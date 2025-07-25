EnBW has commissioned an 80 MW solar park in Germany built by RWE. They claim they completed the project about 10% under budget due to lower component costs and timely construction. From pv magazine Germany German power supplier EnBW has turned on an 80 MW solar plant in Langenenslingen, Germany. Baden-Württemberg Premier Winfried Kretschmann, a member of the German Green Party, attended the official opening. The plant is reportedly the largest photovoltaic installation in the state of Baden-Württemberg. "In just five years, we were able to bring this major energy infrastructure project from the ...

