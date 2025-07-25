Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2025) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will acquire 2 mineral licences encompassing 46 units (the "Property") by making a one-time payment to arm's-length vendors (the "Vendors") of $10,000 and 300,000 common shares of the Company for a 100% interest in the Property subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Vendors will retain a 2% NSR (net smelter royalty), whereby Benton can buy back one-half (1%) for $1 million at anytime. No finders' fees were paid by the Company for the acquisition of the Property described above.

In addition, the Company has acquired 100% interest in 28 strategic claim units via staking. These new acquisitions nicely compliment Benton's current Dominion Lake project ("Dominion Lake"). The newly acquired ground is tied directly to the southwest end of the Dominion Lake and sits approximately 500 m to the east and along strike of a significant gold occurrence, according to the NL Mineral Occurrence Database System (MODS). In a press release dated December 16, 2004, Messina Minerals announced the discovery of gold bearing quartz veins and associated alteration on Reid Lot 228, which was part of Messina's Tulks South property located in central Newfoundland. A total of seven grab samples of various quartz veins were collected from one outcrop within a 10 m square area. One sample assayed 87 ppb Au and the other six assayed 1.6 g/t, 3.1 g/t, 3.3 g/t, 14.1 g/t, 17.5 g/t, and 19.3 g/t Au. Additionally, three grab samples were collected from strongly altered host rocks. One sample contained 5 ppb Au; the other two assayed 1.1 g/t and 2.7 g/t Au.

The claims acquired through staking are situated to the northeast end of Dominion Lake and lies just north of the Bobby's Pond VMS deposit by less than 1.0 km.

On November 28, 2024, June 5, 2025, and July 8, 2025, Benton announced that it has discovered multiple new areas containing gold along with multiple occurrences of massive sulphide in local float and bedrock.

The New Zone 10.8 g/t Au (gold), (see Figure 1).

Zone (gold), (see Figure 1). Rickirb gold zone with grab samples up to 6.41 g/t Au

gold zone with grab samples up to The Trinity Base Metal Zone (see Company news release dated June 5, 2025) with grab samples returning assays up to 14.6% Zn (zinc), 1.31% Pb (lead), 2.53% Cu (copper) and 68.7 g/t Ag (silver) and 0.17 g/t Au.

The Company is permitting for trenching work to expose any new zones and areas of interest for mapping and channel sampling in preparation for drilling later in the season.

The Company acquired the Dominion Lake Project in 2024 after a large parcel of land became available for staking and is pleased to complete this fifth purchase agreement with local prospectors to increase its prospective land position.







Figure 1: Regional Compilation and Mineral Occurrence Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/260086_ebde3618f40c0bcd_002full.jpg

The Company would also like to announce that a large soil sampling program is well underway with more the 1,200 samples collected to cover the southern 12 km along trend on the Great Burnt Project. The program will consist of 3,000 samples covering excellent geology that is similar to that of the Company's Great Burnt Copper deposit and South Pond Copper Gold deposit. Prospecting and mapping will also be conducted throughout the summer and drilling on the project is expected to recommence in the next few weeks. Updates from the exploration efforts will be released when received and compiled.

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website). Grab samples are selective in nature and may not represent the average mineralization of a bedrock exposure.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

