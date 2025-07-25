Third Point Investors Ltd - Posting of Circular and notice of extraordinary general meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25

25 July 2025

Third Point Investors Limited

Posting of Circular and notice of extraordinary general meeting

Further to the announcement by Third Point Investors Limited (the "Company") on 23 July 2025, the Company confirms that it has published a circular (the "Circular") that has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") containing a notice of an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") to approve the acquisition of Malibu Life Reinsurance SPC (the "Acquisition") of Malibu and certain related matters.

A separate notice of an annual general meeting ("AGM") has also been posted to convene the Company's AGM on the same date as the EGM.

The EGM is due to be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3QL at 10:00 a.m. on 14 August 2025. The AGM will be held on the same day and location as the EGM at 10:30 a.m.

The Circular and long-form investor presentation will shortly be made available on the Company's website: https://www.thirdpointlimited.com/announcements/

A copy of the Circular will be submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Circular.

Dimitri Goulandris, Chair of TPIL's Strategy Committee, commented:

"The Strategy Committee is delighted that today TPIL is publishing a shareholder circular containing full details of proposals which represent the culmination of many months' work. We firmly believe that the proposed transaction, which is being recommended to shareholders unanimously by the Board, is in the best interests of TPIL, and are encouraged that 46% of shareholders have already committed to support the proposals.

The Strategy Committee acknowledges that not all existing shareholders will wish to continue their investment in TPIL following these changes, and is therefore pleased to have been able to facilitate a shareholder rotation which sees new investors subscribing for shares, alongside making US$136 million available to allow existing shareholders to exit their investment at an implied discount to NAV of 4.8%. This much improved offer is a direct result of the Strategy Committee's consultation and engagement with shareholders.

Both the Strategy Committee and the full TPIL Board categorically reject the unfounded criticism from a group of investors led by Asset Value Investors. The Board reiterates that its unanimous recommendation for the proposed combination with Malibu is fully compliant with all regulatory and legal obligations and is in the best interests of Third Point Investors Limited and we encourage all shareholders to vote in favour of the proposals."

Expected timetable

The following indicative timetable is based on the Company's current expectations for the implementation of the Proposals and is subject to change. Each of the times and dates in the below expected timetable may be extended or brought forward without prior notice. In particular, the date of publication of the Prospectus and the date of Completion are indicative only and subject to change, and the latter will depend on (among other things) the satisfaction of the Conditions to the Acquisition. If any of the below times and/or dates change, the revised time(s) and/or date(s) will be notified, when known, to Shareholders by the Company issuing an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service of the London Stock Exchange. All references are to London time unless otherwise stated.

Event Time and/or date Posting of the Circular and Redemption Forms to Shareholders 25 July 2025 Commencement of the Redemption Offer 25 July 2025 Latest time and date of receipt of Proxy Appointments for the Extraordinary General Meeting(1) 10:00 a.m. on 12 August 2025 Voting record time for the Extraordinary General Meeting(2) 10.00 a.m. 12 August 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting(2) 10:00 a.m. on 14 August 2025 Announcement of results of the Extraordinary General Meeting 14 August 2025 Closing Date for the Redemption Offer and latest time for receipt of Redemption Forms and/or TTE Instructions within CREST(3) 1:00 p.m. on 26 August 2025 Record Date for the Redemption Offer 5:00 p.m. on 26 August 2025 Calculation Date(4) a date expected to be the final day of the month in which all Conditions other than Admission are satisfied ("D") Announcement of results of the Redemption Offer and the Initial Redemption Consideration per Ordinary Share D+3* Publication of the Prospectus(5) D+5* Last day for dealings in, and for registration of transfers of, and disablement in CREST of, the Ordinary Shares D+7* Suspension of Ordinary Shares to listing on the CEIF Category and to trading on the London Stock Exchange(6) by 7.30 a.m. on D+8* Expected effective date of Migration D+8* Completion date of the Acquisition D+10* Issue of Consideration Shares D+10* Cancellation of the Ordinary Shares to listing on the CEIF Category and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange(7) by 7.30 a.m. on D+10* Admission of the Ordinary Shares (including the Consideration Shares) to listing on the ESCC Category and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and commencement of unconditional dealings in the Ordinary Shares (including the Consideration Shares) on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange(7) by 8.00 a.m. on D+10* Issue of Ordinary Shares to Third Party Investors D+10* Settlement Date of the Redemption Offer D+10* Long stop date(8) 11:59 p.m. on 21 February 2026

Notes:

(1) Shareholders are requested to submit Proxy Appointments for the Extraordinary General Meeting by one of the following methods: (i) electronically via the Investor Centre app or web browser at https://uk.investorcentre.mpms.mufg.com/; (ii) in the case of CREST members, by utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment service; or (iii) in hard copy form (available from the Registrar on request) by post, by courier or by hand to MUFG Corporate Markets, PXS 1, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL, in each case so as to be received by the Registrar as soon as possible and, in any event, by 10:00 a.m. on 12 August 2025 (or not less than 48 hours before the time at which an adjourned EGM is to begin).

