

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.65 billion, or $6.83 per share. This compares with $1.46 billion, or $5.53 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $18.61 billion from $17.49 billion last year.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.65 Bln. vs. $1.46 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.83 vs. $5.53 last year. -Revenue: $18.61 Bln vs. $17.49 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $25.50 to $27.00 Full year revenue guidance: $74.00 to $76.00 Bln



