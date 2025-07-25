

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, automotive technology company Lear Corp. (LEA) restored its core operating earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2025.



For fiscal 2025, the company now projects core operating earnings in a range of $955 million to $1.095 billion on net sales between $22.47 billion and $23.07 billion.



On average, 13 analysts polled expect the company to report net sales of $22.67 billion for the year.



