

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer confidence improved marginally in July, monthly survey results from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to 89 in July from 88 in the previous month. The score was expected to remain unchanged at 88.



The survey showed that assessment about personal financial situation, both past and future, improved slightly in July with each indices rising one point to -23 and -13, respectively.



The proportion of households believing it is a good time, in the current economic situation, to make major purchases remained stable. The corresponding balance stood at -26.



At the same time, the index measuring whether it is a good idea to save gained two points to 42. It returned to the historic maximum already reached in February 2025.



Consumers' assessment about their ability to save, current and future improved in July. The balance of opinion regarding their future savings capacity rose two points to 14, and the one related to their current savings capacity climbed one point to 18.



The index for future standard of living in France declined one point to -61, its lowest level since March 2023. The one related to past standard of living was stable at -70.



Households' fears about unemployment dropped again. The corresponding balance lost four points to 54.



The proportion of households who consider that prices will accelerate over the next twelve months increased again. The balance climbed five points to -31, the highest level since April 2023.



Similarly, the index measuring the past increase in prices rebounded in July. The index moved up two points to -5.



The survey was conducted among 2,000 households between June 25 and July 18.



