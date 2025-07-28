Anzeige
HEINEKEN Holding NV: Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2025 half year results



Amsterdam, 28 July 2025 - Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) announces:

Solid profit growth highlighting agility across HEINEKEN's global footprint

Key Highlights
  • The net result of Heineken Holding N.V.'s participating interest in Heineken N.V. for the first half year of 2025 amounts to €380 million.
  • Revenue €16,924 million
  • Net revenue (beia) 2.1% organic growth; per hectolitre 3.3%
  • Beer volume organic growth -1.2%; Heineken® volume growth 4.5%
  • Operating profit €1,433 million; operating profit (beia) organic growth 7.4%
  • Outlook for the full year unchanged; operating profit (beia) expected to grow organically 4% to 8%
Enquiries
Media Heineken Holding N.V.
Kees Jongsma
Tel. +31-6-54798253
E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl (mailto:cjongsma@spj.nl)
Media Investors
Christiaan PrinsTristan van Strien
Director of Global Communications Global Director of Investor Relations
Marlous den BiemanLennart Scholtus / Chris Steyn
Corporate Communications Lead Investor Relations Manager / Senior Analyst
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com (mailto:pressoffice@heineken.com) E-mail: investors@heineken.com (mailto:investors@heineken.com)
Tel: +31-20-5239355 Tel: +31-20-5239590


Conference Call Details

HEINEKEN will host an analyst and investor conference call in relation to its 2025 Half Year results today at 14:00 CET/ 13:00 BST. This call will also be accessible for Heineken Holding N.V. shareholders. The call will be audio cast live via the website: www.theheinekencompany.com. An audio replay service will also be made available after the conference call at the above web address. Analysts and investors can dial-in using the following telephone numbers:

United Kingdom (Local): 020 3936 2999

Netherlands (Local): 085 888 7233

USA: 1 646 787 9445

For the full list of dial in numbers, please refer to the following link: Global Dial-In Numbers

Participation password for all countries: 465823

Attachment

  • Heineken Holding NV 2025 HYPR (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/88d980fa-19b9-4a23-ba37-71e068251813)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
