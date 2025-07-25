

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LEAR CORP (LEA) released a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $165.2 million, or $3.06 per share. This compares with $173.1 million, or $3.02 per share, last year.



Excluding items, LEAR CORP reported adjusted earnings of $187.8 million or $3.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $6.030 billion from $6.012 billion last year.



LEAR CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $165.2 Mln. vs. $173.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.06 vs. $3.02 last year. -Revenue: $6.030 Bln vs. $6.012 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $22,470-$23,070 Mln



