

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The UN World Meteorological Organization has said that more intense downpours and glacier outburst floods are becoming increasingly frequent, with deadly consequences for communities caught off guard.



'Flash floods are not new, but their frequency and intensity are increasing in many regions due to rapid urbanization, land-use change and a changing climate,' said Stefan Uhlenbrook, WMO Director of Hydrology, Water and Cryosphere.



Each additional degree Celsius of warming enables the air to hold about 7 per cent more water vapour, according to the UN organization.



'This is increasing the risk of more extreme rainfall events. At the same time, glacier-related flood hazards are increasing due to enhanced ice melting in a warmer climate,' he added.



Floods and flash floods claim thousands of lives each year and cause billions of dollars in damage. In 2020, severe flooding across South Asia killed more than 6,500 people and caused $105 billion in economic losses.



Two years later, catastrophic floods in Pakistan left over 1,700 people dead, 33 million affected and losses exceeding $40 billion, reversing years of development gains.



This year, the onslaught has continued. In July alone, South Asia, East Asia and the United States have seen a string of deadly events, from monsoon rains to glacial lake bursts and sudden flash floods.



South Korea suffered record-breaking downpours during July 16-20 , with rainfall exceeding 115 mm per hour in some locations. At least 18 people were killed and more than 13,000 were evacuated.



In southern China, authorities issued flash flood and landslide alerts on July 21, just a day after Typhoon Wipha battered Hong Kong, underscoring the compound risks of sequential storms.



Overnight 3 into 4 July, a sudden deluge turned Texas Hill Country into a disaster zone, killing more than 100 people and leaving dozens missing. In a few hours, 10-18 inches (25-46 cm) of rain swamped the Guadalupe River basin, sending the river surging 26 feet (8 metres) in just 45 minutes.



A 2022 World Bank study estimated that 1.81 billion people - nearly a quarter of the world's population - are directly exposed to 1-in-100-year flood events, with 89 per cent living in low- and middle-income countries.



