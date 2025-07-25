London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2025) - London is set to become the global capital of mining with the launch of London Mining Week - a new Beacon Events initiative uniting leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators for five days of mining-focused events across the city.

From deal-making in Mayfair and panel debates in Islington to networking receptions in the Square Mile, the week mirrors the momentum of an industry critical to the global economy - and to securing the minerals that power our future.

With its unrivalled concentration of financial institutions, legal expertise, and international mining leadership, London is the ideal platform for strategic dialogue and cross-border collaboration. Decision-makers worldwide will converge on the city for high-level meetings, capital-markets access, and global visibility. Whether the agenda is investment, policy, or ESG, London continues to set the pace.

Anchoring the week is Resourcing Tomorrow (2-4 December), which attracts 2,000+ senior decision-makers from every corner of the mining value chain. Its international pull is the catalyst for London Mining Week's expanding programme.

Nick Rastall, Event Director, Resourcing Tomorrow:

"London Mining Week brings real focus to the global mining calendar-one week, one city, the full value chain represented. It's an exceptional moment for senior leaders to engage, connect, and move the industry forward."

Programme Highlights:

London Mining Week will bring together the full mining ecosystem - from governments and investors to majors and next-gen talent - for a high-impact week of insight, capital flow, and collaboration across the city.

