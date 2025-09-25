London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Since launching in June this year, London Mining Week has quickly established itself as one of the most important weeks in the global mining calendar. From 30 November to 5 December, London will host a high-impact programme of events bringing together industry leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators from across the mining sector.

Curated by Beacon Events and anchored by the Resourcing Tomorrow conference, the week unites the full value chain through conferences, roundtables, networking receptions, and deal-making opportunities across the capital. From Mayfair to the Square Mile, London Mining Week reflects the momentum of an industry critical to the global economy and the minerals powering our future.

With its unrivalled concentration of financial institutions, legal expertise, and international mining leadership, London offers the ideal platform for dialogue, investment, and cross-border collaboration. Whether the focus is capital markets, policy, technology, or ESG, London is where the future of mining is shaped.

At the centre of the week is Resourcing Tomorrow (2-4 December), a world-class conference drawing 2,000+ senior decision-makers from across the mining ecosystem which serves as the driving force behind London Mining Week's expanding programme.

Nick Rastall, Event Director of Resourcing Tomorrow, said:

"We're delighted to see London Mining Week grow into such a landmark week for the mining industry. For five days, leading players from across the value chain will come together to connect, exchange ideas, and drive the sector forward."

London Mining Week will showcase an extensive programme of flagship conferences, including Resourcing Tomorrow, the International Metals Symposium, the Critical Minerals Association's 5th Annual Conference, and MINEX Eurasia.

Complementing these are exclusive roundtables and networking events such as the invite-only Resourcing Tomorrow Government Roundtable, the Oxford Mining Club Winter Drinks, Women in Mining Drinks, Young Mining Professionals Drinks, and Mining4Beer, which will bring together industry leaders and peers.

The week will culminate in major celebrations, with the Resourcing Tomorrow Outstanding Achievement Awards & Gala Dinner and the Battery Britain Gala & Awards set to be standout highlights.

London Mining Week brings together the full mining ecosystem-from governments and investors to majors, juniors, and next-gen talent-for a week of insight, deal-making, and collaboration across the capital.

View the full programme and register your interest at mining.london



About Beacon Events

Beacon has proudly facilitated global intelligence-sharing and industry growth for over 20 years. Our portfolio of world-class events brings together senior executives, business leaders, and government officials for exclusive, interactive learning and high-impact networking. Through these platforms, our speakers, attendees, clients, and partners gain critical insights, forge strategic relationships, unlock new markets, and drive lasting success worldwide.

Our flagship events include IMARC (Sydney), Resourcing Tomorrow (London), the Saudi International Iron & Steel Conference (Riyadh), and our strategic partnership with the Future Minerals Forum.

For more information, please go to: www.beaconevents.com

