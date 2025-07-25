

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order to restore order to American cities and remove vagrant individuals from its streets, redirecting federal resources toward programs that tackle substance abuse.



The Order directs the Attorney General to reverse judicial precedents and end consent decrees that limit State and local governments' ability to commit individuals on the streets who are a risk to themselves or others.



The Order requires the Attorney General to work with the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and the Secretary of Transportation to prioritize grants for states and municipalities that enforce prohibitions on open illicit drug use, urban camping and loitering, and urban squatting, and track the location of sex offenders.



The Order redirects funding to ensure that individuals camping on streets and causing public disorder and that are suffering from serious mental illness or addiction are moved into treatment centers, assisted outpatient treatment, or other facilities.



The Order ensures discretionary grants for substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery do not fund drug injection sites or illicit drug use.



The Order stops sex offenders who receive homelessness assistance from being housed with children, and allows programs to exclusively house women and children.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News