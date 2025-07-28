Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) ("Questcorp" or the "Company") is excited to announce a strategic engagement with GRA Enterprises LLC, operating as the National Inflation Association ("NIA"), to deliver a dynamic marketing and communications campaign aimed at boosting investor awareness and market visibility.

Under the terms of the agreement (the "NIA Agreement"), which commences July 28, 2025, Questcorp will pay a one-time fee of US$30,000 for a three-month initial campaign, with the option for renewal. The NIA will leverage its expansive distribution channels-including targeted email lists, website features, and blog content-to highlight Questcorp's compelling growth story and project developments.

"As we continue advancing our highly prospective assets in British Columbia and Mexico, this partnership with NIA will allow us to connect with a broader investment audience and amplify our message at a pivotal time," said Saf Dhillon, Founding Director, President & CEO of Questcorp.

NIA, based in Mooresville, North Carolina, is an arm's-length third party with a strong track record of investor communications for publicly traded companies. Questcorp confirms that no securities will be issued as part of this agreement and, to its knowledge, NIA does not currently own any equity or convertible instruments of the Company.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp Mining Inc. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal projects across North America. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the North Island Copper Property-covering 1,168 hectares on Vancouver Island, British Columbia-as well as the La Union Project in Sonora, Mexico, comprising 2,520 hectares. Both properties are subject to royalty obligations and represent high-potential targets for copper, silver, and gold exploration.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

