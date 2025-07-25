

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Glenwillow, Ohio-based Winston Products is recalling around 3.6 million units of HydroTech 5/8-inch Expandable Burst-Proof Hoses after reports of injuries and temporarily impaired hearing, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The recall involves HydroTech 5/8-inch Expandable Burst-Proof Hoses manufactured on or before August 31, 2024. The hoses were sold in various lengths and colors.



The impacted hoses were manufactured in Cambodia, China and Vietnam and were sold at Ace Hardware, Amazon, Do It Best, Home Depot, Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online from January 2021 through April 2025 for between $20 and $136.



According to the agency, the recalled hoses can burst, posing an impact hazard and a risk of temporarily impaired hearing from the sound of the hose bursting.



The recall was initiated after the firm received at least 222 reports of the hoses bursting, resulting in at least 29 injuries. These included one bone bruise, two sprains and five reports of temporarily impaired hearing.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled hoses. Those purchased products from Ace Hardware, Do It Best, Home Depot or Walmart are asked to return the impacted hoses to the respective stores for a full refund.



Consumers who purchased products from other retailers can contact Winston Products for a full refund.



