 %

10.50 %

10.97 %

Return on average tangible equity - non-GAAP (B)/(D)

14.99 %

14.05 %

13.37 %

12.37 %

12.85 %



Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued

























($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

























The following reconciles GAAP efficiency ratio and non-GAAP efficiency ratio(2): Noninterest expense (E)

$ 34,410

$ 33,747

$ 33,943

$ 34,114

$ 33,499

Less: Amortization of other intangible assets

(2,272)

(2,278)

(2,298)

(2,336)

(2,569)

Less: Credit card fraud losses

-

-

-

(337)

-

Adjusted noninterest expense (F)

$ 32,138

$ 31,469

$ 31,645

$ 31,441

$ 30,930

























Net interest income (G)

$ 47,252

$ 46,029

$ 44,011

$ 43,263

$ 42,140

Add: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

81

81

82

82

82

Taxable-equivalent net interest income (H)

$ 47,333

$ 46,110

$ 44,093

$ 43,345

$ 42,222

























Noninterest income (I)

$ 9,318

$ 7,003

$ 8,853

$ 7,287

$ 8,440

Less: Sale and fair value of held for sale assets

-

-

(450)

-

-

Adjusted noninterest income (J)

$ 9,318

$ 7,003

$ 8,403

$ 7,287

$ 8,440

























Efficiency ratio - GAAP (E)/(G)+(I)

60.83 %

63.64 %

64.21 %

67.49 %

66.23 %

Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (F)/(H)+(J)

56.73 %

59.25 %

60.28 %

62.10 %

61.05 %

























Net operating expense to average assets - GAAP

1.67 %

1.77 %

1.62 %

1.84 %

1.73 %

Net operating expense to average assets - non-GAAP

1.52 %

1.62 %

1.50 %

1.65 %

1.55 %



Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024





















The following reconciles book value per common share and tangible book value per common share(1): Stockholders' equity (K)

$ 565,194

$ 552,470

$ 541,066

$ 533,271

$ 522,783 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible

(97,027)

(99,299)

(101,577)

(103,875)

(106,211) Tangible equity (L)

$ 468,167

$ 453,171

$ 439,489

$ 429,396

$ 416,572





















Shares outstanding (M)

33,374

33,374

33,332

33,327

33,215





















Book value per common share - GAAP (K)/(M)

$ 16.94

$ 16.55

$ 16.23

$ 16.00

$ 15.74 Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP (L)/(M)

$ 14.03

$ 13.58

$ 13.19

$ 12.88

$ 12.54





















The following reconciles equity to assets and tangible equity to tangible assets(1): Stockholders' equity (N)

$ 565,194

$ 552,470

$ 541,066

$ 533,271

$ 522,783 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible

(97,027)

(99,299)

(101,577)

(103,875)

(106,211) Tangible equity (O)

$ 468,167

$ 453,171

$ 439,489

$ 429,396

$ 416,572





















Assets (P)

$ 6,037,874

$ 6,176,563

$ 6,230,763

$ 5,917,704

$ 5,864,017 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible

(97,027)

(99,299)

(101,577)

(103,875)

(106,211) Tangible assets (Q)

$ 5,940,847

$ 6,077,264

$ 6,129,186

$ 5,813,829

$ 5,757,806





















Period-end equity to assets - GAAP (N)/(P)

9.36 %

8.94 %

8.68 %

9.01 %

8.92 % Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - non-GAAP (O)/(Q)

7.88 %

7.46 %

7.17 %

7.39 %

7.23 %







(1) Management believes that reporting tangible equity and tangible assets more closely approximates the adequacy of capital for regulatory purposes. (2) Management believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling cash-based operating activities.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued





















Regulatory Capital and Ratios for the Company



















($ in thousands)

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024 Common equity

$ 565,194

$ 552,470

$ 541,066

$ 533,271

$ 522,783 Goodwill(1)

(61,238)

(61,300)

(61,362)

(61,397)

(61,460) Core deposit intangible(2)

(25,573)

(27,280)

(28,991)

(30,572)

(32,313) DTAs that arise from net operating loss and tax credit carryforwards

(39)

-

-

(426)

(2,032) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

5,603

6,333

7,545

5,526

8,260 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

483,947

470,223

458,258

446,402

435,238 TRUPS

30,005

29,926

29,847

29,768

29,316 Tier 1 Capital

513,952

500,149

488,105

476,170

464,554 Allowable reserve for credit losses and other Tier 2 adjustments

60,605

59,726

59,253

59,806

59,622 Subordinated debt

44,236

44,053

43,870

43,688

43,504 Total Capital

$ 618,793

$ 603,928

$ 591,228

$ 579,664

$ 567,680





















Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA")

$ 4,890,679

$ 4,823,833

$ 4,852,564

$ 4,816,165

$ 4,803,230 Average Assets ("AA")

