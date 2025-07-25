

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $579 million, or $2.66 per share. This compares with $524 million, or $2.46 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $759 million or $3.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $4.155 billion from $3.760 billion last year.



Aon plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $579 Mln. vs. $524 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.66 vs. $2.46 last year. -Revenue: $4.155 Bln vs. $3.760 Bln last year.



