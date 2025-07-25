

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $271 million, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $165 million, or $1.27 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding reported adjusted earnings of $184 million or $1.48 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $2.924 billion from $2.942 billion last year.



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $271 Mln. vs. $165 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.16 vs. $1.27 last year. -Revenue: $2.924 Bln vs. $2.942 Bln last year.