(2) Pursuant to Regulation 41(1) of the Uncertificated Securities (Guernsey) Regulations 2009, the Company has specified that only those Shareholders registered on the Register at 10:00 a.m. on 12 August 2025 (the "Specified Time") (or, if the EGM is adjourned to a time more than 48 hours after the Specified Time, by close of business on the day which is two days prior to the time of the adjourned EGM) shall be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM in respect of the number of Shares registered in their name at that time. If the meeting is adjourned to a time not more than 48 hours after the Specified Time, that time will also apply for the purpose of determining the entitlement of Shareholders to attend and vote (and for the purposes of determining the number of votes they may cast) at the adjourned EGM. Changes to the Register after the relevant deadline shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the EGM.

(3) Shareholders who would like to redeem all or some of their Ordinary Shares in the Redemption Offer, should do as soon as possible and in sufficient time before the Closing Date for the Redemption Offer by one of the following methods (i) if you hold your Ordinary Shares directly or indirectly in uncertificated form through CREST and you wish to participate in the Redemption Offer, by transmitting the appropriate TTE Instruction (or procure that your broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other intermediary who ultimately holds the Ordinary Shares through the CREST settlement system transmits the appropriate TTE Instruction) in CREST; or (ii) if you hold your Ordinary Shares in certificated form and you wish to participate in the Redemption Offer, by completing the Redemption Form in accordance with the instructions set out therein and return the completed form by post or, during normal business hours only, by hand to the Receiving Agent. You should also return your share certificate(s) and other documents of title in respect of your Ordinary Shares submitted for redemption with your Redemption Form. Further details of the action you should take are set out in Section B of Part XII (Redemption Offer) of this Circular.

(4) The Calculation Date is expected to be the final day of the month in which all Conditions other than Admission are satisfied. The Conditions for the Acquisition are described in more detail in paragraph 4.2 of Part I (Letter from the Chairman).

(5) Subject to the prior approval of the FCA, a prospectus relating to the Company, the Group and the Ordinary Shares, prepared in accordance with and as required by the Prospectus Regulation Rules will be published in due course. Shareholders are urged to read the Prospectus carefully when it becomes available because it will contain important information relating to Admission, the Company, the Group and the Ordinary Shares. This Circular, the Prospectus (when available) and any accompanying documents do not constitute a prospectus for the purpose of compliance with the Prospectus Rules and Guidance, 2025 issued by the GFSC and have not been approved by the GFSC.

(6) The Company expects the Company's existing listing of its Ordinary Shares on the CEIF Category and trading on the London Stock Exchange will be suspended for approximately two days ahead of cancellation as part of the settlement process.

(7) In view of the fact that the Acquisition constitutes a reverse takeover, the Company's existing listing of its Ordinary Shares on the CEIF Category will be cancelled upon Completion, and the Company will apply for readmission of its Ordinary Shares (including Consideration Shares) to the ESCC Category immediately following Completion. Following the EGM, application will be made by the Company to the FCA for the Ordinary Shares (including the Consideration Shares) to be admitted to the ESCC Category and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings on the London Stock Exchange in the Ordinary Shares (including the Consideration Shares) will commence on the London Stock Exchange, at 8.00 a.m. (London time) on the date of Admission, following Completion.

(8) The Sale and Purchase Agreement will automatically terminate if the Conditions for Acquisition are not satisfied by the long stop date, which is nine months after the date of the Sale and Purchase Agreement (which the Seller or the Company may postpone by 90 business days).

* All dates by reference to "D" will be to the date falling the number of indicated Business Days immediately after date "D" as indicated above.

Enquiries:

Jefferies International Limited (Financial Adviser to the Company) Stuart Klein / Carlos Marque / James Umbers Ognjen Rakita / Taha Ahmed / Harry Randall +44 20 7029 8600 Kekst CNC (PR Adviser to the Company) Richard Campbell Guy Bates Katherine Kilgallen +44 7775 784933 +44 7581 056415 +44 7581 068251 Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited (Administrator to the Company) +44 1481 745001

This announcement is being made on behalf of the Company by Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, administrator to the Company.

