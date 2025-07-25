EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
/ Key word(s): Rating
Iute Group: Fitch Affirms B- Rating (Stable Outlook)
Rating reflects resilient business model, risk discipline, and market strength in Southeast Europe
According to Fitch, the rating reflects the Company's strong market position in Southeast Europe, robust profitability, and sound risk management. In doing so, Iute Group has expanded its customer base and loan portfolio across Albania, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria, while improving operational efficiency and maintaining stable asset quality through disciplined underwriting. Its access to international capital markets has strengthened funding diversification, though rapid growth adds some pressure to capital adequacy. The rating also factors in geopolitical and regulatory risks that could affect the business model and operational environment.
Tarmo Sild, CEO of Iute Group: "The affirmation of our rating by Fitch is more than a confirmation of past performance - it reflects trust in our ability to navigate the transformation into a fully digital financial group while maintaining financial discipline and strategic focus. In a volatile environment, it validates both the resilience of our business model and the effectiveness of our execution. We see this as a mandate to continue building long-term value - for our customers, for our investors, and for the broader financial ecosystem in which we operate."
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Iute Group is a fintech company established in 2008 in Estonia. The Group specializes in consumer finance, payment services, banking, and insurance products. It serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, and North Macedonia. Iute Group finances its loan portfolios with equity, deposits, and secured bonds on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List.
www.iute.com
25.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
|14, rue Edward Steichen
|2540 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|XS2378483494, XS3047514446
|WKN:
|A3KT6M, A4D95Q
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2174782
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2174782 25.07.2025 CET/CEST