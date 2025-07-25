EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l. / Key word(s): Rating

Iute Group: Fitch Affirms B- Rating (Stable Outlook) - Rating reflects resilient business model, risk discipline, and market strength in Southeast Europe



Tallinn, Estonia, 25 July 2025. Iute Group, a leading European personal finance group, has received affirmation of its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at B- with a Stable Outlook, as well as its B- Senior Secured Debt Rating for the corporate bonds 2021/2026 (ISIN: XS2378483494) and 2025/2030 (ISIN: XS3047514446), from Fitch Ratings (Fitch). According to Fitch, the rating reflects the Company's strong market position in Southeast Europe, robust profitability, and sound risk management. In doing so, Iute Group has expanded its customer base and loan portfolio across Albania, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria, while improving operational efficiency and maintaining stable asset quality through disciplined underwriting. Its access to international capital markets has strengthened funding diversification, though rapid growth adds some pressure to capital adequacy. The rating also factors in geopolitical and regulatory risks that could affect the business model and operational environment. Tarmo Sild, CEO of Iute Group: "The affirmation of our rating by Fitch is more than a confirmation of past performance - it reflects trust in our ability to navigate the transformation into a fully digital financial group while maintaining financial discipline and strategic focus. In a volatile environment, it validates both the resilience of our business model and the effectiveness of our execution. We see this as a mandate to continue building long-term value - for our customers, for our investors, and for the broader financial ecosystem in which we operate."



Contact: Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: investor@iute.com

Phone: +372 622 9177



About Iute Group: Iute Group is a fintech company established in 2008 in Estonia. The Group specializes in consumer finance, payment services, banking, and insurance products. It serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, and North Macedonia. Iute Group finances its loan portfolios with equity, deposits, and secured bonds on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List. www.iute.com



