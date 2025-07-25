

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar advanced against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday, as investors awaited trade talks between the country and key trading partners.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Scotland on Sunday in order to reach a tariff deal soon.



Trump signalled a 50 percent chance of reaching the trade deal with the EU.



The dollar index jumped to 97.44.



The greenback climbed to 3-day highs of 1.1702 against the euro, 0.7979 against the franc and 147.94 against the yen. The greenback is seen finding resistance around 1.13 against the euro, 0.88 against the franc and 150.00 against the yen.



The greenback advanced to a 4-day high of 1.3726 against the loonie and 2-day highs of 0.6551 against the aussie and 0.5997 against the kiwi. The greenback is poised to challenge resistance around 1.40 against the loonie, 0.62 against the aussie and 0.57 against the kiwi.



The greenback rose to a 4-day high of 1.3415 against the pound. If the currency rises further, it is likely to find resistance around the 1.27 level.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News