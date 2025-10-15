Anzeige
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
DelfinGroup: DelfinGroup launches trading of bonds LV0000870145 on the stock exchange

Latvian fintech company DelfinGroup today, on 15 October, starts trading of its subordinated bonds (ISIN: LV0000870145) on the Nasdaq First North alternative market. Until now, the bonds were available to a limited group of investors as part of a private placement, but now the bonds will be available for public trading, ensuring liquidity for existing bondholders.

The subordinated bonds (ISIN: LV0000870145) were issued in the amount of EUR 5 million with a coupon rate of 11% + 3M EURIBOR, monthly coupon payments and a nominal value of EUR 1,000 per bond. The maturity date of the bonds is set for 25 May 2029. The stock exchange trading code of the bonds is DGRBFLOT29FA.

About DelfinGroup

DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and currently operating in Latvia and Lithuania. The company operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer loans, pawn loans, and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 80 branches across Latvia. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.

