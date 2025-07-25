

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will officially recognize a Palestinian state in September.



'Consistent with its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine,' Macron wrote on X Thursday.



The French leader said he will make this announcement officially before the United Nations General Assembly in September.



'The urgent priority today is to end the war in Gaza and to bring relief to the civilian population,' according to him.



He called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and massive humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza. 'We must also ensure the demilitarization of Hamas, secure and rebuild Gaza. And finally, we must build the State of Palestine, guarantee its viability, and ensure that by accepting its demilitarization and fully recognizing Israel, it contributes to the security of all in the region'.



Macron added that in light of the commitments made by the President of the Palestinian Authority, he has written to Mahmoud Abbas to express his determination to move forward.



France is the first member of the United Nations Security Council and the G7 nations to make such an announcement, which had been anticipated for months.



The move evoked opposition from the leaders of the United States and Israel.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Macron's announcement 'rewards terror,' while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described it as a 'reckless' move.



Meanwhile, the United States and Israel withdrew their negotiating teams from talks to find ceasefire in Gaza.



The leaders of UK, France and Germany are set to interact in an 'emergency call' on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza Friday.



