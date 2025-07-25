

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended notably lower on Friday as uncertainty about Trump administration's tariff decisions and a few disappointing earnings updates weighed on sentiment.



The benchmark SMI ended down 90.05 points or 0.75% at 11,955.73. The index touched a high of 12,030.49 and a low of 11,918.01 in the session.



Lindt & Spruengli ended down 2.6%. Roche Holding closed lower by about 2.25%. The company said the European Medicines Agency wasn't recommending Elevidys for children aged three to seven with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, but that it would continue talking to the agency to find a solution.



Givaudan and Sandoz Group lost 2.02% and 1.9%, respectively.



Nestle, Alcon, Julius Baer, Novartis, VAT Group, Geberit, UBS Group and Sonova lost 0.4 to 1.2%.



Adecco climbed 2.85%. Sika gained about 1.1%, while Amrize, SGS, Kuehne + Nagel, Logitech International, Holcim and Swatch Group posted modest gains.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News