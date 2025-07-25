

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound fell to more than a 3-month low of 0.8728 against the euro, from an early high of 0.8697.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the pound slid to a 4-day low of 1.3451 and a 3-day low of 1.0714 from early highs of 1.3512 and 1.0755, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.88 against the euro, 1.32 against the greenback and 1.06 against the franc.



