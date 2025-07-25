

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in world markets remains mixed as investors digested a fresh batch of corporate earnings and forward guidance. Markets also watched keenly the developments on the trade front. Anxiety ahead of key macroeconomic updates and decisions in the ensuing week including the Fed's interest rate decision also weighed on sentiment.



Wall Street Futures have recorded mild gains. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly negative note as corporate earnings disappointed. Negative sentiment prevailed in the Asian markets as well.



The six-currency Dollar Index has firmed up. Bond yields hardened across regions and tenors. Crude oil prices recorded minor gains amidst trade deal optimism. Markets also factored in potentially more supply from Venezuela following a change in the regulations by the U.S. Waning safe haven demand dragged down crude oil prices further. Mixed trend prevails in the cryptocurrency market.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,760.80, up 0.15% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,371.00, up 0.12% Germany's DAX at 24,148.22, down 0.65% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,109.08, down 0.32% France's CAC 40 at 7,827.93, up 0.12% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,340.15, down 0.28% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 41,473.50, down 0.84% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,666.90, down 0.49% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,593.66, down 0.33% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,388.35, down 1.09%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1734, down 0.13% GBP/USD at 1.3459, down 0.42% USD/JPY at 147.85, up 0.57% AUD/USD at 0.6562, down 0.49% USD/CAD at 1.3678, up 0.26% Dollar Index at 97.69, up 0.32%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.419%, up 0.25% Germany at 2.7480%, up 2.04% France at 3.421%, up 1.60% U.K. at 4.6640%, up 0.91% Japan at 1.602%, up 0.25%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $69.41, up 0.33%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $66.27, up 0.36%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $3,349.80, down 0.70%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $115,584.66, down 2.50% Ethereum at $3,697.84, up 1.60% XRP at $3.11, up 0.23% BNB at $769.05, up 0.25% Solana at $179.78, down 3.40%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News