Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Richtig investiert verwandelt der Goldpreis jeden Euro in glänzendes Vermögen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UB1 | ISIN: CA1946931070 | Ticker-Symbol: FSV
Frankfurt
25.07.25 | 08:04
117,00 Euro
+1,74 % +2,00
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
120,00121,0013:43
120,00121,0007:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.07.2025 13:36 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Colliers International Group Inc: Colliers completes acquisition of Astris Finance

TORONTO and WASHINGTON, D.C., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global diversified professional services and investment management company, Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI), announced today it has completed its previously announced acquisition of a controlling interest in Astris Infrastructure, LLC ("Astris Finance"), a global investment banking firm specializing in infrastructure and energy transition. The acquisition significantly expands Colliers' investment banking capabilities and capitalizes on the growing global demand for infrastructure that supports urbanization, energy security, and decarbonization.

Colliers Contact

Christian Mayer
Chief Financial Officer
+1 416 960 9500

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms - Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management - we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fuelled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With nearly $5.0 billion in annual revenues, a team of 23,000 professionals, and more than $100 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.

About Astris Finance

Astris Finance is an investment banking firm with a 25-year track record in infrastructure and energy transition. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the company has offices in Mexico, Bogota and São Paulo in the Americas; Paris, Madrid and Munich in Europe; and Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City in Southeast Asia. Astris Finance is currently working as the mandated financial advisor on a pipeline of 50+ M&A and financing deals across the Americas, Europe and Asia, representing an aggregate investment of more than US$15 billion in a variety of sectors including renewable and clean conventional energy, transportation, environmental services, digital and social infrastructure.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.