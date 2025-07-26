ICOPAX Technologies, Inc.: ICOPAX Technologies Launches Telegram Based Blockchain Platform With Presales Decentralized Trading and In App Project Insights

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 26, 2025 / ICOPAX Technologies, Inc., a blockchain infrastructure and software development company, has formally announced the launch of a new digital asset access and trading platform integrated directly into Telegram. The platform aims to consolidate various decentralized finance (DeFi) functions into a single, mobile-first interface embedded within Telegram chats, eliminating the need for separate applications, browser extensions, or wallet integrations.

The ICOPAX platform introduces a task-based participation model in which users can complete predefined, in-chat actions to gain access to token presales hosted on the platform. These actions include content sharing, community engagement, and referral activities. Access to presales is determined by system-defined thresholds and is not based on random selection, gas competition, or whitelist approval. Presale participation is facilitated through smart contracts, which are designed to ensure transparent token allocation and minimize administrative risk.

In addition to presale access, the platform features a decentralized exchange (DEX) that enables real-time token swaps across multiple blockchain networks. Initial support includes BNB Chain and Solana, with plans to expand to other major ecosystems. The DEX is fully integrated into the Telegram interface, providing users with access to swapping functionality, liquidity monitoring tools, and staking modules. The design is intended to allow users to execute trades and monitor assets without leaving the Telegram chat environment.

ICOPAX also announced the deployment of a project review and selection framework. Token projects seeking listing or presale access on the platform undergo an internal evaluation process that assesses both technical components and operational transparency. Projects that meet internal criteria are onboarded and granted access to ICOPAX's smart contract deployment tools for presales and token distribution. This process is intended to reduce exposure to malicious contracts and unaudited token mechanics, while offering a more predictable distribution model.

A content and information module, branded as ICOPAX News, has also been introduced. This feature provides Telegram-based delivery of project launch announcements, market updates, and blockchain-related insights curated by the ICOPAX team. The information feed is accessible directly within Telegram and is updated in coordination with project events, platform developments, and broader market conditions.

According to the company's publicly released roadmap, platform development has followed a phased deployment schedule. During Q2 2025, ICOPAX launched a Telegram bot MVP (minimum viable product), conducted third-party security audits, and completed user experience (UX) testing. In Q3 2025, the company is scheduled to host its first presales, release the beta version of its DEX swap feature, introduce staking capabilities, and officially launch its native utility token.

Plans for Q4 2025 include the addition of multi-chain functionality, regulatory compliance tools, and a performance analytics dashboard for platform participants. ICOPAX has also stated its intention to launch a standalone mobile application in 2026 and implement decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) governance features to support community-led decision-making.

The native utility token, scheduled for release in Q3 2025, is expected to serve multiple platform roles, including fee reduction, staking eligibility, governance participation, and access tiering. The token will incorporate a deflationary design through a programmed burn mechanism tied to platform usage. The company has stated that all token mechanics will be deployed via verifiable smart contracts and subjected to code audit procedures.

ICOPAX Technologies, Inc. reports increasing activity on its waitlist and Telegram bot, with pilot engagement from users in Southeast Asia, Latin America, Africa, and selected regions in Europe. The company attributes early adoption to the platform's mobile-native design and the ability to consolidate multiple blockchain functions within a familiar messaging app. The founding team includes contributors with prior experience in DeFi protocol development, token launchpad infrastructure, and blockchain security auditing, including work related to platforms such as PancakeSwap and PinkSale.

In parallel with the product rollout, ICOPAX has opened a pre-seed and seed funding round. The company stated that capital raised will be used for continued product development, smart contract audits, liquidity provisioning for DEX functionality, backend infrastructure scaling, and regulatory compliance support. ICOPAX Technologies, Inc. is incorporated and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Company Information

Company Name: ICOPAX Technologies, Inc.

Website: https://icopax.com

Telegram Bot: https://t.me/icopax_v1_bot

