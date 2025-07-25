Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Richtig investiert verwandelt der Goldpreis jeden Euro in glänzendes Vermögen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN22 | ISIN: SE0015949201 | Ticker-Symbol: 1L30
Tradegate
25.07.25 | 11:23
31,260 Euro
-0,38 % -0,120
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
LIFCO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIFCO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,26031,46016:16
31,36031,38016:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.07.2025 13:15 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lifco AB: Lifco acquires Stöffl in Austria

Lifco has signed an agreement to acquire a majority of the shares in the Austrian company Stöffl Rudolf GmbH. Stöffl supplies vibration control components and sealing and edge protection profiles for various industries.

In 2024, Stöffl reported net sales of approximately EUR 14.6 million. The company is based in Holzhausen, Austria and has 15 employees. Stöffl will be consolidated in Business Area Systems Solutions, division Special Products. Consolidation is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2025.

The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in current financial year.

Please visit stoeffl.at for more information.

For more information please contact:
Per Waldemarson
CEO and President
E-mail: per.waldemarson@lifco.se

Åse Lindskog
Media and Investor Relations
E-mail: ase.lindskog@lifco.se
Phone: +46 730 244 872

About Us
Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has three business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2024, the Lifco Group consisted of 257 operating companies in 34 countries. In 2024, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 5.9 billion on net sales of SEK 26.1 billion. The EBITA margin was 22.6 per cent. Read more at lifco.se.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.