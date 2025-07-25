

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025.



For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $25.50 to $27.00 per share and revenues between $74.00 and $76.00 billion.



Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $24.05 to $25.85 per share and revenues between $72.80 and $75.80 billion.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $25.41 per share on revenues of $74.74 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



HCA also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on September 30, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2025.



