

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co. announced a significant 22.76 trillion Korean won ($16.54 billion) chip production agreement with an undisclosed major global client.



According to a regulatory filing, the contract represents approximately 7.6% of the company's 2024 revenue and is set to span from July 24, 2025, through December 31, 2033.



While Samsung declined to reveal the client's identity, the deal marks a major boost to its contract semiconductor manufacturing business.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News