SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co. announced a significant 22.76 trillion Korean won ($16.54 billion) chip production agreement with an undisclosed major global client.
According to a regulatory filing, the contract represents approximately 7.6% of the company's 2024 revenue and is set to span from July 24, 2025, through December 31, 2033.
While Samsung declined to reveal the client's identity, the deal marks a major boost to its contract semiconductor manufacturing business.