5,943,124

6,050,310

6,083,760

5,729,576

5,756,260





















Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to RWA

9.90 %

9.75 %

9.44 %

9.27 %

9.06 % Tier 1 Capital to RWA

10.51

10.37

10.06

9.89

9.67 Total Capital to RWA

12.65

12.52

12.18

12.04

11.82 Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)

8.65

8.27

8.02

8.31

8.07

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued





















Regulatory Capital and Ratios for the Bank



















($ in thousands)

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024 Common equity

$ 627,838

$ 617,071

$ 604,261

$ 595,954

$ 587,283 Goodwill(1)

(61,238)

(61,300)

(61,362)

(61,397)

(61,460) Core deposit intangible(2)

(25,573)

(27,280)

(28,991)

(30,572)

(32,313) DTAs that arise from net operating loss and tax credit carryforwards

-

-

-

-

(767) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

5,603

6,333

7,545

5,526

8,260 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

546,630

534,824

521,453

509,511

501,003 Tier 1 Capital

546,630

534,824

521,453

509,511

501,003 Allowable reserve for credit losses and other Tier 2 adjustments

60,605

59,726

59,253

59,806

59,622 Total Capital

$ 607,235

$ 594,550

$ 580,706

$ 569,317

$ 560,625





















Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA")

$ 4,888,558

$ 4,821,975

$ 4,851,903

$ 4,808,058

$ 4,796,512 Average Assets ("AA")

5,940,411

6,050,130

6,077,540

5,721,995

5,750,604







(1) Goodwill is net of deferred tax liability. (2) Core deposit intangible is net of deferred tax liability.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Summary of Loan Portfolio (Unaudited)



Portfolio loans are summarized by loan type as follows:

($ in thousands)

June 30, 2025

% of Total

Loans

March 31, 2025

% of Total

Loans

December 31, 2024

% of Total

Loans

September 30, 2024

% of Total

Loans

June 30, 2024

% of Total

Loans Commercial real estate

$ 2,603,974

54.0 %

$ 2,544,107

53.3 %

$ 2,557,806

53.6 %

$ 2,535,004

53.6 %

$ 2,546,114

54.1 % Residential real estate

1,349,010

27.9

1,325,858

27.8

1,329,406

27.9

1,312,375

27.7

1,280,973

27.2 Construction

350,053

7.3

366,218

7.7

335,999

7.0

337,113

7.1

327,875

7.0 Commercial

224,092

4.6

234,499

4.9

237,932

5.0

225,083

4.8

218,987

4.7 Consumer

294,239

6.1

300,007

6.3

303,746

6.4

317,149

6.7

324,480

6.9 Credit cards

6,260

0.1

6,800

0.1

7,099

0.2

7,185

0.2

7,308

0.2 Total loans

4,827,628

100.0 %

4,777,489

100.0 %

4,771,988

100.0 %

4,733,909

100.0 %

4,705,737

100.0 % Less: allowance for credit losses

(58,483)





(58,042)





(57,910)





(58,669)





(58,478)



Total loans, net

$ 4,769,145





$ 4,719,447





$ 4,714,078





$ 4,675,240





$ 4,647,259





Shore Bancshares, Inc. Classified Assets and Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited)



Classified assets and nonperforming assets are summarized as follows:





($ in thousands)

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024





















Classified loans



















Substandard

$ 19,930

$ 19,434

$ 24,679

$ 22,798

$ 17,409 Total classified loans

19,930

19,434

24,679

22,798

17,409 Special mention loans

65,564

33,456

33,519

14,385

25,549 Total classified and special mention loans

$ 85,494

$ 52,890

$ 58,198

$ 37,183

$ 42,958





















Classified loans

$ 19,930

$ 19,434

$ 24,679

$ 22,798

$ 17,409 Other real estate owned

179

179

179

179

179 Repossessed assets

2,457

2,429

3,315

306

1,560 Total classified assets

$ 22,566

$ 22,042

$ 28,173

$ 23,283

$ 19,148





















Classified assets to total assets

0.37 %

0.36 %

0.45 %

0.39 %

0.33 %





















Nonaccrual loans

$ 16,782

$ 15,402

$ 21,008

$ 14,844

$ 14,837 90+ days delinquent accruing

215

894

294

454

414 Other real estate owned ("OREO")

179

179

179

179

179 Repossessed property

2,457

2,429

3,315

306

1,560 Total nonperforming assets

$ 19,633

$ 18,904

$ 24,796

$ 15,783

$ 16,990 Accruing borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans

("BEFD")

6,709

1,356

1,662

-

- Total nonperforming assets and BEFDs modifications

$ 26,342

$ 20,260

$ 26,458

$ 15,783

$ 16,990





















Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.33 %

0.31 %

0.40 %

0.27 %

0.29 %





















Total assets

$ 6,037,874

$ 6,176,563

$ 6,230,763

$ 5,917,704

$ 5,864,017

SOURCE Shore Bancshares, Inc.