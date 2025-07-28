Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 28.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0CA0G | ISIN: NL0000009165 | Ticker-Symbol: HNK1
Tradegate
28.07.25 | 08:29
78,78 Euro
+1,57 % +1,22
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HEINEKEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEINEKEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,0279,6008:45
78,9879,5608:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2025 07:10 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

HEINEKEN NV: Heineken N.V. reports 2025 half year results

Amsterdam, 28 July 2025 - Heineken N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY) announces:

Solid profit growth highlighting agility across our global footprint

Key Highlights
  • Revenue €16,924 million
  • Net revenue (beia) 2.1% organic growth; per hectolitre 3.3%
  • Beer volume organic growth -1.2%; Heineken® volume growth 4.5%
  • Operating profit €1,433 million; operating profit (beia) organic growth 7.4%
  • Diluted EPS (beia) €2.08
  • Outlook for the full year unchanged; operating profit (beia) expected to grow organically 4% to 8%
CEO Statement

Dolf van den Brink, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board, commented:

"In the first half, we delivered solid results as organic operating profit (beia) grew 7.4% as the operating margin expanded by 26 bps and net revenue (beia) increased 2.1%. At the same time, we continued to invest in future-proofing our business, strengthening our footprint and brand portfolios, funded by productivity savings.

Our volume performance improved across all regions in the second quarter and continued to be of high quality. In the half year, mainstream beer volume increased 0.5%, premium beer volume rose by 1.8%, and Heineken® volume grew by 4.5%.

Our advantaged geographical footprint helped us to adapt to ongoing macro-economic challenges which impacted consumer sentiment and expenditures. Our African markets led the operating profit growth, benefitting from strong portfolios and a transformed cost base. Profit growth was further boosted by the expansion of our portfolios and distribution led gains in Vietnam, India, and China. In Europe, extended retailer negotiations temporarily impacted volume, but were important to preserve future sustainable category development. Mexico and Brazil showed resilience in a softer market environment.

As the year progresses, we remain agile in our execution, focusing our investments to seize the biggest opportunities, supported by a step up in expected gross savings now to exceed €0.5 billion in 2025. Considering the current conditions, we confirm our full-year outlook to organically grow operating profit (beia) by 4% to 8%, reflecting our agility and commitment to invest in growth."

Enquiries
Media Investors
Christiaan PrinsTristan van Strien
Director of Global Communications Global Director of Investor Relations
Marlous den BiemanLennart Scholtus / Chris Steyn
Corporate Communications Lead Investor Relations Manager / Senior Analyst
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com (mailto:pressoffice@heineken.com) E-mail: investors@heineken.com (mailto:investors@heineken.com)
Tel: +31-20-5239355 Tel: +31-20-5239590


Conference Call Details

HEINEKEN will host an analyst and investor conference call in relation to its 2025 Half Year results today at 14:00 CET/ 13:00 BST. The call will be audio cast live via the company's website: www.theheinekencompany.com.

An audio replay service will also be made available after the conference call at the above web address. Analysts and investors can dial-in using the following telephone numbers:

United Kingdom (Local): 020 3936 2999

Netherlands (Local): 085 888 7233

USA: 1 646 787 9445

For the full list of dial in numbers, please refer to the following link: Global Dial-In Numbers

Participation password for all countries: 465823

Attachment

  • HEINEKEN H1 2025 Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7aa5a8fa-bcf1-4908-b3a5-072bf3193c32)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.