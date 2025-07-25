Anzeige
WKN: A2PRK5 | ISIN: CA29385B1094 | Ticker-Symbol: 2AV
Tradegate
23.07.25 | 16:07
0,078 Euro
-2,52 % -0,002
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.07.2025 13:06 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enthusiast Gaming Inc.: Enthusiast Gaming Announces Closing of Debt Financing

TORONTO, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company") (TSX: EGLX) is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced debt financing transaction (the "Transaction"), pursuant to which the Company received a non-revolving term loan in the principal amount of $2,000,000. The Transaction was arranged pursuant to the terms of a forbearance and first supplemental credit agreement among the Company, as borrower, certain subsidiaries of the Company, as guarantors, Beedie Investments Ltd. ("Beedie Capital"), as administrative and collateral agent, and lenders led by Beedie Capital entered into on July 10, 2025. For additional information regarding the Transaction, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 10, 2025.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming builds tools, platforms, and experiences that gamers use every day. Its portfolio of owned and operated digital properties includes some of the most recognizable names in gaming, such as U.GG, Icy-Veins, TheSimsResource, PocketGamer, Addicting Games, and Fantasy Football Scout, as well as the global B2B event series PocketGamer Connects. Through these assets, Enthusiast Gaming generates revenue from programmatic advertising, subscriptions, and events, and is focused on expanding its owned IP and deepening direct engagement with its audience.

Contacts

Enthusiast Gaming - Alex Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer
Investors: investor@enthusiastgaming.com
Media: press@enthusiastgaming.com

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
