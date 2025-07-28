

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish retail sales decreased in June after rising in the previous two months, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



Retail sales dropped 0.8 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 0.9 percent increase in May.



The renewed fall in June was mainly driven by weaker sales demand for clothing, which declined by 4.6 percent. Sales of food and other groceries dropped 1.0 percent, and those of other consumer goods dropped by 0.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth moderated to 1.4 percent from 4.0 percent.



