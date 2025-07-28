DelfinGroup: Notification on the increase of share capital of AS DelfinGroup

According to the shareholders' meeting of AS DelfinGroup (hereinafter - the Company) decision on 9 September 2021, the employee stock option program was approved, while the amendments to the option program were approved at the 28 March 2022 and 30 May 2024 shareholders' meetings.

By implementing the conversion of employee stock options on 20 June 2025, the Management Board of the Company decided to increase the Company's share capital by EUR 2,217.60 by issuing new 22,176 dematerialized shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.10 per share, which were registered in the Commercial Register on 25 July 2025. The newly issued shares are distributed to the Company's employee stock option program participants. After increasing the share capital, the Company's total share capital is EUR 4,542,861.10.

Under the employee stock option program, the Company will issue 450,000 shares. The option program provides for the granting of options to the Company's employees over four years.

About DelfinGroup

AS DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.