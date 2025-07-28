

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus increased notably in June from a year ago as exports grew amid a stagnation in imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.



The trade surplus climbed to SEK 13.3 billion in June from SEK 7.6 billion in the corresponding month last year. In May, the surplus was SEK 5.0 billion.



The value of exports rose 3.0 percent in June from last year, while imports remained flat.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 26.3 billion in June, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 13.0 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 10.3 billion in June, compared to SEK 9.7 billion in the previous month.



