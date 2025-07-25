

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices declined on Friday as trade talk optimism weighed on its safe-haven appeal.



Spot gold fell 0.6 percent to $3,348.19 per ounce in European trade, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.7 percent at $3,349.65.



After the U.S. signed trade deals with Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam, there is optimism for more trade deals ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's August 1 deadline for new tariffs on goods from an array of countries.



European Union officials are voicing optimism about a possible trade deal with the United States, with a baseline 15-percent U.S. levy on EU goods, and potential carve-outs for critical sectors.



The member states have reportedly adopted on Thursday the list of countermeasures targeting €93 billions' worth of U.S. products that will come into effect on August 7 in case the talks fail.



Meanwhile, Trump has downplayed his clash with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell over cost overruns, making it clear that he saw the issue of lower interest rates as a more pressing concern.



The dollar steadied near two-week lows as focus shifted the Fed and BoJ meetings due next week, with both expected to hold rates steady.



