ACCESS Newswire
25.07.2025 14:02 Uhr
Netlist, Inc.: Netlist Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2025 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025, before 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

Netlist will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2025. Netlist encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, click here.

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5443 and requesting the "Netlist Conference Call."

A live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed in the Investor's section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.

About Netlist

Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist's inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI which is revolutionizing computing. To learn more about Netlist, please visit www.netlist.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Smargiassi
The Plunkett Group
NLST@theplunkettgroup.com
(212) 739-6729

# # #

SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/netlist-schedules-second-quarter-2025-financial-results-and-confe-1052709

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
