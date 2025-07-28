Mattighofen (ots) -Strukturierter Neustart sichert Vollbetrieb und weltweite LieferfähigkeitDie KTM AG nimmt mit heute die Produktion auf allen vier Produktionslinien in ihren Stammwerken in Mattighofen und Munderfing wieder auf. Nach einer Phase intensiver Planung und Vorbereitung kehren nun alle rund 1.000 Produktionsmitarbeiter:innen in den Normalbetrieb zurück. Das ermöglicht dem Unternehmen, die international hohe Endkundennachfrage nach Motorrädern der Marken KTM, Husqvarna und GASGAS bedienen zu können."Ein besonderer Dank gilt an dieser Stelle unseren Mitarbeitenden, die in den vergangenen Monaten mit großem Einsatz, Flexibilität und Zusammenhalt wesentlich dazu beigetragen haben, dass dieser Neustart möglich ist. Ihr Engagement in einer der herausforderndsten Phasen war und ist ein zentraler Erfolgsfaktor für die weitere Entwicklung des Unternehmens", zeigt sich KTM AG CEO Gottfried Neumeister dankbar für den starken Zusammenhalt innerhalb des Unternehmens. "Der Neustart der Produktion gibt uns die nötige Stabilität, um uns jetzt wieder ganz auf Qualität, Kundennähe und Weiterentwicklung zu konzentrieren."In allen Produktionsbereichen wird in Tagschichten mit 5-Tage-Woche in Vollzeitbeschäftigung gearbeitet. Die derzeit noch geltende Betriebsvereinbarung endet für Angestellte und Arbeiter planmäßig mit Ende Juli. Die Produktion wird ab 28. Juli ohne Unterbrechung bis zur regulären Weihnachtspause laufen - eine Sommerpause ist nicht mehr vorgesehen. Auch die Lieferketten sind vollständig reaktiviert, was eine zuverlässige Versorgung und Auslieferung weltweit garantiert.Im Fokus der Fertigung steht die bewährte OFFROAD Palette - MX und Enduro Competition - mit neuen Modellen. Zeitgleich startet die Produktion der komplett neuen LC4 Plattform mit den beliebten KTM-Modellen 690 ENDURO R und 690 SMC R sowie Husqvarna 701 Enduro und 701 Supermoto. Die Produktion in Mattighofen und Munderfing fertigt für den globalen Markt. "Der Wiederanlauf ist ein wichtiger Schritt - organisatorisch, aber auch emotional. Unsere Teams haben in den vergangenen Monaten Außergewöhnliches geleistet. Es ist erfreulich, dass wir nun wieder in voller Breite und mit einer hochmotivierten Mannschaft produzieren können - mit klarem Fokus auf hohe Qualität", sagt Jakob Kohlmayer, Senior Vice President Production.Die enge Zusammenarbeit mit dem internationalen Händlernetzwerk bleibt ein zentraler Bestandteil der Unternehmensstrategie. Mit dem neuen Dealer Excellence Center schafft KTM eine strukturierte Anlaufstelle zur Unterstützung der weltweiten Vertriebspartner und zur weiteren Stärkung der Kundenzufriedenheit.Parallel zur Wiederaufnahme des Betriebs intensiviert KTM auch die Personalsuche. Gesucht werden Mitarbeitende in unterschiedlichsten Unternehmensbereichen, beispielsweise IT, Finanzen oder Marketing - insbesondere in Mattighofen und Munderfing. KTM bietet Bewerber:innen ein internationales Arbeitsumfeld sowie Unterstützung beim Umzug und bei der Integration in der Region.Über die KTM AGDie KTM AG, ein Unternehmen der PIERER Mobility AG, ist ein führender europäischer Hersteller von Motorrädern. Mit ihren Premium-Marken KTM, Husqvarna und GASGAS zählt sie zu den europäischen Technologie- und Marktführern im Premium-Motorradsegment. Das Produktportfolio umfasst neben Motorrädern mit Verbrennungsmotor auch High-End-Komponenten (WP) sowie Fahrzeuge mit innovativen Elektroantrieben und macht die KTM AG zu einem Vorreiter der Branche.Die KTM AG verfügt über ein breites Produktportfolio, das eine ständig wachsende Motorrad-Modellpalette umfasst, die alle wesentlichen Hubraum- und Leistungsklassen von 50 bis 1300 ccm abdeckt.English VersionKTM AG resumes production on all four linesStructured restart ensures full operation and global delivery capabilityMattighofen (OTS) - KTM AG has resumed production on all four production lines at its main sites in Mattighofen and Munderfing. Following an intensive planning and preparation phase, around 1,000 production employees are now returning to normal operations. This will enable the company to meet the high international end customer demand for motorcycles from the KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS brands."Special thanks go to our employees, who have contributed significantly to making this restart possible with their great commitment, flexibility, and team spirit over the past few months. Their dedication during one of the most challenging phases has been and remains a key factor in the company's continued development," said KTM AG CEO Gottfried Neumeister, expressing his gratitude for the company's strong team spirit. "The restart of production gives us the stability we need to focus fully on quality, customer proximity, and further development."All production areas will operate on day shifts, working a five-day week and full-time. The current work agreement for employees and workers is set to end at the end of July as planned. Production will run without interruption from July 28 until the regular Christmas break - a summer break is no longer planned. Supply chains have also been fully reactivated, to guarantee reliable supply and delivery worldwide.Production will focus on the proven OFFROAD range - MX and Enduro Competition - with new models. At the same time, production of the completely new LC4 platform will start with popular KTM models, such as the 690 ENDURO R and 690 SMC R, as well as Husqvarna's 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto. The Mattighofen and Munderfing sites manufacture for the global market. "The restart is an important step - both organizationally and emotionally. Our teams have achieved extraordinary things in recent months. It is gratifying that we can now resume production at full capacity with a highly motivated team and a clear focus on high quality," says Jakob Kohlmayer, Senior Vice President Production.Close cooperation with the international dealer network remains a central component of the company's strategy. With the new Dealer Excellence Center, KTM is establishing a structured point of contact to support its global sales partners and further strengthen customer satisfaction.Alongside the resumption of operations, KTM is also intensifying its recruitment efforts. Employees are being sought in a wide range of areas, such as IT, finance, and marketing, particularly in Mattighofen and Munderfing. KTM offers applicants an international work environment as well as support with relocation and integration into the local community.About KTM AGKTM AG, a PIERER Mobility AG company, is a leading European motorcycle manufacturer. With its premium brands KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS, it is one of the European technology and market leaders in the premium motorcycle segment. In addition to motorcycles with combustion engines, the product portfolio also includes high-end components (WP) and vehicles with innovative electric drives, making KTM AG a pioneer in the industry.KTM AG has a broad product portfolio that includes a constantly growing range of motorcycle models covering all major displacement and power classes from 50 to 1300 cc.