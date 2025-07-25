

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Centene (CNC) posted a second quarter net loss to Centene of $253 million compared to profit of $1.15 billion, a year ago. Loss per share was $0.51 compared to profit of $2.16. The company noted that the loss per share was driven primarily by a reduction in the net 2025 Marketplace risk adjustment revenue transfer estimate. Adjusted loss per share was $0.16 compared to profit of $2.42.



Total revenues increased to $48.74 billion from $39.84 billion, a year ago. Premium and service revenues increased 18% to $42.5 billion from $36.0 billion in the comparable period of 2024.



Shares of Centene are down 10% in pre-market trade on Friday.



