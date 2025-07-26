Carbeeza Inc. Announces CEO Appointment

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2025 / Carbeeza Inc. ("Carbeeza" or the "Company") (TSXV:AUTO)(OTCQB:CRBAF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth W. Brizel as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Brizel brings a wealth of executive leadership and capital markets experience to Carbeeza, with a demonstrated track record in scaling technology businesses and leading go-to-market strategies across emerging fintech sectors. As CEO, Mr. Brizel will lead Carbeeza's operational strategy, business development, investor relations, and regulatory compliance. Mr. Brizel has held senior executive positions with both public and private corporations, consistently driving the successful commercialization of advanced technology products. His extensive background includes leadership roles at prominent companies such as RCA/GE, Lucent Technologies, Oplink Communications, LightPath Technologies, ACAMP, ColdChase, Mostek, and Star Semiconductor.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Brizel's responsibilities have spanned strategy and business development, engineering, manufacturing, sales, and marketing-making him uniquely qualified to lead Carbeeza in a rapidly evolving market landscape.

"I am honored to join Carbeeza at such a pivotal time," said Mr. Brizel. "The company has a strong foundation, a talented team, and a compelling vision. I look forward to working closely with our stakeholders to accelerate growth, drive innovation, and create long-term value."

Leadership Transition

In conjunction with the CEO appointment, Carbeeza announces that Kenneth W. Brizel replaces Mark Tommasi, the current interim CEO. The Board of Directors extends its sincere thanks to Mark Tommasi for his dedicated efforts and valuable contributions in advancing the Company's objectives.

Additionally, Carbeeza is pleased to announce that Joanna Hampton has agreed to rejoin the Company in her role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Her return brings valuable continuity and financial leadership to the executive team as the Company enters its next phase of growth.

Equity Incentive Agreement

In connection with his appointment, the Company has entered into an employment agreement with Mr. Brizel that includes an equity incentive component of up to 25,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares"), issuable in tranches upon the achievement of defined performance-based milestones. These milestones include, among other things: (i) commercialization of the Company's first and second products; (ii) achieving profitability for each of the first and second products; and (iii) achieving consolidated net income of $0.05 per share (undiluted), prior to any share consolidation.

The issuance of any Shares under the agreement is subject to: (i) TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance, (ii) disinterested shareholder approval, and (iii) compliance with TSXV Policy 4.4 - Security-Based Compensation. Once issued, such Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Board of Directors believes this compensation structure aligns the long-term interests of management and shareholders, and appropriately incentivizes performance milestones that are expected to materially enhance shareholder value.

About Carbeeza Inc.

Carbeeza is a Canadian-based software company whose platform is targeted to the automotive marketplace. It is the first application to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Using state-of-the-art technology, Carbeeza brings the process of buying a car right to the phone, tailor-made for the consumer. Carbeeza is highly beneficial to both consumers and auto dealers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CARBEEZA INC.

Ken Brizel, Chairman

