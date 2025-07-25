Indivior PLC: Indivior Announces Completion of Cancellation of Secondary Listing on London Stock Exchange; Primary Listing on Nasdaq to be Maintained

SLOUGH, United Kingdom and RICHMOND, Va., July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to the announcement made on June 2, 2025, Indivior PLC (Nasdaq: INDV) today announces that: (i) the secondary listing of the Company's Ordinary Shares ("Ordinary Shares") on the Equity Shares (Transition) category of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority; and (ii) the admission to trading of its Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities, have now been cancelled with effect from 08:00 a.m. UK time today, July 25, 2025 (the "London Delisting"). Indivior continues to maintain its primary listing of Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Indivior has prepared an FAQ document for shareholders in connection with the London Delisting, which is available at https://www.indivior.com/en/investors/shareholder-information.

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat opioid use disorder (OUD). Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for OUD and we are dedicated to transforming OUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease.

Building on its global portfolio of OUD treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to expand on its heritage in this category. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs over 1,000 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 30 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior.

SOURCE Indivior PLC